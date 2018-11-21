Getty Images

Texas ‘expecting’ Sam Ehlinger (shoulder) to play against Kansas

By John TaylorNov 21, 2018, 3:06 PM EST
As Texas looks to wrap up a spot in its conference’s championship game, it appears the Longhorns will have their starting quarterback under center.

In Saturday’s win over Iowa State, Sam Ehlinger aggravated the AC joint in his right (throwing) shoulder that he had originally injured earlier in the season.  Monday, Ehlinger’s status was decidedly up in the air for this Friday’s game against Kansas.

Wednesday, however, there was a decidedly optimistic update from the football program.

“Ehlinger’s injured right shoulder continues to progress as Texas’ sophomore QB fully participated in practice on Wednesday,” a release from the school began. “He increased his workload to 40 live throws during UT’s final workout before heading to Lawrence on Thanksgiving Day.”

Most notably, head coach Tom Herman stated that he is expecting Ehlinger to play against the Jayhawks.  Should Ehlinger suffer a setback over the next 48 hours or so, Shane Buechele would once again step into the starting role.

A Texas win over Kansas would mean the Longhorns will face the winner of Friday night’s Oklahoma-West Virginia matchup in the Big 12 championship game the following weekend.

Arkansas State, Washington ink contract for 2021 game in Seattle

By Bryan FischerNov 21, 2018, 4:36 PM EST
Arkansas State is fulfilling their manifest destiny and going West on the gridiron.

The Red Wolves announced on Wednesday that they had inked a one-off series with Pac-12 foe Washington that will take place on September 18, 2021 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

The game, the third ever for Arkansas State against a Pac-12 team, will be the school’s first trip to the state of Washington for a football game and second to the Pacific Northwest overall after playing the Huskies’ bitter rival Oregon back in 2012.

The move completes the Huskies’ non-conference slate for the 2021 campaign, with the home date against the “other” ASU coming after the opener against FCS Montana and a massive trip to Ann Arbor to play Michigan in what could be one of the bigger games of that season. The Red Wolves are nearly done with their non-conference schedule with this trip but do still have one more opening for 2021 after home games against Central Arkansas and Memphis are already on the docket.

It would have been much more interesting if Washington had inked an SEC foe like, say, Arkansas but given that Arkansas State is annually one of the top Sun Belt teams, bringing the Red Wolves to Seattle still seems like a pretty solid move after a big game against a Big Ten foe the week prior.

College football odds for Week 13: Michigan, Notre Dame both road favorites in rivalry games

OddsSharkNov 21, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
It has been a few recruiting cycles, and then some, since Michigan was laying points against Ohio State, let alone at Ohio Stadium.

The Michigan Wolverines, led by junior quarterback Shea Patterson, are four-point road favorites with a consensus total listed at 57 points on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for this week against the archrival Ohio State Buckeyes.

The OddsShark College Football Database points out that this is the first time that Michigan has been favored against Ohio State since 2011 — also the last time it beat the Buckeyes — and the first time it has been favored going into the fabled “Horseshoe” since 2004.

However, the Wolverines are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in the last five games of this matchup. While it did not get bettors a cover in its last two outings against Indiana and Rutgers, Michigan is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games after consecutive ATS losses. Ohio State is 12-0 straight up (SU) in its last 12 home games, but a leaky defense has led to a 1-6 ATS record in its last seven Big Ten contests.

Elsewhere in Week 13:

NO. 18 MISSISSIPPI STATE (7-4) AT OLE MISS (5-6)
The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 10.5-point favorites against the Ole Miss Rebels in a Thursday night matchup. Mississippi State is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games on a Thursday. Ole Miss is 0-7 ATS in its last seven conference games.

NO. 6 OKLAHOMA (10-1) AT NO. 13 WEST VIRGINIA (8-2)
The Oklahoma Sooners are 1.5-point road betting favorites against the West Virginia Mountaineers in a Friday matchup. Oklahoma is 4-0 ATS in its last four games against West Virginia. West Virginia, coming off of a 45-41 defeat against Oklahoma State, is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games after a loss.

NO. 16 WASHINGTON (8-3) AT NO. 8 WASHINGTON STATE (10-1)
The Washington State Cougars are three-point favorites against the Washington Huskies. Washington is 0-6 ATS in its last six games. Washington State is 10-1 ATS in its last 11 games. The total has gone OVER in 10 of Washington State’s last 14 games, with an average combined score of 61.9 points.

NO. 9 UCF (10-0) AT USF (7-4)
The UCF Knights are 14-point road favorites against the South Florida Bulls. Central Florida is 1-3 SU and ATS in its last four road games against South Florida. USF is 13-2 SU in its last 15 home games, but 3-9 ATS in its last 12 conference games.

GEORGIA TECH 7-4) AT NO. 5 GEORGIA (10-1)
On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs are 17-point favorites against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against the SEC. The total has gone OVER in six of Georgia Tech’s last seven road games, with an average combined score of 72.7 points. Georgia is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against ACC teams.

AUBURN (7-4) AT NO. 1 ALABAMA (11-0)
The Alabama Crimson Tide are 24.5-point betting favorites against the Auburn Tigers in their Iron Bowl matchup. The total has gone UNDER in seven of Auburn’s last nine road games against Alabama. Alabama is 4-0 ATS in its last four conference games.

NO. 7 LSU (9-2) AT NO. 22 TEXAS A&M (7-4)
The Texas A&M Aggies are 2.5-point favorites against the LSU Tigers. LSU is 7-0 SU in its last seven games against Texas A&M. Texas A&M is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games.

NO. 11 FLORIDA (8-3) AT FLORIDA STATE (5-6)
The Florida Gators are five-point road favorites against the Florida State Seminoles. Florida is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games against the ACC. Florida State is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against the SEC. The total has gone UNDER in four of Florida State’s last five games against Florida, with an average combined score of an even 44 points.

NO. 3 NOTRE DAME (11-0) AT USC (5-6)
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 10.5-point road betting favorites against the USC Trojans. Notre Dame is 2-6 SU and ATS in its last eight road games against USC. Southern Cal, which lost to UCLA last week, is 36-12 SU in its last 48 games after a loss.

SOUTH CAROLINA (6-4) AT NO. 2 CLEMSON (11-0)
The Clemson Tigers are 26-point favorites against the South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games against the ACC. The total has gone UNDER in 11 of South Carolina’s last 14 road games, with an average combined score of 44.1 points.

Miami dismisses star wideout Jeff Thomas

By John TaylorNov 21, 2018, 3:33 PM EST
That certainly didn’t take long.

Amidst rumors of issues with the coaching staff that surfaced earlier in the week, speculation was making the rounds earlier in the day today that Jeff Thomas had decided to leave the Miami football team.  Prior to Wednesday’s practice, a U-M spokesperson clarified that the wide receiver was still a member of the team but wouldn’t be at practice as he tended to an unspecified personal matter.

Just a short time ago, however, The U announced in a press release that Thomas has been dismissed from the football program.  No specific reason for the dismissal was given.

“We have high standards for excellence, for conduct and for the commitment to team for all of the young men who wear our uniform, and we will not waver from those standards,” head coach Mark Richt said in a statement. “We wish Jeff the very best as he moves forward in his journey.”

Thomas is currently leading the Hurricanes in receptions (35) and receiving yards (563).  The sophomore’s 16.1 yards per reception are second on the team while his three touchdown receptions are tied for third.

Miami closes out the 2018 regular season with a home date against ACC Coastal champion and 24th-ranked Pitt this Saturday.

Former Penn State LB Manny Bowen transfers to Utah

By John TaylorNov 21, 2018, 2:02 PM EST
Manny Bowen’s winding roller coaster journey in his college football life will include the Pac-12 as his next stop.

On his personal Twitter account late Wednesday morning, Bowen announced that he “will be playing my final season of college football for the University of Utah.” Bowen, who announced his transfer from Penn State in mid-October, is set to graduate from the university next month.

The Utes subsequently confirmed the addition of Bowen.

In late August, James Franklin confirmed that Bowen had left his football program; that move came a little over three weeks after the fourth-year senior rejoined the team and was practicing with the rest of the Nittany Lions in preparation for the 2018 season.  Bowen was suspended late last season and then dismissed in late December for what were described as violations of team rules.

Bowen had started the first nine games of the 2017 season, before the disciplinary issues hit, after starting a dozen contests during the 2016 campaign.  He didn’t play in the Rose Bowl that season because of, you guessed it, unspecified violations of team rules.

At the time of his 2017 suspension, Bowen was third on the team with 51 tackles and tied for second in quarterback hits with four.