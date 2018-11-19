Michigan RB Karan Higdon guarantees win over Ohio State

Michigan has beaten Ohio State just twice since Jim Tressel‘s debut season of 2001 and has never beaten an Urban Meyer-coached Buckeyes team. This year’s game happens to be in Columbus, where the maize and blue have not won since 2000.
Still, the Wolverines are favored to end those streaks this year. They’re ranked higher than Ohio State in every major poll, and Las Vegas established them as a 4.5-point favorite. They also have this: the personal guarantee of running back Karan Higdon.
“Yeah, I do,” Higdon said, in a video tweeted by Toledo Blade writer Kyle Rowland. “That how I feel. I believe firmly in my brothers, and this team, and this coaching staff, and as a captain, I’ll take that stand. Why not?”
Higdon, a senior, is part of a resurgent offense that makes Michigan a solid favorite in this game. He’s rushed for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns. Combined with the Wolverines’ clearly superior defense, the signs point to the conclusion that Michigan should beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011, thereby clinching the program’s first trip to the Big Ten Championship and putting them on the doorstep of their first College Football Playoff trip.
Which all leads to one question: What’s going to happen in Ann Arbor if they don’t win?
The Houston Cougars are playing this week against Memphis for a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game, but they will be doing so as the injuries continue to pile up at the worst possible time. The latest player lost to a season-ending injury is defensive lineman Payton Turner, according to The Houston Chronicle.
Turner is out for the remainder of the year with a foot injury that was suffered in last week’s win against Tulane. It was in that game that saw Houston starting quarterback D’Eriq King go down with what turned out to be a season-ending torn meniscus injury.
Houston’s defensive line has been banged up this season. In addition to an injury that has held out All-American and future first-round NFL Draft pick Ed Oliver, Houston’s defensive line has lost two other players to season-ending injuries; Jerard Carter and Isaiah Chambers. Oliver reportedly focused on returning to the field for this week’s game against Memphis, although his availability still remains in question, especially after the situation that unfolded during last week’s game against Tulane.
Houston is also getting Memphis at a time when the Tigers are on a bit of a roll. Memphis has won three straight games by double-digits to play themselves back into position to defend their division crown from a season ago.
Georgia sophomore linebacker Monty Rice is not expected to play this weekend as Georgia plays rival Georgia Tech this weekend, according to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Rice injured his foot during the pre-game warmups over the weekend before Georgia played UMass, but Smart does not think the injury will keep Rice out for very long.
That, of course, is good news considering what is up next for Georgia after this weekend’s game against Georgia Tech. Georgia is set to meet Alabama in the SEC Championship Game next week in Atlanta, and having Rice back in time for that game would be beneficial to the Georgia defense if he is available to return. A win against Alabama would likely send Georgia back to the College Football Playoff. Rice has not officially been ruled out for this weekend, although Smart seems pessimistic about his chances of playing against the Yellow Jackets.
However, a report from UGASports.com says Rice was seen leaving the football building on crutches and wearing a boot on Monday. That may not sound too promising for Rice’s availability this week or next, but the extent of the injury has not been clarified. But until any update is provided on Rice’s availability beyond this week, it will be nothing more than speculation and a guessing game.
Rice is Georgia’s second-leading tackler this season with 59 tackles, including 25 solo tackles. Rice has also recorded a sack and forced a fumble this season.
In a victory over Iowa State on Saturday night to put Texas in a good spot to clinch a berth in the Big 12 championship game, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was forced to leave the game with a shoulder injury. With one game left to play in the regular season against Kansas, it is unknown if Ehlinger will be ready to play this weekend.
Texas head coach Tom Herman said Ehlinger has aggravated his AC joint in his right shoulder, his throwing shoulder that was hurt earlier this season. Herman told reporters Ehlinger would not throw on Monday but the head coach of the Longhorns noted he was hopeful to see Ehlinger be able to do so again on Tuesday as practices resume in preparation for Kansas this week.
The good news appears to be no serious damage was discovered in an MRI Ehlinger underwent. Texas may be fortunate to have a game against Kansas on the schedule this week, as the Longhorns should still be a solid favorite to come out of this game with a win. A win would guarantee a spot for Texas in the Big 12 championship game, which would result in a rematch with either Oklahoma or West Virginia (the winner of this week’s Oklahoma-West Virginia game heads to the Big 12 championship game; Texas is in regardless of who wins that game as long as the Longhorns beat Kansas).
If Ehlinger is unable to play, Texas will continue to roll with Shane Buechele at quarterback. Ehlinger’s status will be monitored throughout the week before any official decision is made.
On Sunday, Virginia Tech announced a tentative plan to play one final home game this season against Marshall in an attempt to keep Virginia Tech’s bowl streak alive. But if the game is not played, Marshall is still going to get paid.
According to a Richmond Times-Dispatch report, Virginia Tech has agreed to compensate Marshall whether they play a game or not. If the game is played, Virginia Tech will pay Marshall $300,000 for the late regular season matchup. If the game is not played, Virginia Tech will pay Marshall $100,000 for their troubles. That’s a win-win for Marshall.
As previously announced by Virginia Tech, the tentative game against Marshall will take place in the event Virginia Tech beats Virginia this week to give the Hokies a fifth win this season. The final game against Marshall would then be played on Dec. 1 to give the Hokies a chance to reach six wins and qualify for a bowl game for a 26th straight season. Because the game would not be needed in the event Virginia Tech loses to Virginia, the game against Marshall would be scrapped entirely.
In addition to the late plans to play a potential 12th game this season if needed, the Richmond Times-Dispatch also reports a future home-and-home series between the two schools has been agreed upon, although the details of a potential future home-and-home series have yet to be detailed.
Virginia Tech’s non-conference schedule is booked through 2030 though so it would be a while before that home-and-home deal sees the football field unless any adjustments to Virginia Tech’s schedule are made to accommodate an earlier meeting between the Hokies and Thundering Herd.