RB J.D. King decides to transfer from Oklahoma State

In an unexpected development that’s actually not unexpected at all, another Power Five football program has lost a player to transfer.
The latest to feel attrition hit its roster is Oklahoma State, with J.D. King announcing on Twitter Monday that he has “decided to transfer to another university.” In that social media post, the running back gave no specific reason for the decision to transfer from the Cowboys.
King ran for 469 yards and four touchdowns on 99 carries as a true freshman in 2017. This season, King’s production dropped to 153 yards and no touchdowns on 43 carries in 10 games (he didn’t play in the Week 12 upset of West Virginia).
Mike London is on the move yet again, but this time it’s of his own volition. And, as a result, his past will collide with his present in the not-too-distant future.
William & Mary confirmed Monday that London has been named as its next head football coach. This will serve as a homecoming of sorts as London served as the FCS program’s defensive line coach from 1990-93.
The past two seasons, London was the head coach at FCS Howard, where he went 11-10.
“I come to William & Mary with a deep appreciation for the university, football program and community,” London said in a statement. “I am honored and excited to build on the incredible tradition of excellence Jimmye Laycock established. He is a part of the foundation of my career and someone I have always respected. I sincerely appreciate President Katherine Rowe and Samantha Huge for making this opportunity possible. I look forward to working with them to pursue championships while developing student-athletes who will pursue excellence in the classroom and on the playing field.”
From 2010-15, London served as the head coach at Virginia before “resigning” that post in November of 2015. In a twist, Virginia’s 2019 season opener will come against… London’s William & Mary squad.
After beginning it in the Big Ten, it appears the next stop on Kareem Walker‘s college football journey will be in the SEC.
On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Walker announced that he has committed to continuing his playing career at Mississippi State. The running back also indicated in his tweet that he’s shutting down his recruitment and will “not be speaking to anyone about this decision.”
Walker’s choice came after spending the weekend in Starkville.
Walker was a four-star member of Michigan’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 back in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. He was the highest-rated running back in the Wolverines’ class that year.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Walker played in five games in 2017, rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown in limited action. He opted to transfer from U-M after that season and spent 2018 at a Kansas junior college.
Walker will have two years of eligibility he can use with the Bulldogs.
As the 2018 regular season begins to wind down, the action around transfer season is about to pick back up yet again.
Rico Kearney announced on his personal Twitter account Sunday afternoon that, “[a]fter talking and sitting down with my family,” he feels “like it’s best for me and my future” to transfer from Virginia Tech. The linebacker intimated that playing time was the trigger for his decision, writing, “I just don’t feel like I [was] given a fair shot to showcase my talent.”
After redshirting as a true freshman last season, Kearney had started two of the 10 games in which he played in 2018. On the Hokies’ most recent depth chart, he was listed as the backup middle linebacker.
Kearney’s 35 tackles are currently sixth on the team. 18 of those tackles came in the loss to Boston College and were the program’s most in a single game since 2003.
As Kirk Herbstreit‘s four sons age, stories of his weekend travels have become a fascination in college football. The ESPN analyst will often find himself in three separate locations in a 20-ish hour period as he attends his sons’ high school games in Nashville, takes a red eye flight to the College GameDay location and, if the schedule requires, takes a second flight to the location of ABC’s Saturday Night Football game.
He’ll do triple duty this weekend as the Herbstreits’ Montgomery Bell Academy faces rival Brentwood Academy for Tennessee’s state championship on Friday, then travel to Columbus for the GameDay broadcast hyping No. 4 Michigan at No. 10 Ohio State, then trek out to the coast for ABC’s broadcast of No. 3 Notre Dame at USC. Hidden within the Nashville Fox affiliate’s story on Herbstreit’s situation was this bit of news:
Next year, his two twin senior boys will go to Clemson University to be preferred walk-ons on the football team.
“I’ll have Zak playing [at MBA] as a junior, and Jake and Tye going over to Clemson. We’ll have to cross that bridge when we get to it. These are all really good problems to have,” Herbstreit said. “My goal is to be there for anything I can be.”
Obviously, this will be a significant conflict of interest for Herbstreit as Clemson is a central figure in his work. While I’m not here to suggest having sons on the team of a College Football Playoff mainstay will in any way slant Herbstreit’s analysis of the Tigers — he and his father played for Ohio State and has commentated on the Buckeyes for years both in studio and during games with no issue, at least outside of the Buckeyes’ message boards — it will be interesting to see how both the employee and the employer disclose Herbstreit’s Clemson connection to ESPN’s viewers, particularly if either son becomes a contributor for the Tigers.