Miami Hurricanes down to one healthy tight end, a walk-on

Unbelievably, both of the remaining scholarship tight ends, Brevin Jordan (pictured) and Will Mallory, who are both true freshmen, were injured in last Saturday’s win over Virginia Tech. Both Jordan, who is second on the team in receptions with 30, and Mallory will be sidelined for the regular-season finale against Pitt this weekend.
The good news is that, per head coach Mark Richt, the two tight ends should be healthy enough to return for a bowl game. The bad news? According to the Sun-Sentinel, the Hurricanes are now down to just one healthy tight end, and he’s a walk-on — Nicholas Ducheine.
The redshirt freshman Ducheine has appeared in two games this season — Week 2 vs. Savannah State, Week 12 vs. Tech — and is still looking for his first career reception.
South Florida handing out free tickets to rivalry game vs. No. 11 UCF
The War on I-4 was one of the very best games of 2017. With the AAC East championship on the line, 10-0 UCF hosted 9-1 South Florida before a national television audience and a packed Spectrum Stadium crowd. It was a game the visiting Bulls led 34-28 entering the fourth quarter, UCF rocketed forward to take a 42-34 lead with 2:21 to play, South Florida tied with 1:41 remaining on an 83-yard touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion, and then UCF immediately wrestled the lead back with game-winning 95-yard kickoff return.
Regardless of classification, conference, what have you, it was one of the most intense and entertaining games of the entire season.
Fast forward a year with the scene shifting to Tampa and it’s safe to say the atmosphere will not be the. UCF is controls its fate to win the American, but South Florida does not. The Bulls are 7-4 overall and 3-4 in conference play.
With their rivals traveling southeast on Interstate 4 (hence the rivalry’s name) South Florida’s powers-that-be were apparently nervous about black-and-gold taking over the green-and-old in their own stadium, so they decided to give out some free tickets.
It’s not exactly fair to say USF has worse fans than UCF. USF shares its home with a pro team while UCF does not. Thus, USF has to fill a larger stadium (65,890) than UCF (45,031). Knights fans also get to root for a better team than Bulls fans, at least over those past two seasons.
Even given those caveats, it still may be more embarrassing to give out free tickets to your rivalry game rather than just selling them to your rivals.
South Florida hosts No. 11 UCF at 4:15 p.m. ET on ESPN on Friday.
Broyles Award for top assistant narrows field to 15 semifinalists
The most prestigious award a college football assistant can claim has significantly narrowed its list of potential winners.
Tuesday, the Broyles Award unveiled its 15 semifinalists for the 2018 version of its hardware. Four of the semifinalists come from the SEC, while two each hail from the Big 12, Pac-12 and football independents. The ACC has two of the 15 and the Big Ten has one.
Group of Five conferences account for three of the semifinalists as UAB, UCF and Utah State are all represented. Army also accounts for one of the semifinalists.
Of the 15 semifinalists, seven are defensive coordinators and seven are offensive coordinators. Just one position coach made the cut — UCF offensive line coach Glen Elarbee.
Alabama – Mike Locksley, Offensive Coordinator
Army – Jay Bateman, Defensive Coordinator
Cal – Tim DeRuyter, Defensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers
Clemson – Jeff Scott, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers
Georgia – Sam Pittman, Offensive Line
LSU – Dave Aranda, Defensive Coordinator
Michigan – Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator
Mississippi State – Bob Shoop, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
Notre Dame – Chip Long, Offensive Coordinator
Oklahoma – Bill Bedenbaugh, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line
UAB – David Reeves, Defensive Coordinator
UCF – Glen Elarbee, Offensive Line
Utah State – David Yost, Offensive Coordinator/QBs
Washington State – Tracy Claeys, Defensive Coordinator
West Virginia – Jake Spavital, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
Houston-Washington State to serve as 2019 AdvoCare Texas Kickoff Game
With the curtain about to fall on the 2018 regular season, there’s some news on the next regular season on which to note.
Houston had already been scheduled to open the 2019 season against Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 14. Tuesday, however, it was announced that that matchup has been selected as the 2019 AdvoCare Texas Kickoff Game.
The game will now be played Friday, Sept. 13, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
“We are excited to face a quality program such as the Houston Cougars next year in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff Game at NRG Stadium,” said Washington State athletic director Pat Chun in a statement. “It provides our fan base the opportunity to see a tremendous nonconference opponent in a great part of the country, while giving our student-athletes the chance to play in a world-class stadium.”
“We are honored to receive the invitation to participate in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff,” Chun’s counterpart, Chris Pezman, said in his statement. “We have fond memories from our last action in the event and look forward to creating more in front of our hometown fans in a primetime nationally-televised game.”
Last Saturday, UMass put the finishing touches on another underwhelming season as the Minutemen were pushed around by fifth-ranked Georgia in a 66-27 loss Between the Hedges. Three days later, there will apparently be a change in leadership as Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports and The Athletic is reporting that the university is “moving on” from Mark Whipple as its head football coach.
An official announcement from UMass is expected at some point this week.
SOURCE: #UMass is making a head coaching change and moving on from head coach Mark Whipple after a 4-8 season.
In his second stint with the Minutemen, Whipple has compiled a 16-44 record from 2014-18. UMass has won four games each of the past two seasons after winning a combined eight in his first three years with the school.
Including UMass, there are now seven openings for head coach at the FBS level: Bowling Green, Charlotte, Colorado, Louisville, Maryland and Texas State. The Kansas job had been open prior to Les Miles taking over the Jayhawks this past weekend.