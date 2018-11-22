James Franklin says he intends to remain at Penn State “for a long time”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The USC job is widely expected to come open by this time next week, and in that event it’s been speculated the Trojans would target Penn State head coach James Franklin — or that Franklin (or his camp) would target the Trojans.

Franklin was a whispered candidate the last time the USC job came open and his stock has only risen since then, leading Penn State to the 2016 Big Ten championship and a Fiesta Bowl win last year.

The Penn State head coach was asked about his possible interest in that possible opening this week on multiple occasions, and Franklin’s strategy to address the speculation was to avoid it — which only made the speculation stronger.

Love this exchange earlier on the Big Ten coaches teleconference: pic.twitter.com/2nDLa5UA9m — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) November 20, 2018

After practice on Wednesday, Franklin conducted his customary post-practice availability and offered this statement that truly will close down the speculation.

“But, obviously, (I) have all the plans in the world to be here and be here for a long time, so I just wanted to address that because it became something that I did not want or intend,” he said.

Here’s the full statement.

Here's James Franklin's full statement tonight — explaining that he plans to stay put at PSU "for a long time" and how he didn't intend to feed into the speculation: pic.twitter.com/P1o6g8LZq8 — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) November 21, 2018

In his fifth season as Penn State’s head coach, Franklin is 44-20 overall and 8-3 this season.