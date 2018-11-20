Getty Images

Pitt loses starting center to season-ending ankle surgery

By John TaylorNov 20, 2018, 12:34 PM EST
Pitt’s historic win in Week 12 came at a steep personnel cost.

On the final offensive play of Saturday’s win over Wake Forest that clinched the program’s first-ever ACC Coastal crown, Jimmy Morrissey went down with a lower-leg injury.  Monday, head coach Pat Narduzzi confirmed that the redshirt sophomore offensive lineman suffered a broken ankle on the play.

As a result, Morrissey will miss not only the regular-season finale against Miami, but the ACC championship game against Clemson as well as whatever bowl for which Pitt qualifies.

“Jimmy has been tremendous for us this year, both as a player and a leader,” a portion of a statement from the head coach began. “We all share his disappointment, but I know this will only be a temporary setback for him.”

Morrissey has started every game at center over the past two seasons, a streak of 23 straight starts.

Redshirt freshman Owen Drexel is listed as Morrissey’s backup on the most recent depth chart, although the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review notes that left guard Connor Dintino could slide over to center.

Not so hot seat? Chris Ash’s job reportedly safe at Rutgers

By John TaylorNov 20, 2018, 2:02 PM EST
Right now, there are six openings for head coach at the FBS level.  Based on a report coming out of Piscataway, one Big Ten team has no plans on being the seventh.

Citing two individuals familiar with the decision-making process at Rutgers, nj.com is reporting that Chris Ash is not on the hot seat and his job as the Scarlet Knights’ head football coach is safe.  The website does add the qualifier “barring an unforeseen event in the next five days.”

Athletic director Pat Hobbs was very public in his support of Ash over the summer as he attempted to quash any hot seat talk regarding the coach.  A few months later, Hobbs remains just as supportive.  From the website’s report:

“What did Pat (tweet) when (CBSSports.com) put (Ash) on the hot seat? ‘You can take (my guy) off your list?’ In Pat’s mind, (Ash) isn’t on the hot seat. He’s never been. He’s not now,” the university official told NJ Advance Media.

Another university official was more definitive on Ash’s status:

“Unless something changes in the next five days, there’s no way Ash isn’t coming back,” the university official said.

Both university officials told NJ Advance Media the result of Saturday’s season finale at Michigan State isn’t something that can change Hobbs’ thinking on Ash’s status.

The speculation surrounding Ash’s job security certainly makes sense on multiple levels, most notably the won-loss record the coach will carry into another bowl-less offseason.

Ash is currently 7-28 overall in nearly three full seasons with the Knights, including a 3-23 mark in Big Ten play.  RU is 1-10 this season, and winless in the conference, heading into Week 13 and riding a 10-game losing streak that’s the second-longest in the country behind Rice’s 11 in a row.

All but two of Rutgers’ losses this season have come by double digits, and they’ve been outscored a combined 356-124 during the streak. They have failed to score more than 17 points in any game this season, and have been held to seven points or fewer in five of those contests.  As a team, they are 128th out of 129 FBS teams in scoring with a 13.8 points per game average — UT-San Antonio is last at 13.5 ppg — while they are dead last in passing efficiency at 77.86.  RU quarterbacks have thrown 20 interceptions in 333 pass attempts compared to just four touchdown passes; the picks are the worst of the 129 FBS team while only triple-option Navy (three) has thrown fewer touchdown passes.  The Midshipmen, however, are averaging a touchdown pass every 32 throws while the Knights average one every 83 attempts.

Report: Ed Oliver expected to play for Houston vs. Memphis

By John TaylorNov 20, 2018, 11:44 AM EST
It appears college football hasn’t seen the last of Ed Oliver.

A knee injury suffered last month has sidelined Oliver for four straight games, leading some to speculate that the All-American defensive tackle was sidelining himself in order to protect his draft stock.  A heated sideline dustup with his head coach last week, for which Oliver later apologized, led some to opine that Oliver would indeed shut it down for good at the collegiate level.

Monday night, however, ESPN reported that Oliver is expected to play in Friday’s game against Memphis.  The website cited a source close to the player as the basis for its report, although, officially, Oliver is day-to-day according to the football program.

The winner of that game will claim the AAC West crown and a spot opposite UCF in the conference championship game the following weekend.

Double-teamed most times — and even triple-teamed on occasion — Oliver was held sack-less through the first five games of this season.  The last two in which he played, however, he was credited with three — two against East Carolina, one against Navy.  It was in that latter game in which he was injured.

In March of this year, Oliver announced that the 2018 season would be his last at the collegiate level as he will leave the Cougars early and make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft, where he is widely projected to be a Top Five selection at worst.

After a consensus Freshman All-American season that saw him land on numerous first-team All-American squads, Oliver was a consensus All-American in a 2017 season that saw him become the first underclassman to win the Outland Trophy in the 70-year history of the award.

In his first two seasons with the Cougars, the 6-3, 290-pound Oliver had totaled 39.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.  In addition to the three sacks, Oliver has 13.5 tackles for loss this season; his 1.9 tackles for loss were tied for third nationally prior to his injury.

Virginia Tech’s second-leading receiver in 2017 to transfer

By John TaylorNov 20, 2018, 11:22 AM EST
Another day, another Hokie hightailing it out of Blacksburg.  Possibly.

Sunday, linebacker Rico Kearney announced via Twitter that he would be transferring from Virginia Tech. A day later, teammate Sean Savoy took to the same social media vehicle to announce that he too will be transferring from Tech.

The wide receiver said he came to his decision after discussions with his parents.

The tweet announcing the transfer, though, has since been deleted.  It’s unclear if that’s an indication of a change of heart on Savoy’s part, although Justin Fuente addressed both departures Monday.

“We’ve been through a lot with both of them, quite honestly, more than most people know. Nothing bad with their behavior, but just been through a lot and helping them grow up and mature,” the head coach said. “And sometimes it’s hard on young players when they’re forced into action before they’re ready, out of necessity or whatever the reason may be. Like I said, that’s a tough deal and we wish them nothing but the best

Savoy, a three-star 2017 signee, started 11 games as a true freshman, catching 39 passes for 454 yards and four touchdowns. The Washington D.C. native was second on the team in all three categories last year.

This season, however, Savoy had totaled 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 18 receptions. He started three of the 10 games in which he played.

Arkansas WR Jordon Curtis recovering after being hit by car

By John TaylorNov 20, 2018, 10:10 AM EST
A potentially serious, or even deadly, situation involving one member of the Arkansas football team has turned out okay for all involved.

According to multiple media outlets in the area, defensive back Jordon Curtis was hit by a car after leaving practice Sunday night. Curtis was walking in a crosswalk near the Razorbacks’ practice facility when he was struck.

From the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette:

According to UAPD, officers were dispatched to the scene at 5:26 p.m. Sunday. The officer reported that Curtis was bleeding from a wound above his right eye, but was able to answer cognitive questions about his date of birth and hometown. An ambulance transported Curtis to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

The driver of a blue 2007 Hyundai Veracruz was issued two citations for failure to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk and for speeding too fast for conditions. The report states that four witnesses observed the driver never hit his brakes, but the driver stated he tried to stop but was unable to avoid hitting Curtis.

Thankfully for all involved, Cutis was treated and released from the hospital not long after the incident.

“We’re very fortunate, and our thoughts and prayers will be with him and his recovery,” head coach Chad Morris said Monday. “He will not be around this week, but is doing good. We’re very, very, very fortunate. Again, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

A redshirt freshman, Curtis played in the 2018 season opener but hasn’t seen any game action since.