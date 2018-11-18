Division champs Northwestern, Pitt, Fresno State crack coaches top 25

Three division champions are now ranked by the Amway Coaches Poll. No. 21 Northwestern, No. 23 Fresno State and No. 25 Pittsburgh all jumped into the coaches poll this week following wins over the weekend. The newcomers, joined by No. 24 Army, found room in the coaches poll this week with Iowa State, Cincinnati, Boston College, and UAB all dropping out of the top 25.
At the top of the poll sits a familiar name. No. 1 Alabama received 63 of 64 first-place votes in the coaches poll this week, firmly staying in front of No. 2 Clemson. Clemson received the lone first-place vote not awarded to the Crimson Tide. The next four teams in the ranking all stayed put this week as well; No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Georgia, and No. 6 Oklahoma.
No. 7 Washington State, No. 8 LSU and No. 9 UCF all moved up two spots and No. 10 Ohio State dropped two spots in the ranking this week. No. 12 West Virginia also dropped, falling five spaces after losing at Oklahoma State. No. 11 Texas moved up three spots to sit in front of the Mountaineers, and No. 13 Florida moved up three spots as well.
Here is this week’s full coaches poll, with first-place votes noted:
- Alabama (63)
- Clemson (1)
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- Washington State
- LSU
- UCF
- Ohio State
- Texas
- West Virginia
- Florida
- Penn State
- Utah State
- Washington
- Utah
- Kentucky
- Syracuse
- Mississippi State
- Northwestern
- Boise State
- Fresno State
- Army
- Pittsburgh
Kansas has officially announced the hiring of Les Miles as its next head football coach. Kansas will formally introduce Miles as the next head coach at a press conference later today.
Kansas Athletics Director Jeff Long shared the news on his Twitter account, in addition to the released statement published on the team’s website.
“Since the beginning of our search, we focused on identifying and recruiting an experienced head coach with a strong track record of success on and off the field,” Long said in a released statement. “Les Miles is exactly what we need for our program right now. His national reputation as a great recruiter and as a coach who student-athletes love playing for will enable us to break the cycle and return a winning tradition to the Kansas Jayhawks. We are thrilled to have Les and his family as Jayhawks.”
“I am humbled by the opportunity to lead the KU football program and I am grateful to Chancellor Girod and Jeff Long for the opportunity,” said Miles. “We will bring Jayhawk Football back and we will do it with outstanding coaches, tremendous student-athletes of character and ability and an unrelenting drive for excellence. My family and I cannot wait to be a part of the KU family!”
Miles has not coached since being let go by LSU in the middle of the 2016 season, but he has never been shy about still having an interest in continuing to coach. Miles brings a career record of 142-55 with one national championship to his name. As boasted by Kansas, the Jayhawks are now the only Division 1 school with a national championship head coach in football and men’s basketball. Miles won a national title with LSU in 2007 and Kansas basketball coach Bill Self won a national title in 2008 with the program.
Prior to coaching at LSU beginning in 2005, Miles coached at Oklahoma State in the Big 12 from 2001 through 2004. Miles was 28-21 in his time at Oklahoma State.
UPDATE: According to Brett McMurphy, via Twitter, Miles signed a five-year contract valued at $2.775 million per year.
At risk of having a second-straight losing season, and the fifth losing season in six years on the job, Colorado will be moving on from head coach Mike MacIntyre. According to a report by Chris Low of ESPN.com, MacIntyre had been informed by the school he would not be returning to coach the Buffs in 2019. Colorado has since confirmed this news.
MacIntyre will not coach Colorado’s final game this weekend against California. An interim coach will be named.
“I want to thank Mike for six seasons of hard work and dedication to the program, both on and off the field,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a released statement. “There’s no doubt that the 2016 season was magical, and it appeared we were headed back to taking our place among the nation’s elite. However, analyzing the direction of the program over the last two years, I felt this is the necessary time to make a change.”
Colorado owes MacIntyre $10.3 million on his remaining contract through the end of 2021. The buyout would be reduced by the amount of MacIntyre’s new contract if he is hired by another college football program or an NFL team. The buyout will be paid off in monthly payments for the next three years, according to the release from Colorado.
MacIntyre took on the head coaching job at Colorado prior to the 2013 season. After three losing years in Boulder, MacIntyre and Colorado turned in a 10-win season that saw the program play for the Pac-12 championship in 2016. Colorado ascended as high as No. 9 in the AP poll that season before finishing the year at No. 17 for the first AP ranking at the end of a season for the first time since 2002, and the highest end-of-the-year ranking since finishing No. 9 in 2001.
The problem for MacIntyre was an inability to build off a successful 2016 campaign. Colorado went 5-7 last season and come into the final game of the season with a record of 5-6. Colorado needs to win a game at California in order to clinch bowl eligibility, although it may be unexpected MacIntyre would coach the bowl game should Colorado manage to go bowling this season.
This story has been updated from its original posting to reflect Colorado’s confirmation of the news and to provide additional details provided by Colorado.
Florida State’s 36-year bowl streak is still alive with one week to play, and Virginia Tech just gave themselves a path to keeping their 25-year bowl streak alive as well. The Hokies officially announced a potential 12th game to be played against Marshall. The game will be played on Dec. 1 only if Virginia Tech beats Virginia this week. The game would be played at 12 pm ET.
There is no hiding around the details here. This game was scheduled solely for the opportunity to get Virginia Tech to a bowl game this season. As stated in the release from Virginia Tech, the game against Marshall will not take place if Virginia Tech does not secure its fifth win of the year this week against Virginia.
The game against Marshall makes up for Virginia Tech’s lost home game against East Carolina due to inclement weather in Week 3. East Carolina already scheduled a make-up game on the schedule with NC State for Dec. 1. NC State was looking to make up for a lost game against West Virginia that was impacted by the same storm. West Virginia did not schedule any additional game and stuck with an 11-game schedule. The Mountaineers will have a shot at playing a 12th game anyway because a win against Oklahoma will send West Virginia to the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 1.
Marshall was also impacted by the weather in week 3. The Thundering Herd lost a road game at South Carolina. South Carolina added a Dec. 1 game against Akron. Akron was not impacted by the weather in Week 3 (when they won at Northwestern), but the Zips did lose their season opener at Nebraska due to weather shortly after the game started. Nebraska managed to add a game in late October against Bethune-Cookman to keep a 12-game schedule.
It appears to be happening. Les Miles, who has reportedly been working on finalizing a deal to be the next head coach at Kansas, has landed on a tarmac at a Kansas airport. Upon landing, vehicles with Kansas administrators reportedly were there to escort Miles and his family to their next destination.
The wheels started going in motion for Miles to become the next head coach at Kansas last week when it was reported Miles had reached a settlement agreement with LSU on terms for his buyout. According to a release from LSU, the school had arranged to pay Miles $1.5 million to bring a close to the relationship between the Tigers and the former head coach. That helped pave the way for Miles to take a new job, which quickly became the Kansas vacancy.
Miles will replace David Beaty, who was recently fired by the university but will coach through the end of the regular season. Beaty’s final game as head coach of the Jayhawks will be Friday at home against Texas, with the Longhorns needing a win to clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game.
An announcement from Kansas updating the news regarding Miles has not been shared at this time, although it would seem one should be coming shortly with details on an introductory press conference.