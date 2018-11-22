Getty Images

Egg Brawl in the Egg Bowl: No. 18 Mississippi State thumps rival Ole Miss in victory

By Bryan FischerNov 22, 2018, 10:38 PM EST
A year ago in the Egg Bowl, Nick Fitzgerald sat on a stretcher after an awful ankle injury and watched his team struggle offensively against their in-state rivals in a devastating loss. A season later and fully healthy, the senior quarterback showed just what kind of impact he can have over a full game as his No. 18 Mississippi State squad thumped — literally and figuratively it turns out — Ole Miss 35-3 on Thanksgiving night in Oxford.

Fitzgerald showcased just why he was one of the top dual-threat signal-callers in the country coming into 2018, throwing for an efficient 111 yards and a touchdown while doing most of his damage on the ground with 117 yards rushing and two more scores. His ability to tuck and run kept the Landshark defense guessing all night long and helped the tailback tandem in the backfield with him do plenty of damage of their own. Fellow senior Aeris Williams recorded 64 yards rushing and a score while back of the future Kylin Hill was even better, breaking off several impressive runs on his way to 108 yards and a touchdown.

While the MSU offense has sputtered at times this season, safe to say Joe Moorhead’s group saved one of their better performances for the end of the regular season even if the final numbers were not quite eye-popping.

Even with that said though, the Bulldogs defense also showcased why they’re one of the best units in the SEC, if not the nation. They held Ole Miss to zero third down conversions on the night and held them well below just about every season average. Add in four sacks and a trio of turnovers and it was quite the performance in front of a national audience.

The same group also was involved in one of the most bizarre moments of the game — and one that figures to be discussed in the state for weeks and years to come — when it had appeared as though Rebels wideout A.J. Brown had scored a touchdown. Safety Johnathan Abram got into a fight with him after scoring though and that spilled over into several minor skirmishes before referees and coaches were able to break things up. Every single player on both sides was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty while Ole Miss’ C.J. Moore was ejected from the game along with Bulldogs Jamal Peters, Cameron Dantzler and William Gay.

And the play that caused it all didn’t even happen because they reviewed things and the third quarter clock had actually expired. Nothing like Egg Bowl theatrics, that’s for sure.

That fight will take away from the fact that the Rebels couldn’t get much done with their normally prolific offense. QB Jordan Ta’amu threw for only 87 yards and threw an interception but most notably injured his hand while fumbling early in the first half. Though he did briefly return to action a few series later, he left the game for good by the third quarter and had turned things fully over to freshman backup Matt Corral. The youngster wound up throwing for 65 yards and a pick himself but really endeared himself to the home fans by sticking up for his wideout when the fight broke out by getting right in the middle of the action.

Either way, it was probably not the way Matt Luke wanted to close out the season with the Rebels. Not only did Ole Miss fall to 5-7 overall in 2018, but they closed out their final campaign under a bowl ban with a four game losing streak.

The Egg Bowl victors, meanwhile, find themselves on the opposite end of the spectrum by winning four of their final five that included a competitive loss to Alabama. There was some questions about the Selection Committee ranking next to their name the last few weeks but MSU certainly have showcased what they’re capable of down the stretch in the rough SEC West and should be able to look forward to a pretty good bowl next month as well.

Most importantly, the team was able to hold that golden trophy up at the end of the night for the first time with their new head coach… and the last time with their stellar senior quarterback a year after he had his own bit of heartbreak in the rivalry game.

Report: Texas Tech AD could turn to Brent Venables if Kliff Kingsbury is out

By Bryan FischerNov 22, 2018, 6:45 PM EST
The hot seats are extra toasty this Thanksgiving weekend as several head coaches around the country will be fighting for a win to save their jobs. One such coach in the crosshairs is likely Texas Tech’s Kliff Kingsbury, who kept his job last season with a late rally but suddenly finds himself right back in the same fight with his team on a four-game losing streak.

Though things were looking promising for the Red Raiders a few months ago, injuries to QB Alan Bowman has allowed the program to slide back to mediocrity and they need a win against Baylor at AT&T Stadium on Saturday just to make a bowl game in 2018. While some athletic directors tend to stick to just the standard boilerplate statements at this time of the year, Red Raiders boss Kirby Hocutt did not hold back on the state of the program on his weekly spot on a local Lubbock radio station.

“We’ve talked on this show about our expectations and where we aspire to be and wanting to be relevant. But you are what your record says you are and we’re not where we expect to be,” Hocutt said, according to the Dallas Morning News. You know, football is the ultimate team sport. You have 11 men on the field and you’re only going to be as successful as each individual executes their responsibility. Unfortunately, we just seem to continue to have lapses in focus, lack of discipline at certain times. Those mistakes, those penalties continue to affect us and the success we’re not experiencing right now.”

Needless to say, that’s not exactly any sort of rousing bit of support for the job Kingsbury has been doing. While it remains to be seen if Tech would dismiss their head coach — a successful alum of the program, it should be noted — speculation is already turning toward who might be in line for the job if it comes open.

Per Austin American-Statesman columnist Kirk Bohls: 

It’s not entirely surprising to hear that Hocutt could go after Brent Venables considering the two played football together at Kansas State. The Clemson defensive coordinator will likely be in the running for the Wildcats job it that also comes open this offseason and he is certainly no stranger to the Big 12 given the many years he spent at Oklahoma before taking the gig with the Tigers.

Who knows what Hocutt will end up doing over the coming days but it does seem pretty clear that all the parties involved in this one will have plenty of options over the coming weeks.

D3 football player becomes hero on runaway train to New York

Reuben Clarke
By Kevin McGuireNov 22, 2018, 5:30 PM EST
A Thanksgiving Eve travel disaster was avoided in part because of the actions of a Division 3 football player on Wednesday night. Reuben Clarke, a freshman offensive lineman on Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team, was credited by passengers as being the man who managed to pull an emergency brake on a detached Amtrak car traveling from Montreal to New York.

He saved our lives tonight,” Helen Crane, a passenger on the train, said. “Our car broke off from the rest of the train and was picking up speed. There was no Amtrak personnel in our car. Reuben calmly went into action and pulled the emergency brake at the front of the car. Thankful he was on the train with my son and I.”

None of the 287 passengers and crew were injured, according to a report from CNN.

The Montreal to New York train was traveling near Albany, New York, at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday when two cars separated from the engine, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement. Of the 287 passengers and crew, he said, no one was injured. The passengers were transferred to a new train, Abrams said.

Holiday travel is always heavy and accidents will happen, but fortunately, the passengers on this train had Clarke riding with them at the right time. Surely, everyone has reason to be thankful for him on this Thanksgiving.

Helme sticker to D3football.com.

Eight defensive players named Lott IMPACT Trophy semifinalists

By John TaylorNov 22, 2018, 4:32 PM EST
If I’m not mistaken, we might very well have come to the final major college football award to announce its semifinalists.  I think.  Maybe.

Regardless, and at the very least, the Lott IMPACT Trophy became the latest award to announce its group of semifinalists Wednesday night.  A total of eight players are up for an award that not only honors defensive excellence on the field but the player who most represents the qualities of the honor’s namesake, former USC All-American Ronnie Lott, off of it – Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

The 2017 winner was Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell.  This year’s winner’s university will receive a $25,000 donation to the school’s general scholarship fund while the schools of the other three finalists will receive $5,000 each.

Below are all eight of this year’s semifinalists:

Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky
Zach Allen, DL, Boston College
Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington
Joe Dineen Jr., LB, Kansas
Chase Hansen, LB, Utah
Ben Humphreys, LB, Duke
Jordan Kunaszyk, LB, Cal
Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

Indiana names Purdue fan Tyler Trent honorary captain

Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 22, 2018, 3:15 PM EST
Indiana and Purdue may be bitter rivals, but sometimes there is room for good spirits between Hoosiers and Boilermakers. This weekend, with Indiana hosting Purdue in a winner-goes-bowling matchup to wrap up the regular season, Indiana has invited Purdue fan Tyler Trent to Bloomington and they are rolling out the red carpet for their special visitor. Trent will be an honorary captain for Indiana, but you can be sure Trent will be rooting hard for his Boilermakers.

Trent and his story of battling bone cancer had been well-publicized, along with his relationship with the Purdue football program. Indiana will also have football manager Matt Stauder as an honorary captain. Stauder previously overcame Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to Journal & Courier.

This is a great gesture by Indiana and a sign of good sportsmanship all around by the Hoosiers in an effort to promote the battles so many face against cancer.