Houston loses DL Payton Turner to season-ending injury

The Houston Cougars are playing this week against Memphis for a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game, but they will be doing so as the injuries continue to pile up at the worst possible time. The latest player lost to a season-ending injury is defensive lineman Payton Turner, according to The Houston Chronicle.

Turner is out for the remainder of the year with a foot injury that was suffered in last week’s win against Tulane. It was in that game that saw Houston starting quarterback D’Eriq King go down with what turned out to be a season-ending torn meniscus injury.

Houston’s defensive line has been banged up this season. In addition to an injury that has held out All-American and future first-round NFL Draft pick Ed Oliver, Houston’s defensive line has lost two other players to season-ending injuries; Jerard Carter and Isaiah Chambers. Oliver reportedly focused on returning to the field for this week’s game against Memphis, although his availability still remains in question, especially after the situation that unfolded during last week’s game against Tulane.

Houston is also getting Memphis at a time when the Tigers are on a bit of a roll. Memphis has won three straight games by double-digits to play themselves back into position to defend their division crown from a season ago.

