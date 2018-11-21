Five-star running back says he’ll instead play linebacker in order to have longer term NFL career

We’ve heard for several years now about the devaluation of the running back at the NFL level. Now that may even be filtering down a few levels to top recruits considering how they want their college careers to play out.

Speaking to the Washington Post this week, Charlotte (NC) Harding running back Quavaris Crouch disclosed that while he’s one of the best at his positions in the country in the class of 2019, he’ll be playing linebacker at the next level because stopping tailbacks pays a lot more than running the ball in the NFL.

“I want to be smart about it,” Crouch told the paper. “My passion is running back. I love to play running back. I love to score touchdowns. Realistically, I feel like linebacker is the best for me.”

Obviously this has been a hot topic the past few years come NFL draft time, dating back to the Dallas Cowboys making Ezekiel Elliott a top five pick to this season’s on-going drama with the Pittsburgh Steelers and holdout Le’veon Bell. Crouch thinks he will have a much better shot at earning a second contract in the league if he’s a successful linebacker going forward instead of being a star running back.

The 6-foot-2, 230 pound prospect is considered a five-star athlete by 247Sports and the No. 33 overall player in his class a result of the position change. The usual suspects of Clemson, Alabama, Michigan and Tennessee are in the running for his commitment and he even noted that several college coaches like Dabo Swinney and Jim Harbaugh confirmed he’d still be able to run the ball a bit in a potential goal line package should the need arise.

It will be fascinating to see if what Crouch is doing starts to become much more a trend than a one-off. Running backs changing positions is nothing new at the college level over the years but a top recruit making the change before he even arrives on campus with an eye on his longterm future is still pretty interesting and something to keep tabs on.