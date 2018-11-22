Eight defensive players named Lott IMPACT Trophy semifinalists

If I’m not mistaken, we might very well have come to the final major college football award to announce its semifinalists. I think. Maybe.

Regardless, and at the very least, the Lott IMPACT Trophy became the latest award to announce its group of semifinalists Wednesday night. A total of eight players are up for an award that not only honors defensive excellence on the field but the player who most represents the qualities of the honor’s namesake, former USC All-American Ronnie Lott, off of it – Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

The 2017 winner was Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell. This year’s winner’s university will receive a $25,000 donation to the school’s general scholarship fund while the schools of the other three finalists will receive $5,000 each.

Below are all eight of this year’s semifinalists:

Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

Zach Allen, DL, Boston College

Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington

Joe Dineen Jr., LB, Kansas

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah

Ben Humphreys, LB, Duke

Jordan Kunaszyk, LB, Cal

Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson