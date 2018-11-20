Texas’ Breckyn Hager publicly apologizes for ‘OU still sucks’ blast

Necessary or not, you knew this was coming.
Following Texas’ huge win over Iowa State Saturday night, eccentric UT defensive end Breckyn Hager punctuated a postgame meeting with the media with an “OU still sucks” blast directed at bitter rival Oklahoma. Monday, the Big 12 publicly reprimanded Hager for his words and stated that it expected a public apology from the player.
Monday night, that apology came from a contrite Hager.
I consider sportsmanship to be an essential part of the game I so truly love. I spoke with our athletics director Chris Del Conte and Coach Herman about what I said after Saturday’s game and understand why it reflected poorly on me and my team. I had no ill intentions when I made my comments about Oklahoma, which included a phrase that’s used by fans, but I have to realize that it’s different coming from me. My thought process was that it would put a fun and light-hearted charge into the greatest rivalry in college football that my family has been involved in playing in for many years, but I can see now that was not the way to do it.
I have the utmost respect for the University of Oklahoma and their football program and know a number of players on their team, and I want to apologize to them. I want to represent myself, my family, my football program, my university and the Big 12 Conference in the best possible way. I’m truly sorry for the comments I made, will learn from this and will keep working to improve my ability to think about the ramifications of what I say before I say it.
If Texas beats Kansas and Oklahoma beats West Virginia this Saturday, the two Red River Shootout rivals will meet the following weekend in the Big 12 championship game.
The 2018 Heisman Trophy was all but handed to Tua Tagovailoa earlier this month, but, if he’s going to ultimately go down, Kyler Murray and his Heisman website are not going down without a fight.
In the latest set of odds to be released by Bovada.lv, Tagovailoa is still listed as the prohibitive favorite to claim this year’s stiff-armed trophy, although his odds have lengthened a bit from 2/9 a week ago to 1/4. Murray, meanwhile, has seen his odds shorten from 5/1 to 9/2.
This is actually the second week in a row that Murray has pecked away at Tagovailoa’s wagering lead. On Nov. 5, the Alabama quarterback was at 1/10 while the Oklahoma signal-caller sat at 6/1.
Another pair of quarterbacks, Washington State’s Gardner Minshew and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, saw their odds shrink significantly over the last seven days, with the former going from 50/1 to 30/1 and the latter moving from 100/1 to 50/1. West Virginia’s Will Grier went from 7/1 a week ago to 12/1 this week.
Just four other players remain on Bovada‘s board, although they are distant underdogs to the two frontrunners:
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence (25/1 a week ago, 50/1 this week)
UCF QB McKenzie Milton (100/1, 50/1)
Clemson RB Travis Etienne (25/1, 60/1)
Michigan QB Shea Patterson (20/1, 100/1)
In an unexpected development that’s actually not unexpected at all, another Power Five football program has lost a player to transfer.
The latest to feel attrition hit its roster is Oklahoma State, with J.D. King announcing on Twitter Monday that he has “decided to transfer to another university.” In that social media post, the running back gave no specific reason for the decision to transfer from the Cowboys.
King ran for 469 yards and four touchdowns on 99 carries as a true freshman in 2017. This season, King’s production dropped to 153 yards and no touchdowns on 43 carries in 10 games (he didn’t play in the Week 12 upset of West Virginia).
Mike London is on the move yet again, but this time it’s of his own volition. And, as a result, his past will collide with his present in the not-too-distant future.
William & Mary confirmed Monday that London has been named as its next head football coach. This will serve as a homecoming of sorts as London served as the FCS program’s defensive line coach from 1990-93.
The past two seasons, London was the head coach at FCS Howard, where he went 11-10.
“I come to William & Mary with a deep appreciation for the university, football program and community,” London said in a statement. “I am honored and excited to build on the incredible tradition of excellence Jimmye Laycock established. He is a part of the foundation of my career and someone I have always respected. I sincerely appreciate President Katherine Rowe and Samantha Huge for making this opportunity possible. I look forward to working with them to pursue championships while developing student-athletes who will pursue excellence in the classroom and on the playing field.”
From 2010-15, London served as the head coach at Virginia before “resigning” that post in November of 2015. In a twist, Virginia’s 2019 season opener will come against… London’s William & Mary squad.
After beginning it in the Big Ten, it appears the next stop on Kareem Walker‘s college football journey will be in the SEC.
On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Walker announced that he has committed to continuing his playing career at Mississippi State. The running back also indicated in his tweet that he’s shutting down his recruitment and will “not be speaking to anyone about this decision.”
Walker’s choice came after spending the weekend in Starkville.
Walker was a four-star member of Michigan’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 back in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. He was the highest-rated running back in the Wolverines’ class that year.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Walker played in five games in 2017, rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown in limited action. He opted to transfer from U-M after that season and spent 2018 at a Kansas junior college.
Walker will have two years of eligibility he can use with the Bulldogs.