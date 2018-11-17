Associated Press

Turnovers help No. 9 WVU take halftime lead at Oklahoma State

By Zach BarnettNov 17, 2018, 5:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Taylor Cornelius-Tylan Wallace connection giveth, the Taylor Cornelius-Tylan Wallace taketh away.

In last week’s near upset of No. 6 Oklahoma, the pair hooked up 10 times for 220 yards and two touchdowns but could not make the one that counted in a 48-47 loss. On Saturday against No. 9 West Virginia, Cornelius again found Wallace for a touchdown, but the pair also combined for three first-half turnovers to push Oklahoma State to a 31-14 halftime deficit in Stillwater.

The first turnover came with West Virginia already leading 14-7 late in the first quarter. Cornelius hit Wallace for a 13-yard gain to the Oklahoma State 40, but Wallace fumbled the ball over to the Mountaineers. Taking over in opponent territory, West Virginia quickly capitalized as Will Grier hit David Sillsfor a 22-yard touchdown pass to put WVU up 21-7.

Oklahoma State quickly answered by knifing 60 yards in five plays, scoring on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Cornelius to Logan Carter. The Cowboy defense forced a West Virginia punt on the ensuing possession, allowing Oklahoma State to take over with a chance to tie the game, but Cornelius was intercepted, as Toyous Avery, Jr., punished him for forcing a 3rd-and-9 throw to Wallace.

Taking over inside Oklahoma State territory for the second time in the first half, West Virginia drove to the OSU 5-yard line but Grier was stuffed on a 4th-and-1 keeper.

Though West Virginia did not immediately score off the turnover, it did successfully allow WVU to play the game on Oklahoma State’s side of the field. After the teams traded three-and-outs over their next three chances, West Virginia pushed its lead to two touchdowns on a 3-play, 51-yard drive that was covered entirely by Kennedy McKoy‘s legs, racing for runs of seven, 14 and then 30 yards, the last of which crossed the goal line with 1:17 left in the first half.

Dashing to pull back within one score before the break, Oklahoma State crossed midfield into WVU territory, but Cornelius was again intercepted — while again looking for Wallace.

Taking over inside their own territory this time, West Virginia moved 39 yards in five plays and 61 seconds, setting up a 43-yard Evan Staley field goal on the final play of the first half.

On the whole, Wallace finished the half with three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown — and a total of three turnovers, either by him or to him.

While Cornelius was turning the ball over, Grier was 16-of-26 for 159 yards and two touchdowns and McKoy carried 13 times for 139 yards and two more scores.

Oklahoma State will receive to open the second half.

Chip Kelly gets first Victory Bell as UCLA beats USC, warms up Clay Helton’s hot seat in the process

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 17, 2018, 7:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

USC is not a great football team this season. Neither is UCLA. Despite that fact, the two crosstown rivals still managed to stage a pretty entertaining game on Saturday afternoon as the Bruins took home the Victory Bell following a wild 34-27 win at the Rose Bowl.

The breakout star in the battle for Los Angeles was undoubtedly Joshua Kelley, a redshirt junior tailback for the powder blues who grew up rooting for UCLA as a kid in nearby Lancaster. He nearly single-handedly carried the team’s offense on the day, rushing for two touchdowns on a remarkable 40 carries for 289 yards — the second most the Trojans’ defense has ever given up.

His performance took plenty of pressure off the Bruins throwing the ball, as Wilton Speight got the start at quarterback and had a solid (166 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) if unspectacular game. The Michigan transfer did, however, do a good job of moving the chains on third down against his new rival and added 22 yards rushing with a score to showcase his (limited) mobility.

Although there were six lead changes and several crazy special teams plays early on, it was another disappointing second half performance for the USC offense as they failed to score a touchdown after the break for the second straight week. True freshman J.T. Daniels got a rude introduction to the series against UCLA on the final scoreboard but played well enough as his team’s only consistent source of offense. He wound up throwing for a career high 337 yards and two touchdowns but also tossed a pair of interceptions, including an awful one in the fourth quarter with nobody even close to the throw that may very well have sealed the team’s fate. Tailback Vavae Malepeai did wind up with 77 yards on the ground but it was otherwise tough sledding outside of a few early scoring drives for the cardinal and gold.

The result, UCLA’s first win in the series since 2014, is surely the biggest victory yet in the young tenure for Chip Kelly in Westwood and quite the encouraging sign for the blue and gold faithful after a rocky season highlighted by up-and-down play. The Bruins have dealt with a ton of injuries and were pretty limited in terms of scholarship numbers on Saturday but still managed to take the fight to their rivals — and then some — to come out on top.

The flip side is that USC is very much in danger of missing out on a bowl game for the first time since 2011 (and really is more like 2000 given that the team was on NCAA sanctions at the time) with Notre Dame coming to the Coliseum next weekend looking to cap off a 12-0 season with a trip to the College Football Playoff. It may also secure the fate of embattled head coach Clay Helton, who is certainly feeling a ton of heat from fans and boosters amid the dismal season in downtown Los Angeles.

Hail no: Colorado State has game-winning TD negated by penalty

Associated Press
By John TaylorNov 17, 2018, 7:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

The game of college football can be the cruelest of mistresses.  Case in point: Colorado State.

After taking a 24-23 lead with 1:36 left in the game, CSU watched as No. 23 Utah State scored a touchdown less than a minute later that, with a failed two-point conversion, gave the Aggies a 29-24 edge with just :43 remaining.  Four plays into the ensuing possession, the Rams had moved to the Aggies’ 34-yard line with one last shot at the end zone.

Miraculously, Collin Hill‘s Hail Mary found the arms of teammate Preston Williams (pictured) with no time left on the clock to give the homestanding Rams the win as fans stormed the field in Fort Collins.

Unfortunately for the Rams, Williams was penalized for illegal touching as he went out of bounds on his own and was then the first to touch the ball, negating the game-winning touchdown and handing the victory to the visiting Aggies.

Utah State improved to 10-1 overall and 7-0 in Mountain West play.  They will face Boise State (9-2, 6-1) on the Blue Turf next Saturday night, with the winner claiming the Mountain division title and a spot in the conference championship game.

Colorado State, which entered this season riding a five-game bowl appearance streak, dropped to 3-8 with the loss. A loss to Air Force Thanksgiving Day afternoon would give CSU its worst record since going 3-9 in 2011.

Damien Harris suffers ‘mild concussion’ in Alabama’s win over Citadel

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 17, 2018, 6:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

It was all fun and games in the first when Citadel’s Twitter account was front and center, but things took a more serious turn for Alabama in the second half.

While unexpectedly tied with the FCS program 10-all at halftime, the top-ranked team in the country steamrolled the Bulldogs in the second half in securing a 50-17 win over a team that came in as 53-point underdogs.  In the fourth quarter, however, star running back Damien Harris was on the receiving end of a hard hit and, after being tended to for several minutes, left the game and didn’t return.

Following the Crimson Tide’s 12th straight win, Nick Saban confirmed that Harris suffered what the head coach described as a mild concussion.

Obviously, it’s way too soon to know what if any effect the head injury will have on Harris’ availability for the Iron Bowl against Auburn next weekend, but it’s certainly a situation that will bear watching over the next few days.

Through 11 games, Harris is the defending national champion’s leading rusher with 678 yards on the ground.  He had 83 yards on just seven carries against the Bulldogs, including a 73-yard run that ended with the head injury.

Najee Harris‘ 639 yards are second on the team.

No. 3 Notre Dame makes playoff statement with blowout of No. 12 Syracuse

By Kevin McGuireNov 17, 2018, 5:58 PM EST
3 Comments

One win is all that separates No. 3 Notre Dame (11-0) from a perfect regular season after a complete domination of No. 12 Syracuse (8-3) on Saturday in Yankee Stadium. Notre Dame’s 36-3 victory over the Orange was highlighted by strong defense and the return of quarterback Ian Book to the offense.

Syracuse’s chances to upset the Irish faded early in the game when starting quarterback Eric Dungey left the game with an injury. His loss took a lot out of the Orange offense, which was already going to be in a tough spot against the Notre Dame defense. With Tommy DeVito taking over at quarterback off the bench, Syracuse quarterbacks combined for three interceptions and DeVito struggled with accuracy all game long. Syracuse also failed to get much going on the ground with Moe Neal, who picked up 74 yards on 18 carries.

Book passed for 292 yards and two touchdowns after sitting out last week against Florida State. The Irish ran the ball well too, with 171 team yards and a pair of touchdowns in the blowout.

Notre Dame will head to the west coast to take on USC next weekend to wrap up their regular season. A win would move Notre Dame to 12-0 and force them to await the selections from the College Football Playoff selection committee. At 12-0, Notre Dame would almost certainly be one of the four teams in the playoff at the end of the season, but seeding will still be unknown until a few more weeks are played.

Syracuse will hop back into ACC play for their regular season finale at Boston College next week. Second place in the ACC Atlantic Division will be on the line as both teams will finish behind Clemson in the division. Syracuse may have seen a chance to play in a New Years Six bowl dashed with the loss, however.