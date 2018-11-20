Report: UMass ‘moving on’ from Mark Whipple

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

And then there were seven.

Last Saturday, UMass put the finishing touches on another underwhelming season as the Minutemen were pushed around by fifth-ranked Georgia in a 66-27 loss Between the Hedges. Three days later, there will apparently be a change in leadership as Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports and The Athletic is reporting that the university is “moving on” from Mark Whipple as its head football coach.

An official announcement from UMass is expected at some point this week.

SOURCE: #UMass is making a head coaching change and moving on from head coach Mark Whipple after a 4-8 season. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 20, 2018

In his second stint with the Minutemen, Whipple has compiled a 16-44 record from 2014-18. UMass has won four games each of the past two seasons after winning a combined eight in his first three years with the school.

Including UMass, there are now seven openings for head coach at the FBS level: Bowling Green, Charlotte, Colorado, Louisville, Maryland and Texas State. The Kansas job had been open prior to Les Miles taking over the Jayhawks this past weekend.