Eight divisions remain up for grabs heading into last week of regular season, including two from Power Fives

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not surprisingly, there’s still a helluva lot to play for as we get set to embark on the last week of the 2018 regular season.

After 12 weeks of play, 10 divisions across nine FBS conferences (the 10th, the Big 12, lacks a divisional setup) have already been settled and the winners are set to play in their respective league championship games the week after next:

AAC EAST: UCF

ACC ATLANTIC: Clemson

ACC COASTAL: Pitt

BIG TEN WEST: Northwestern

CONFERENCE USA WEST: UAB

MAC WEST: Northern Illinois

MWC WEST: Fresno State

PAC-12 SOUTH: Utah

SEC EAST: Georgia

SEC WEST: Alabama

That means that eight division titles will be settled as teams take the field throughout a Week 13 that again stretches from Tuesday on into the final Saturday of the regular season. With a couple of exceptions, most of the clinching scenarios are very straightforward and don’t take a mathematical savant to figure out.

AAC WEST: The winner of the Houston-Memphis game will face UCF in the conference championship game.

BIG TEN EAST: The winner of the Michigan-Ohio State game will face Northwestern in the conference championship game.

CONFERENCE USA EAST: The winner will be either Florida International or Middle Tennessee State, with both teams sitting at 6-1 in conference play. FIU holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over MTSU, which means all it has to do is beat Marshall at home next Saturday to face UAB in the league title game. To earn a berth in the same game, MTSU needs to beat UAB at home AND have FIU lose to Marshall.

MAC EAST: Buffalo (6-1), Miami of Ohio (5-2) and Ohio (5-2) all remain in play for a divisional title. First, the head-to-head.

Buffalo: beat Miami, lost to Ohio

Miami: beat Ohio, lost to Buffalo

Ohio: beat Buffalo, lost to Miami

Buffalo could make this easy on most everyone involved by beating three-win Bowling Green (two wins in conference play) Friday night, although there are obviously a couple of other scenarios that could play out. A Buffalo loss AND an Ohio win over Akron AND a Miami loss to Ball State would hand the division to the Bobcats. A Buffalo loss AND an Ohio loss AND a Miami win would leave the RedHawks as the divisional winner based on the conference’s three-way tiebreaker rules.

MWC MOUNTAIN: The winner of the Utah State-Boise State game will face Fresno State in the conference championship game.

PAC-12 NORTH: The winner of the Washington-Washington State game will face Utah in the conference championship game.

SUN BELT EAST: The winner of the Troy-Appalachian State game will face the West winner in the conference championship game.

SUN BELT WEST: Arkansas State, Louisiana and Louisiana-Monroe, all at 4-3, remain in play for a divisional title.

Arkansas State, which lost to Louisiana but beat Louisiana-Monroe, wins the division if it beats Texas State AND Louisiana-Monroe beats Louisiana.

Louisiana wins the division if it beat Louisiana-Monroe regardless of what Arkansas State does.

Louisiana-Monroe wins the division if it beats Louisiana AND Arkansas State loses to Texas State.

As for the division-less Big 12? Click HERE for the three different scenarios that could play out in determining that conference’s two championship game participants.