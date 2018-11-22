Dismissed Miami WR Jeff Thomas claims he wasn’t kicked off the team

Yeah, well, you know, that’s just, like, your opinion, man.

Follow several hours worth of speculation regarding his status, Miami announced Wednesday afternoon that sophomore wide receiver Jeff Thomas is no longer a member of the football program. The subject line of the emailed press release? “Thomas Dismissed from Program.”

On his personal Twitter account a few hours later, however, Thomas claimed that he “did not get kicked off the team”; rather, he “came to an agreement with my Head Coach [Mark Richt] on leaving the program to better my future life and my family life.”

Thomas’ departure, whether it was mutual or forced, came after there were reportedly issues between the player and unspecified members of the coaching staff.

“We have high standards for excellence, for conduct and for the commitment to team for all of the young men who wear our uniform, and we will not waver from those standards,” head coach Mark Richt said in a statement. “We wish Jeff the very best as he moves forward in his journey.”

Thomas is currently leading the Hurricanes in receptions (35) and receiving yards (563). The sophomore’s 16.1 yards per reception are second on the team while his three touchdown receptions are tied for third.