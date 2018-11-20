Reports: Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant scraps planned Miami visit

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We don’t know yet to where Kelly Bryant will transfer. Based on the most recent intel, though, we can divine one destination that has been taken out of play.

It was reported last week that, after rumored interest, the former Clemson quarterback would be visiting Miami on Nov. 24, with a decision on a future college football home coming on Dec. 4. While the decision date is still the same, the visit to the Hurricanes reportedly won’t take place.

News: Source tells me that former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant has scrapped his official visit to Miami this weekend and will instead use his last official visit to go to Auburn next week.@CaneSport @JLeeAURivals — Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) November 20, 2018

Major change of plans for #Clemson QB transfer Kelly Bryant and it benefits #Auburn https://t.co/ZW5queee3O pic.twitter.com/ZNPfLP8kC9 — Keith Niebuhr (@Keith247Sports) November 20, 2018

Miami was supposed to be the fifth of five official visits the graduate transfer can take. Instead, that fifth visit will go to Auburn at some point next week. Bryant has already taken an unofficial visit to Auburn earlier this month.

Officially, Bryant has taken visits to North Carolina (HERE), Missouri (HERE), Arkansas (HERE) and Mississippi State (HERE).