Virginia Tech schedules tentative 12th game vs. Marshall

Florida State’s 36-year bowl streak is still alive with one week to play, and Virginia Tech just gave themselves a path to keeping their 25-year bowl streak alive as well. The Hokies officially announced a potential 12th game to be played against Marshall. The game will be played on Dec. 1 only if Virginia Tech beats Virginia this week. The game would be played at 12 pm ET.

There is no hiding around the details here. This game was scheduled solely for the opportunity to get Virginia Tech to a bowl game this season. As stated in the release from Virginia Tech, the game against Marshall will not take place if Virginia Tech does not secure its fifth win of the year this week against Virginia.

The game against Marshall makes up for Virginia Tech’s lost home game against East Carolina due to inclement weather in Week 3. East Carolina already scheduled a make-up game on the schedule with NC State for Dec. 1. NC State was looking to make up for a lost game against West Virginia that was impacted by the same storm. West Virginia did not schedule any additional game and stuck with an 11-game schedule. The Mountaineers will have a shot at playing a 12th game anyway because a win against Oklahoma will send West Virginia to the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 1.

Marshall was also impacted by the weather in week 3. The Thundering Herd lost a road game at South Carolina. South Carolina added a Dec. 1 game against Akron. Akron was not impacted by the weather in Week 3 (when they won at Northwestern), but the Zips did lose their season opener at Nebraska due to weather shortly after the game started. Nebraska managed to add a game in late October against Bethune-Cookman to keep a 12-game schedule.

