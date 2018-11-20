Ex-Michigan RB Kareem Walker tweets he’s headed to Mississippi State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After beginning it in the Big Ten, it appears the next stop on Kareem Walker‘s college football journey will be in the SEC.

On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Walker announced that he has committed to continuing his playing career at Mississippi State. The running back also indicated in his tweet that he’s shutting down his recruitment and will “not be speaking to anyone about this decision.”

Walker’s choice came after spending the weekend in Starkville.

Walker was a four-star member of Michigan’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 back in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. He was the highest-rated running back in the Wolverines’ class that year.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Walker played in five games in 2017, rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown in limited action. He opted to transfer from U-M after that season and spent 2018 at a Kansas junior college.

Walker will have two years of eligibility he can use with the Bulldogs.