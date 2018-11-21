Getty Images

Athletic director says 45 percent of Northwestern’s student body is going to Indy for the Big Ten title game

Northwestern has been ticketed to the Big Ten title game for several weeks now and there’s been quite a bit of interest in the school making their first trip to Indianapolis for the game.

How much interest? Well longtime Chicago Sun Times columnist (and NU alum) Rick Telander spoke to athletic director Jim Phillips and let’s just say that nearly a majority of the school is donning purple and heading to the game next Saturday.

“I thought maybe we’d get a thousand students,” Phillips said. “But over 3,500 are going. We have 58 buses from a dozen companies. I don’t think there’s a bus left in Chicago.

“That’s 45 percent of the student body going.”

Yes Northwestern is a small private school but it’s still pretty impressive to see what kind of support the team is going to get at Lucas Oil Stadium — especially considering they’ll play either of the Big Ten’s two mega-fan bases in Michigan or Ohio State.

The Wildcats wound up turning Salt Lake City purple when they made their first NCAA basketball appearance there a few years ago and it sounds like the school is doing the same in football next Saturday in Indy as well.

Mark Whipple ‘stepping down’ as UMass makes head coaching change official

It took a little longer than expected to officially announce but the school confirmed on Wednesday evening that Mark Whipple is “stepping down” as head coach at UMass.

News of the school letting him go first surfaced on Tuesday after the team wrapped up a 4-8 campaign over the weekend with a 66-27 loss to Georgia.

“I want to thank Mark for his commitment to our football program for 11 years. He came back to UMass when this program needed a strong leader and respected mentor,” AD Ryan Bamford said in a statement. “Mark provided the steady hand we needed in our early years as an FBS program and leaves our program in much better standing than when he came back in 2014. His legacy is not only cemented in his 65 wins and our 1998 FCS national championship, but in the way he positively impacted hundreds of young men in his program.”

“I want to thank the UMass family for the opportunity of being the head football coach for 11 seasons,” said Whipple in a statement. “I especially want to thank our coaches, players, support staff and football alumni for their tireless efforts and support. I have greatly appreciated the opportunity to help foster the growth of our student-athletes during these 11 years!”

Terms of Whipple’s departure were not announced but The Daily Hampshire Gazette notes that some $200,000 could have been saved had the program waited another week based on how his buyout is worded:

Whipple will be due $60,000 for UMass’ four wins this season in addition to a buyout of $500,000 if the termination is done prior to Nov. 30 or $300,000 if it occurs after Dec. 1. However, those figures are likely what is being negotiated by both sides.

We typically see schools announce firings only a few hours after the news becomes public, but the delay in any official announcement could have been the result of that negotiation between the two parties. Either way, Whipple is now free to pursue other jobs and the Minutemen can embark on their coaching search after weeks of speculation.

Five-star running back says he’ll instead play linebacker in order to have longer term NFL career

We’ve heard for several years now about the devaluation of the running back at the NFL level. Now that may even be filtering down a few levels to top recruits considering how they want their college careers to play out.

Speaking to the Washington Post this week, Charlotte (NC) Harding running back Quavaris Crouch disclosed that while he’s one of the best at his positions in the country in the class of 2019, he’ll be playing linebacker at the next level because stopping tailbacks pays a lot more than running the ball in the NFL.

“I want to be smart about it,” Crouch told the paper. “My passion is running back. I love to play running back. I love to score touchdowns. Realistically, I feel like linebacker is the best for me.”

Obviously this has been a hot topic the past few years come NFL draft time, dating back to the Dallas Cowboys making Ezekiel Elliott a top five pick to this season’s on-going drama with the Pittsburgh Steelers and holdout Le’veon Bell. Crouch thinks he will have a much better shot at earning a second contract in the league if he’s a successful linebacker going forward instead of being a star running back.

The 6-foot-2, 230 pound prospect is considered a five-star athlete by 247Sports and the No. 33 overall player in his class a result of the position change. The usual suspects of Clemson, Alabama, Michigan and Tennessee are in the running for his commitment and he even noted that several college coaches like Dabo Swinney and Jim Harbaugh confirmed he’d still be able to run the ball a bit in a potential goal line package should the need arise.

It will be fascinating to see if what Crouch is doing starts to become much more a trend than a one-off. Running backs changing positions is nothing new at the college level over the years but a top recruit making the change before he even arrives on campus with an eye on his longterm future is still pretty interesting and something to keep tabs on.

Arkansas State, Washington ink contract for 2021 game in Seattle

Arkansas State is fulfilling their manifest destiny and going West on the gridiron.

The Red Wolves announced on Wednesday that they had inked a one-off series with Pac-12 foe Washington that will take place on September 18, 2021 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

The game, the third ever for Arkansas State against a Pac-12 team, will be the school’s first trip to the state of Washington for a football game and second to the Pacific Northwest overall after playing the Huskies’ bitter rival Oregon back in 2012.

The move completes the Huskies’ non-conference slate for the 2021 campaign, with the home date against the “other” ASU coming after the opener against FCS Montana and a massive trip to Ann Arbor to play Michigan in what could be one of the bigger games of that season. The Red Wolves are nearly done with their non-conference schedule with this trip but do still have one more opening for 2021 after home games against Central Arkansas and Memphis are already on the docket.

It would have been much more interesting if Washington had inked an SEC foe like, say, Arkansas but given that Arkansas State is annually one of the top Sun Belt teams, bringing the Red Wolves to Seattle still seems like a pretty solid move after a big game against a Big Ten foe the week prior.

College football odds for Week 13: Michigan, Notre Dame both road favorites in rivalry games

It has been a few recruiting cycles, and then some, since Michigan was laying points against Ohio State, let alone at Ohio Stadium.

The Michigan Wolverines, led by junior quarterback Shea Patterson, are four-point road favorites with a consensus total listed at 57 points on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for this week against the archrival Ohio State Buckeyes.

The OddsShark College Football Database points out that this is the first time that Michigan has been favored against Ohio State since 2011 — also the last time it beat the Buckeyes — and the first time it has been favored going into the fabled “Horseshoe” since 2004.

However, the Wolverines are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in the last five games of this matchup. While it did not get bettors a cover in its last two outings against Indiana and Rutgers, Michigan is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games after consecutive ATS losses. Ohio State is 12-0 straight up (SU) in its last 12 home games, but a leaky defense has led to a 1-6 ATS record in its last seven Big Ten contests.

Elsewhere in Week 13:

NO. 18 MISSISSIPPI STATE (7-4) AT OLE MISS (5-6)
The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 10.5-point favorites against the Ole Miss Rebels in a Thursday night matchup. Mississippi State is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games on a Thursday. Ole Miss is 0-7 ATS in its last seven conference games.

NO. 6 OKLAHOMA (10-1) AT NO. 13 WEST VIRGINIA (8-2)
The Oklahoma Sooners are 1.5-point road betting favorites against the West Virginia Mountaineers in a Friday matchup. Oklahoma is 4-0 ATS in its last four games against West Virginia. West Virginia, coming off of a 45-41 defeat against Oklahoma State, is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games after a loss.

NO. 16 WASHINGTON (8-3) AT NO. 8 WASHINGTON STATE (10-1)
The Washington State Cougars are three-point favorites against the Washington Huskies. Washington is 0-6 ATS in its last six games. Washington State is 10-1 ATS in its last 11 games. The total has gone OVER in 10 of Washington State’s last 14 games, with an average combined score of 61.9 points.

NO. 9 UCF (10-0) AT USF (7-4)
The UCF Knights are 14-point road favorites against the South Florida Bulls. Central Florida is 1-3 SU and ATS in its last four road games against South Florida. USF is 13-2 SU in its last 15 home games, but 3-9 ATS in its last 12 conference games.

GEORGIA TECH 7-4) AT NO. 5 GEORGIA (10-1)
On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs are 17-point favorites against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against the SEC. The total has gone OVER in six of Georgia Tech’s last seven road games, with an average combined score of 72.7 points. Georgia is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against ACC teams.

AUBURN (7-4) AT NO. 1 ALABAMA (11-0)
The Alabama Crimson Tide are 24.5-point betting favorites against the Auburn Tigers in their Iron Bowl matchup. The total has gone UNDER in seven of Auburn’s last nine road games against Alabama. Alabama is 4-0 ATS in its last four conference games.

NO. 7 LSU (9-2) AT NO. 22 TEXAS A&M (7-4)
The Texas A&M Aggies are 2.5-point favorites against the LSU Tigers. LSU is 7-0 SU in its last seven games against Texas A&M. Texas A&M is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games.

NO. 11 FLORIDA (8-3) AT FLORIDA STATE (5-6)
The Florida Gators are five-point road favorites against the Florida State Seminoles. Florida is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games against the ACC. Florida State is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against the SEC. The total has gone UNDER in four of Florida State’s last five games against Florida, with an average combined score of an even 44 points.

NO. 3 NOTRE DAME (11-0) AT USC (5-6)
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 10.5-point road betting favorites against the USC Trojans. Notre Dame is 2-6 SU and ATS in its last eight road games against USC. Southern Cal, which lost to UCLA last week, is 36-12 SU in its last 48 games after a loss.

SOUTH CAROLINA (6-4) AT NO. 2 CLEMSON (11-0)
The Clemson Tigers are 26-point favorites against the South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games against the ACC. The total has gone UNDER in 11 of South Carolina’s last 14 road games, with an average combined score of 44.1 points.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.