Miami dismisses star wideout Jeff Thomas

It has been a few recruiting cycles, and then some, since Michigan was laying points against Ohio State, let alone at Ohio Stadium.

The Michigan Wolverines, led by junior quarterback Shea Patterson, are four-point road favorites with a consensus total listed at 57 points on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for this week against the archrival Ohio State Buckeyes.

The OddsShark College Football Database points out that this is the first time that Michigan has been favored against Ohio State since 2011 — also the last time it beat the Buckeyes — and the first time it has been favored going into the fabled “Horseshoe” since 2004.

However, the Wolverines are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in the last five games of this matchup. While it did not get bettors a cover in its last two outings against Indiana and Rutgers, Michigan is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games after consecutive ATS losses. Ohio State is 12-0 straight up (SU) in its last 12 home games, but a leaky defense has led to a 1-6 ATS record in its last seven Big Ten contests.

Elsewhere in Week 13:

NO. 18 MISSISSIPPI STATE (7-4) AT OLE MISS (5-6)

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 10.5-point favorites against the Ole Miss Rebels in a Thursday night matchup. Mississippi State is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games on a Thursday. Ole Miss is 0-7 ATS in its last seven conference games.

NO. 6 OKLAHOMA (10-1) AT NO. 13 WEST VIRGINIA (8-2)

The Oklahoma Sooners are 1.5-point road betting favorites against the West Virginia Mountaineers in a Friday matchup. Oklahoma is 4-0 ATS in its last four games against West Virginia. West Virginia, coming off of a 45-41 defeat against Oklahoma State, is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games after a loss.

NO. 16 WASHINGTON (8-3) AT NO. 8 WASHINGTON STATE (10-1)

The Washington State Cougars are three-point favorites against the Washington Huskies. Washington is 0-6 ATS in its last six games. Washington State is 10-1 ATS in its last 11 games. The total has gone OVER in 10 of Washington State’s last 14 games, with an average combined score of 61.9 points.

NO. 9 UCF (10-0) AT USF (7-4)

The UCF Knights are 14-point road favorites against the South Florida Bulls. Central Florida is 1-3 SU and ATS in its last four road games against South Florida. USF is 13-2 SU in its last 15 home games, but 3-9 ATS in its last 12 conference games.

GEORGIA TECH 7-4) AT NO. 5 GEORGIA (10-1)

On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs are 17-point favorites against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against the SEC. The total has gone OVER in six of Georgia Tech’s last seven road games, with an average combined score of 72.7 points. Georgia is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against ACC teams.

AUBURN (7-4) AT NO. 1 ALABAMA (11-0)

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 24.5-point betting favorites against the Auburn Tigers in their Iron Bowl matchup. The total has gone UNDER in seven of Auburn’s last nine road games against Alabama. Alabama is 4-0 ATS in its last four conference games.

NO. 7 LSU (9-2) AT NO. 22 TEXAS A&M (7-4)

The Texas A&M Aggies are 2.5-point favorites against the LSU Tigers. LSU is 7-0 SU in its last seven games against Texas A&M. Texas A&M is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games.

NO. 11 FLORIDA (8-3) AT FLORIDA STATE (5-6)

The Florida Gators are five-point road favorites against the Florida State Seminoles. Florida is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games against the ACC. Florida State is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against the SEC. The total has gone UNDER in four of Florida State’s last five games against Florida, with an average combined score of an even 44 points.

NO. 3 NOTRE DAME (11-0) AT USC (5-6)

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 10.5-point road betting favorites against the USC Trojans. Notre Dame is 2-6 SU and ATS in its last eight road games against USC. Southern Cal, which lost to UCLA last week, is 36-12 SU in its last 48 games after a loss.

SOUTH CAROLINA (6-4) AT NO. 2 CLEMSON (11-0)

The Clemson Tigers are 26-point favorites against the South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games against the ACC. The total has gone UNDER in 11 of South Carolina’s last 14 road games, with an average combined score of 44.1 points.

