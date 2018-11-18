Les Miles lands in Kansas

It appears to be happening. Les Miles, who has reportedly been working on finalizing a deal to be the next head coach at Kansas, has landed on a tarmac at a Kansas airport. Upon landing, vehicles with Kansas administrators reportedly were there to escort Miles and his family to their next destination.

Les Miles and family have landed at Topeka Regional Airport. A pair of black SUVs with KU administrators inside whisked him away. It's happening. #kufball pic.twitter.com/ZZWhRVfAIe — Matt Galloway (@themattgalloway) November 18, 2018

Here's a clearer photo of Les Miles arriving in Topeka from our own @ChrisNeal89. #kufball pic.twitter.com/praKuFqKVF — Matt Galloway (@themattgalloway) November 18, 2018

The wheels started going in motion for Miles to become the next head coach at Kansas last week when it was reported Miles had reached a settlement agreement with LSU on terms for his buyout. According to a release from LSU, the school had arranged to pay Miles $1.5 million to bring a close to the relationship between the Tigers and the former head coach. That helped pave the way for Miles to take a new job, which quickly became the Kansas vacancy.

Miles will replace David Beaty, who was recently fired by the university but will coach through the end of the regular season. Beaty’s final game as head coach of the Jayhawks will be Friday at home against Texas, with the Longhorns needing a win to clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

An announcement from Kansas updating the news regarding Miles has not been shared at this time, although it would seem one should be coming shortly with details on an introductory press conference.

