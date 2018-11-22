Amid rumors, Mason Fine reaffirms commitment to North Texas

In the end, it was much (much) ado about absolutely (almost) nothing.
Earlier this week, Mason Fine acknowledged that “it crossed my mind” when it came to transferring from North Texas to another school to close out his collegiate playing career. That acknowledgment sparked a bit of a maelstrom, one big enough that it prompted the quarterback to take to Twitter Wednesday and emphatically reassure the fanbase that he will be a playing member of the Mean Green in 2019.
Fine, the reigning Conference USA Player of the Year, is UNT’s all-time leading passer (9,038 yards).
This season, the third-year junior leads the conference and is fifth nationally with 3,414 yards through the air. His 25 passing touchdowns are tied for 13th at the FBS level while his 149.7 passer rating is 33rd.
Indiana and Purdue may be bitter rivals, but sometimes there is room for good spirits between Hoosiers and Boilermakers. This weekend, with Indiana hosting Purdue in a winner-goes-bowling matchup to wrap up the regular season, Indiana has invited Purdue fan Tyler Trent to Bloomington and they are rolling out the red carpet for their special visitor. Trent will be an honorary captain for Indiana, but you can be sure Trent will be rooting hard for his Boilermakers.
Trent and his story of battling bone cancer had been well-publicized, along with his relationship with the Purdue football program. Indiana will also have football manager Matt Stauder as an honorary captain. Stauder previously overcame Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to Journal & Courier.
This is a great gesture by Indiana and a sign of good sportsmanship all around by the Hoosiers in an effort to promote the battles so many face against cancer.
In a somewhat surprising turn of events, a former Rutgers football player will get to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday at home instead of behind bars.
According to nj.com, a judge ruled Wednesday that Izaia Bullock should be released from jail and placed under home detention with electronic monitoring. The website writes that “prosecutors had not provided clear and convincing evidence that… Bullock needed to remain jailed to protect witnesses and ensure he returns to court.”
Bullock was arrested late last month and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. It’s alleged that Bullock had formulated a plot in which he intended to murder two family members of his ex-girlfriend, the names of whom have not been revealed.
A report that surfaced after the arrest indicated the 22-year-old Bullock was upset after he and his girlfriend ended a long-term relationship. The linebacker told the coaching staff of his struggles with the breakup, then made some unsettling comments, considered threatening to his ex’s family, to one of his teammates. The unidentified teammate passed the information on to an assistant football coach, who in turn passed it along to university officials before it ultimately ended up in the hands of law enforcement.
Shortly after his arrest, the linebacker was dismissed from the Scarlet Knights football program.
In his first public comments on the situation, Chris Ash stated he was “deeply saddened by the situation… but thankful no one was hurt.” The head coach also acknowledged that, “[o]ver the past two weeks, we witnessed changes in [Bullock’s] behavior.”
Earlier this month, Bullock was also charged with fourth-degree cyber harassment after he allegedly threatened to send sexually-explicit photos of his ex-girlfriend to her employer.
The USC job is widely expected to come open by this time next week, and in that event it’s been speculated the Trojans would target Penn State head coach James Franklin — or that Franklin (or his camp) would target the Trojans.
Franklin was a whispered candidate the last time the USC job came open and his stock has only risen since then, leading Penn State to the 2016 Big Ten championship and a Fiesta Bowl win last year.
The Penn State head coach was asked about his possible interest in that possible opening this week on multiple occasions, and Franklin’s strategy to address the speculation was to avoid it — which only made the speculation stronger.
After practice on Wednesday, Franklin conducted his customary post-practice availability and offered this statement that truly will close down the speculation.
“But, obviously, (I) have all the plans in the world to be here and be here for a long time, so I just wanted to address that because it became something that I did not want or intend,” he said.
Here’s the full statement.
In his fifth season as Penn State’s head coach, Franklin is 44-20 overall and 8-3 this season.
Colorado has already lost its head coach, and now the Pac-12 school could be without its starting quarterback as it stumbles toward the finish line of a regular season that’s gone completely off the rails. Maybe.
In Saturday’s loss to Utah that helped the Utes claim their first-ever Pac-12 South title, Steven Montez went down with an ankle injury. Monday, Montez was listed as day-to-day for the Week 13 regular-season finale against Cal in Berkeley.
Wednesday, however, Montez was updated to probable even as any final decision on his status likely won’t be determined until closer to kickoff.
Montez is currently eighth among Pac-12 quarterbacks and 49th nationally with a 139.7 pass efficiency rating. The junior has thrown 17 touchdowns and six interceptions in completing just over 66 percent of his 366 pass attempts.
Colorado is currently in the midst of a six-game losing streak that cost head coach Mike MacIntyre his job over the weekend and needs a win to reach bowl eligibility. The Buffs began the 2018 season 5-0 and had risen to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 prior to the freefall that is still ongoing.