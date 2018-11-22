Amid rumors, Mason Fine reaffirms commitment to North Texas

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, a former Rutgers football player will get to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday at home instead of behind bars.

According to nj.com, a judge ruled Wednesday that Izaia Bullock should be released from jail and placed under home detention with electronic monitoring. The website writes that “prosecutors had not provided clear and convincing evidence that… Bullock needed to remain jailed to protect witnesses and ensure he returns to court.”

Bullock was arrested late last month and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. It’s alleged that Bullock had formulated a plot in which he intended to murder two family members of his ex-girlfriend, the names of whom have not been revealed.

A report that surfaced after the arrest indicated the 22-year-old Bullock was upset after he and his girlfriend ended a long-term relationship. The linebacker told the coaching staff of his struggles with the breakup, then made some unsettling comments, considered threatening to his ex’s family, to one of his teammates. The unidentified teammate passed the information on to an assistant football coach, who in turn passed it along to university officials before it ultimately ended up in the hands of law enforcement.

Shortly after his arrest, the linebacker was dismissed from the Scarlet Knights football program.

In his first public comments on the situation, Chris Ash stated he was “deeply saddened by the situation… but thankful no one was hurt.” The head coach also acknowledged that, “[o]ver the past two weeks, we witnessed changes in [Bullock’s] behavior.”

Earlier this month, Bullock was also charged with fourth-degree cyber harassment after he allegedly threatened to send sexually-explicit photos of his ex-girlfriend to her employer.