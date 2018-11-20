Getty Images

Report: UMass ‘moving on’ from Mark Whipple

By John TaylorNov 20, 2018, 2:51 PM EST
And then there were seven.

Last Saturday, UMass put the finishing touches on another underwhelming season as the Minutemen were pushed around by fifth-ranked Georgia in a 66-27 loss Between the Hedges.  Three days later, there will apparently be a change in leadership as Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports and The Athletic is reporting that the university is “moving on” from Mark Whipple as its head football coach.

An official announcement from UMass is expected at some point this week.

In his second stint with the Minutemen, Whipple has compiled a 16-44 record from 2014-18.  UMass has won four games each of the past two seasons after winning a combined eight in his first three years with the school.

Including UMass, there are now seven openings for head coach at the FBS level: Bowling Green, Charlotte, Colorado, Louisville, Maryland and Texas State.  The Kansas job had been open prior to Les Miles taking over the Jayhawks this past weekend.

Broyles Award for top assistant narrows field to 15 semifinalists

By John TaylorNov 20, 2018, 3:55 PM EST
The most prestigious award a college football assistant can claim has significantly narrowed its list of potential winners.

Tuesday, the Broyles Award unveiled its 15 semifinalists for the 2018 version of its hardware.  Four of the semifinalists come from the SEC, while two each hail from the Big 12, Pac-12 and football independents.  The ACC has two of the 15 and the Big Ten has one.

Group of Five conferences account for three of the semifinalists as UAB, UCF and Utah State are all represented.  Army also accounts for one of the semifinalists.

Of the 15 semifinalists, seven are defensive coordinators and seven are offensive coordinators.  Just one position coach made the cut — UCF offensive line coach Glen Elarbee.

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was the 2017 winner of the Broyles Award; the Tigers’ other offensive coordinator, Jeff Scott, is a semifinalist this year.

Alabama – Mike Locksley, Offensive Coordinator
Army – Jay Bateman, Defensive Coordinator
Cal – Tim DeRuyter, Defensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers
Clemson – Jeff Scott, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers
Georgia – Sam Pittman, Offensive Line
LSU – Dave Aranda, Defensive Coordinator
Michigan – Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator
Mississippi State – Bob Shoop, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
Notre Dame – Chip Long, Offensive Coordinator
Oklahoma – Bill Bedenbaugh, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line
UAB – David Reeves, Defensive Coordinator
UCF – Glen Elarbee, Offensive Line
Utah State – David Yost, Offensive Coordinator/QBs
Washington State – Tracy Claeys, Defensive Coordinator
West Virginia – Jake Spavital, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Miami Hurricanes down to one healthy tight end, a walk-on

By John TaylorNov 20, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
To say that injuries at the tight end position have been an issue for Miami this season would be a significant understatement.

In early August, Michael Irvin II suffered an MCL injury in his right knee and will be out for up to four months.  In mid-September, the Hurricanes were down to two healthy scholarship tight ends when Brian Polendey suffered a season-ending injury.

Unbelievably, both of the remaining scholarship tight ends, Brevin Jordan (pictured) and Will Mallory, who are both true freshmen, were injured in last Saturday’s win over Virginia Tech.  Both Jordan, who is second on the team in receptions with 30, and Mallory will be sidelined for the regular-season finale against Pitt this weekend.

The good news is that, per head coach Mark Richt, the two tight ends should be healthy enough to return for a bowl game.  The bad news?  According to the Sun-Sentinel, the Hurricanes are now down to just one healthy tight end, and he’s a walk-on — Nicholas Ducheine.

The redshirt freshman Ducheine has appeared in two games this season — Week 2 vs. Savannah State, Week 12 vs. Tech — and is still looking for his first career reception.

Houston-Washington State to serve as 2019 AdvoCare Texas Kickoff Game

By John TaylorNov 20, 2018, 3:21 PM EST
With the curtain about to fall on the 2018 regular season, there’s some news on the next regular season on which to note.

Houston had already been scheduled to open the 2019 season against Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 14.  Tuesday, however, it was announced that that matchup has been selected as the 2019 AdvoCare Texas Kickoff Game.

The game will now be played Friday, Sept. 13, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

“We are excited to face a quality program such as the Houston Cougars next year in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff Game at NRG Stadium,” said Washington State athletic director Pat Chun in a statement. “It provides our fan base the opportunity to see a tremendous nonconference opponent in a great part of the country, while giving our student-athletes the chance to play in a world-class stadium.”

“We are honored to receive the invitation to participate in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff,” Chun’s counterpart, Chris Pezman, said in his statement. “We have fond memories from our last action in the event and look forward to creating more in front of our hometown fans in a primetime nationally-televised game.”

Houston has played in the Kickoff Classic one time previously, a 33-23 win over Oklahoma in 2016.  This will mark Wazzu’s first appearance in the game.

The two football teams have met three times previously, the first coming in 1959 and the most recent in the 1988 Aloha Bowl.  The Pac-12 Cougars own a 2-1 edge in the miniseries.

Not so hot seat? Chris Ash’s job reportedly safe at Rutgers

By John TaylorNov 20, 2018, 2:02 PM EST
Right now, there are six openings for head coach at the FBS level.  Based on a report coming out of Piscataway, one Big Ten team has no plans on being the seventh.

Citing two individuals familiar with the decision-making process at Rutgers, nj.com is reporting that Chris Ash is not on the hot seat and his job as the Scarlet Knights’ head football coach is safe.  The website does add the qualifier “barring an unforeseen event in the next five days.”

Athletic director Pat Hobbs was very public in his support of Ash over the summer as he attempted to quash any hot seat talk regarding the coach.  A few months later, Hobbs remains just as supportive.  From the website’s report:

“What did Pat (tweet) when (CBSSports.com) put (Ash) on the hot seat? ‘You can take (my guy) off your list?’ In Pat’s mind, (Ash) isn’t on the hot seat. He’s never been. He’s not now,” the university official told NJ Advance Media.

Another university official was more definitive on Ash’s status:

“Unless something changes in the next five days, there’s no way Ash isn’t coming back,” the university official said.

Both university officials told NJ Advance Media the result of Saturday’s season finale at Michigan State isn’t something that can change Hobbs’ thinking on Ash’s status.

The speculation surrounding Ash’s job security certainly makes sense on multiple levels, most notably the won-loss record the coach will carry into another bowl-less offseason.

Ash is currently 7-28 overall in nearly three full seasons with the Knights, including a 3-23 mark in Big Ten play.  RU is 1-10 this season, and winless in the conference, heading into Week 13 and riding a 10-game losing streak that’s the second-longest in the country behind Rice’s 11 in a row.

All but two of Rutgers’ losses this season have come by double digits, and they’ve been outscored a combined 356-124 during the streak. They have failed to score more than 17 points in any game this season, and have been held to seven points or fewer in five of those contests.  As a team, they are 128th out of 129 FBS teams in scoring with a 13.8 points per game average — UT-San Antonio is last at 13.5 ppg — while they are dead last in passing efficiency at 77.86.  RU quarterbacks have thrown 20 interceptions in 333 pass attempts compared to just four touchdown passes; the picks are the worst of the 129 FBS team while only triple-option Navy (three) has thrown fewer touchdown passes.  The Midshipmen, however, are averaging a touchdown pass every 32 throws while the Knights average one every 83 attempts.