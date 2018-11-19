Georgia LB Monty Rice not expected to play vs. Georgia Tech

Georgia sophomore linebacker Monty Rice is not expected to play this weekend as Georgia plays rival Georgia Tech this weekend, according to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Rice injured his foot during the pre-game warmups over the weekend before Georgia played UMass, but Smart does not think the injury will keep Rice out for very long.

That, of course, is good news considering what is up next for Georgia after this weekend’s game against Georgia Tech. Georgia is set to meet Alabama in the SEC Championship Game next week in Atlanta, and having Rice back in time for that game would be beneficial to the Georgia defense if he is available to return. A win against Alabama would likely send Georgia back to the College Football Playoff. Rice has not officially been ruled out for this weekend, although Smart seems pessimistic about his chances of playing against the Yellow Jackets.

However, a report from UGASports.com says Rice was seen leaving the football building on crutches and wearing a boot on Monday. That may not sound too promising for Rice’s availability this week or next, but the extent of the injury has not been clarified. But until any update is provided on Rice’s availability beyond this week, it will be nothing more than speculation and a guessing game.

Rice is Georgia’s second-leading tackler this season with 59 tackles, including 25 solo tackles. Rice has also recorded a sack and forced a fumble this season.

