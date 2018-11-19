Getty Images

LB Rico Kearney tweets transfer from Virginia Tech

By John TaylorNov 19, 2018, 9:36 PM EST
As the 2018 regular season begins to wind down, the action around transfer season is about to pick back up yet again.

Rico Kearney announced on his personal Twitter account Sunday afternoon that, “[a]fter talking and sitting down with my family,” he feels “like it’s best for me and my future” to transfer from Virginia Tech. The linebacker intimated that playing time was the trigger for his decision, writing, “I just don’t feel like I [was] given a fair shot to showcase my talent.”

After redshirting as a true freshman last season, Kearney had started two of the 10 games in which he played in 2018. On the Hokies’ most recent depth chart, he was listed as the backup middle linebacker.

Kearney’s 35 tackles are currently sixth on the team. 18 of those tackles came in the loss to Boston College and were the program’s most in a single game since 2003.

Kirk Herbstreit’s twin sons to walk on at Clemson

By Zach BarnettNov 19, 2018, 6:47 PM EST
As Kirk Herbstreit‘s four sons age, stories of his weekend travels have become a fascination in college football. The ESPN analyst will often find himself in three separate locations in a 20-ish hour period as he attends his sons’ high school games in Nashville, takes a red eye flight to the College GameDay location and, if the schedule requires, takes a second flight to the location of ABC’s Saturday Night Football game.

He’ll do triple duty this weekend as the Herbstreits’ Montgomery Bell Academy faces rival Brentwood Academy for Tennessee’s state championship on Friday, then travel to Columbus for the GameDay broadcast hyping No. 4 Michigan at No. 10 Ohio State, then trek out to the coast for ABC’s broadcast of No. 3 Notre Dame at USC. Hidden within the Nashville Fox affiliate’s story on Herbstreit’s situation was this bit of news:

Next year, his two twin senior boys will go to Clemson University to be preferred walk-ons on the football team.

“I’ll have Zak playing [at MBA] as a junior, and Jake and Tye going over to Clemson. We’ll have to cross that bridge when we get to it. These are all really good problems to have,” Herbstreit said. “My goal is to be there for anything I can be.”

Obviously, this will be a significant conflict of interest for Herbstreit as Clemson is a central figure in his work. While I’m not here to suggest having sons on the team of a College Football Playoff mainstay will in any way slant Herbstreit’s analysis of the Tigers — he and his father played for Ohio State and has commentated on the Buckeyes for years both in studio and during games with no issue, at least outside of the Buckeyes’ message boards — it will be interesting to see how both the employee and the employer disclose Herbstreit’s Clemson connection to ESPN’s viewers, particularly if either son becomes a contributor for the Tigers.

Big 12 reprimands Texas DE Breckyn Hager for ‘OU sucks’ comments

By Zach BarnettNov 19, 2018, 5:46 PM EST
Texas defensive end Breckyn Hager is definitely a character. The son of All-American linebacker Britt Hager, still the UT record-holder for career tackles, Hager is a philosophy major who vowed not to cut his hair until Texas wins the Big 12 championship. Wearing his long blonde locks in Willie Nelson-style braids, the senior defensive end played through an elbow injury to record a key sack in No. 15 Texas’s 24-10 win over No. 16 Iowa State on Saturday night, helping Texas take a major step toward a conference title and himself toward a much-anticipated haircut.

With the win, Texas now just needs to beat Kansas to clinch a berth in next Saturday’s Big 12 Championship, where they would meet the winner of Friday night’s game between Oklahoma and West Virginia. Clearly feeling himself in the glow of victory, Hager conducted his post-game press availability in pads, Aviator-style sunglasses and a cowboy hat, where he dished on any topic that came up.

Including Oklahoma.

Here’s how his post-game chat concluded, according to the Dallas Morning News:

At the conclusion of his roughly five-minute postgame media session, Hager emphatically got up from his chair and walked away. One reporter then informed Hager that Kansas dropped 40 points during its 15-point loss to No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night in Norman.

“Hey, OU has no defense,” Hager turned around and said. 

He then pointed at a nearby clock and offered one last sobering thought from his perplexing postgame session.

“And what time is it?” Hager said. “It’s 11:12…and OU still sucks.”

On Monday, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby issued a public reprimand for Hager’s comments.

“Breckyn Hager violated the Conference rule that prohibits coaches, student-athletes, athletic department staff and university personnel from making negative comments about other member institutions for his remarks about the University of Oklahoma,” said Bowlsby.  “This is Mr. Hager’s second violation of the Conference sportsmanship rules and therefore, he is receiving a public reprimand and will be expected to issue a public apology for his inappropriate comments.”

The reprimand comes amid a crackdown of extracurricular activities by the Big 12. West Virginia was flagged twice for unsportsmanlike conduct upon doing the ‘Horns Down’ motion during their Nov. 3 win over Texas.

Hager’s apology should be interesting, but not as interesting as the play in the trenches should Texas and OU rematch next Saturday.

Update: Hager has issued his apology.

Finalists announced for major college football awards

By Zach BarnettNov 19, 2018, 4:46 PM EST
Bowl season is approaching in college football, which means awards season is also approaching. On Monday, the finalists for the major college football awards except the Heisman Trophy — basically, the Heisman for each side of the ball and/or position — were revealed, leading up to the 28th annual Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.

There’s a lot to get to here, so let’s dive right in:

Bednarik Award (top defensive player)
Josh Allen, Kentucky
Christian Wilkins, Clemson
Quinnen Williams, Alabama
Previous winner: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

Biletnikoff Award (top wide receiver)
Andy Isabella, Massachusetts
Jerry Juedy, Alabama
Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
Previous winner: James Washington, Oklahoma State

Lou Groza Award (top kicker)
Cooper Rothe, Wyoming
Andre Szymt, Syracuse
Cole Tracy, LSU
Previous winner: Matt Gay, Utah

Ray Guy Award (top punter)
Braden Mann, Texas A&M
James Smith, Cincinnati
Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah
Previous winner: Michael Dickson, Texas

John Mackey Award (top tight end)
T.J. Hockeson, Iowa
Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
Kaden Smith, Stanford
Previous winner: Mark Andrews, Oklahoma

Maxwell Award (player of the year)
Will Grier, West Virginia
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Previous winner: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

Davey O’Brien Award (top quarterback)
Garnder Minshew, Washington State
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Previous winner: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

Outland Trophy (top interior lineman)
Christian Wilkins, Clemson
Jonah Williams, Alabama
Quinnen Williams, Alabama
Previous winner: Ed Oliver, Houston

Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back)
Deandre Baker, Georgia
Julian Love, Notre Dame
Greedy Williams, LSU
Previous winner: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

Doak Walker Award (top running back)
Travis Etienne, Clemson
Darrell Henderson, Memphis
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
Previous winner: Bryce Love, Stanford

Wuerffel Trophy (top community servant)
David Blough, Purdue
Dalton Risner, Kansas State
Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame
Previous winner: Courtney Love, Kentucky

The Home Depot College Football Awards will air Thursday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. ET from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Arkansas suspends two starters, reportedly for socializing with Mississippi State cheerleaders

By Zach BarnettNov 19, 2018, 4:11 PM EST
Arkansas will be without defensive backs Ryan Pulley and Kamren Curl for the team’s season-finale against Missouri, head coach Chad Morris revealed Monday.

“They will not be here today or yesterday or any part of this week for unacceptable behavior, actions that are completely unacceptable to anything we’re about,” Morris said.

While Morris did not specify what garnered the suspension, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Pulley and Curl were seen talking to and taking pictures with members of the Mississippi State cheer squad before the game by former Arkansas All-American tight end-turned-TV reporter DJ Williams.

Pulley is a starting cornerback, while Curl has started all 11 games at strong safety.

To make matters worse for Pulley and Curl, Arkansas surrendered four Nick Fitzgerald touchdown passes in a 52-6 loss.

The reported incident is another in a debut season to forget for Morris and company. Arkansas went viral for the wrong reasons in allowing a fake fair catch punt return touchdown to North Texas in September and enters its season finale at 2-9.