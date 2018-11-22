Eight defensive players named Lott IMPACT Trophy semifinalists

If I’m not mistaken, we might very well have come to the final major college football award to announce its semifinalists. I think. Maybe.
Regardless, and at the very least, the Lott IMPACT Trophy became the latest award to announce its group of semifinalists Wednesday night. A total of eight players are up for an award that not only honors defensive excellence on the field but the player who most represents the qualities of the honor’s namesake, former USC All-American Ronnie Lott, off of it – Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
The 2017 winner was Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell. This year’s winner’s university will receive a $25,000 donation to the school’s general scholarship fund while the schools of the other three finalists will receive $5,000 each.
Below are all eight of this year’s semifinalists:
Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky
Zach Allen, DL, Boston College
Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington
Joe Dineen Jr., LB, Kansas
Chase Hansen, LB, Utah
Ben Humphreys, LB, Duke
Jordan Kunaszyk, LB, Cal
Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
A Thanksgiving Eve travel disaster was avoided in part because of the actions of a Division 3 football player on Wednesday night. Reuben Clarke, a freshman offensive lineman on Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team, was credited by passengers as being the man who managed t pull an emergency brake on a detached Amtrak car traveling from Montreal to New York.
“He saved our lives tonight,” Helen Crane, a passenger on the train, said. “Our car broke off from the rest of the train and was picking up speed. There was no Amtrak personnel in our car. Reuben calmly went into action and pulled the emergency brake at the front of the car. Thankful he was on the train with my son and I.”
None of the 287 passengers and crew were injured, according to a report from CNN.
The Montreal to New York train was traveling near Albany, New York, at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday when two cars separated from the engine, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement. Of the 287 passengers and crew, he said, no one was injured. The passengers were transferred to a new train, Abrams said.
Holiday travel is always heavy and accidents will happen, but fortunately, the passengers on this train had Clarke riding with them at the right time. Surely, everyone has reason to be thankful for him on this Thanksgiving.
Helme sticker to D3football.com.
Indiana and Purdue may be bitter rivals, but sometimes there is room for good spirits between Hoosiers and Boilermakers. This weekend, with Indiana hosting Purdue in a winner-goes-bowling matchup to wrap up the regular season, Indiana has invited Purdue fan Tyler Trent to Bloomington and they are rolling out the red carpet for their special visitor. Trent will be an honorary captain for Indiana, but you can be sure Trent will be rooting hard for his Boilermakers.
Trent and his story of battling bone cancer had been well-publicized, along with his relationship with the Purdue football program. Indiana will also have football manager Matt Stauder as an honorary captain. Stauder previously overcame Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to Journal & Courier.
This is a great gesture by Indiana and a sign of good sportsmanship all around by the Hoosiers in an effort to promote the battles so many face against cancer.
In the end, it was much (much) ado about absolutely (almost) nothing.
Earlier this week, Mason Fine acknowledged that “it crossed my mind” when it came to transferring from North Texas to another school to close out his collegiate playing career. That acknowledgment sparked a bit of a maelstrom, one big enough that it prompted the quarterback to take to Twitter Wednesday and emphatically reassure the fanbase that he will be a playing member of the Mean Green in 2019.
Fine, the reigning Conference USA Player of the Year, is UNT’s all-time leading passer (9,038 yards).
This season, the third-year junior leads the conference and is fifth nationally with 3,414 yards through the air. His 25 passing touchdowns are tied for 13th at the FBS level while his 149.7 passer rating is 33rd.
In a somewhat surprising turn of events, a former Rutgers football player will get to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday at home instead of behind bars.
According to nj.com, a judge ruled Wednesday that Izaia Bullock should be released from jail and placed under home detention with electronic monitoring. The website writes that “prosecutors had not provided clear and convincing evidence that… Bullock needed to remain jailed to protect witnesses and ensure he returns to court.”
Bullock was arrested late last month and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. It’s alleged that Bullock had formulated a plot in which he intended to murder two family members of his ex-girlfriend, the names of whom have not been revealed.
A report that surfaced after the arrest indicated the 22-year-old Bullock was upset after he and his girlfriend ended a long-term relationship. The linebacker told the coaching staff of his struggles with the breakup, then made some unsettling comments, considered threatening to his ex’s family, to one of his teammates. The unidentified teammate passed the information on to an assistant football coach, who in turn passed it along to university officials before it ultimately ended up in the hands of law enforcement.
Shortly after his arrest, the linebacker was dismissed from the Scarlet Knights football program.
In his first public comments on the situation, Chris Ash stated he was “deeply saddened by the situation… but thankful no one was hurt.” The head coach also acknowledged that, “[o]ver the past two weeks, we witnessed changes in [Bullock’s] behavior.”
Earlier this month, Bullock was also charged with fourth-degree cyber harassment after he allegedly threatened to send sexually-explicit photos of his ex-girlfriend to her employer.