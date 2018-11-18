Les Miles lands in Kansas

It appears to be happening. Les Miles, who has reportedly been working on finalizing a deal to be the next head coach at Kansas, has landed on a tarmac at a Kansas airport. Upon landing, vehicles with Kansas administrators reportedly were there to escort Miles and his family to their next destination.
The wheels started going in motion for Miles to become the next head coach at Kansas last week when it was reported Miles had reached a settlement agreement with LSU on terms for his buyout. According to a release from LSU, the school had arranged to pay Miles $1.5 million to bring a close to the relationship between the Tigers and the former head coach. That helped pave the way for Miles to take a new job, which quickly became the Kansas vacancy.
Miles will replace David Beaty, who was recently fired by the university but will coach through the end of the regular season. Beaty’s final game as head coach of the Jayhawks will be Friday at home against Texas, with the Longhorns needing a win to clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game.
An announcement from Kansas updating the news regarding Miles has not been shared at this time, although it would seem one should be coming shortly with details on an introductory press conference.
Michigan running back and special teams player Berkley Edwards was carted off the field on a stretcher in the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium on Saturday in a scary scene that paused the game for roughly 10 minutes. The morning after the Wolverines beat Indiana, however, there is good news to report on Edwards. Edwards shared an update on his Twitter account to tell his followers and Michigan fans he has been released from the hospital and he is OK.
“Just got out the hospital,” Edwards said. “[E]verything is good!”
Edwards followed that up to say he did not see the Indiana player who hit him (Cam Jones, who was ejected for the hit) and his head is still hurting a bit.
It is unknown at this time what the status of Edwards will be for Michigan’s regular-season finale at Ohio State this week. The winner of the Michigan-Ohio State game will play in the Big Ten Championship Game as the East Division champion.
Send another coach through the coaching carousel. Multiple reports on Sunday say Texas State will move on from Everett Withers after this season. Football Scoop and The Athletic each reported news of the coaching change for the program.
According to Football Scoop, as reported by College Football Talk contributor Zach Barnett, Withers will not coach for Texas State this week in the regular season finale against Arkansas State.
Withers was hired by Texas State prior to the 2016 season to replace Dennis Franchione. Texas State had back-to-back 2-10 seasons in his first two years on the job and the Bobcats are just 3-8 this season with one game remaining. This will be the fourth straight season Texas State has had no more than four wins (and it could be a fourth straight year with no more than three wins).
The former James Madison head coach will likely manage to find a job somewhere on a coaching staff, even if not as a head coach. Texas State is now looking for its third head coach since jumping up from the FCS to the FBS in 2012.
After arguably the biggest weekend in UCF football history, the Knights are now enjoying their highest ranking in the AP Top 25 of the season and second-highest ranking in program history. UCF moved up to No. 8 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll as they finally managed to jump ahead fo a couple of power conference programs that have been standing in the way the past few weeks.
Alabama claimed all 61 first-place votes from the AP voters this week. The top-ranked Crimson Tide are followed by Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia, and Oklahoma as there were no changes in the top six. No. 7 Washington State, UCF, and LSU all took advantage of No. 12 West Virginia falling five spots after a loss at Oklahoma State.
UCF moved into a tie with LSU for the No. 8 spot in the ranking this week, but the Knights have officially moved ahead of Ohio State. The Buckeyes slipped to No. 10, dropping one spot.
Army is also making some headlines in the AP Top 25 by appearing in the ranking for the first time since 1996. Army cracked the Ap Top 25 at No. 23 to be in the AP Top 25 for just the third time since 1985.
Here is this week’s AP Top 25:
1. Alabama (61)
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. Washington State
8. (tie) UCF
8. (tie) LSU
10. Ohio State
11. Texas
12. West Virginia
13. Florida
14. Utah State
15. Penn State
16. Washington
17. Kentucky
18. Utah
19. Syracuse
20. Northwestern
21. Boise State
22. Mississippi State
23. Army
24. Pittsburgh
25. Iowa State
Kansas has officially announced the hiring of Les Miles as its next head football coach. Kansas will formally introduce Miles as the next head coach at a press conference later today.
Kansas Athletics Director Jeff Long shared the news on his Twitter account, in addition to the released statement published on the team’s website.
“Since the beginning of our search, we focused on identifying and recruiting an experienced head coach with a strong track record of success on and off the field,” Long said in a released statement. “Les Miles is exactly what we need for our program right now. His national reputation as a great recruiter and as a coach who student-athletes love playing for will enable us to break the cycle and return a winning tradition to the Kansas Jayhawks. We are thrilled to have Les and his family as Jayhawks.”
“I am humbled by the opportunity to lead the KU football program and I am grateful to Chancellor Girod and Jeff Long for the opportunity,” said Miles. “We will bring Jayhawk Football back and we will do it with outstanding coaches, tremendous student-athletes of character and ability and an unrelenting drive for excellence. My family and I cannot wait to be a part of the KU family!”
Miles has not coached since being let go by LSU in the middle of the 2016 season, but he has never been shy about still having an interest in continuing to coach. Miles brings a career record of 142-55 with one national championship to his name. As boasted by Kansas, the Jayhawks are now the only Division 1 school with a national championship head coach in football and men’s basketball. Miles won a national title with LSU in 2007 and Kansas basketball coach Bill Self won a national title in 2008 with the program.
Prior to coaching at LSU beginning in 2005, Miles coached at Oklahoma State in the Big 12 from 2001 through 2004. Miles was 28-21 in his time at Oklahoma State.
UPDATE: According to Brett McMurphy, via Twitter, Miles signed a five-year contract valued at $2.775 million per year.