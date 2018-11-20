Ex-Virginia head coach Mike London taking over at William & Mary

Mike London is on the move yet again, but this time it’s of his own volition. And, as a result, his past will collide with his present in the not-too-distant future.

William & Mary confirmed Monday that London has been named as its next head football coach. This will serve as a homecoming of sorts as London served as the FCS program’s defensive line coach from 1990-93.

The past two seasons, London was the head coach at FCS Howard, where he went 11-10.

“I come to William & Mary with a deep appreciation for the university, football program and community,” London said in a statement. “I am honored and excited to build on the incredible tradition of excellence Jimmye Laycock established. He is a part of the foundation of my career and someone I have always respected. I sincerely appreciate President Katherine Rowe and Samantha Huge for making this opportunity possible. I look forward to working with them to pursue championships while developing student-athletes who will pursue excellence in the classroom and on the playing field.”

From 2010-15, London served as the head coach at Virginia before “resigning” that post in November of 2015. In a twist, Virginia’s 2019 season opener will come against… London’s William & Mary squad.