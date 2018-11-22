Maxwell Award unveils 18 Coach of the Year semifinalists

The players have been in the awards spotlight over the past couple of weeks, and even the assistant coaches for a brief bit, but now it’s the head coaches’ turn to get their semifinal shine on.
Wednesday, the Maxwell Football Club announced its 18 finalists for the 2018 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award. Georgia’s Kirby Smart was the 2017 winner of the award, and he’s also, not surprisingly, one of the dozen-and-a-half semifinalists for this year’s honor.
All four head coaches of the four undefeated teams remaining are also represented — UCF’s Josh Heupel, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly, Alabama’s Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.
Nine of the 10 FBS conferences — and a pair of football independents — are included in the list of semifinalists, including the four from the SEC that are tops among any league. Among Power Fives, the Pac-12 and ACC have two each and the Big 12 and Big Ten landed one apiece.
The Group of Five accounts for six, with the AAC and Conference USA leading the way with two each. The MAC and Mountain West have one apiece, while the Sun Belt is the lone league shut out of this award.
Follow several hours worth of speculation regarding his status, Miami announced Wednesday afternoon that sophomore wide receiver Jeff Thomas is no longer a member of the football program. The subject line of the emailed press release? “Thomas Dismissed from Program.”
On his personal Twitter account a few hours later, however, Thomas claimed that he “did not get kicked off the team”; rather, he “came to an agreement with my Head Coach [Mark Richt] on leaving the program to better my future life and my family life.”
Thomas’ departure, whether it was mutual or forced, came after there were reportedly issues between the player and unspecified members of the coaching staff.
“We have high standards for excellence, for conduct and for the commitment to team for all of the young men who wear our uniform, and we will not waver from those standards,” head coach Mark Richt said in a statement. “We wish Jeff the very best as he moves forward in his journey.”
Thomas is currently leading the Hurricanes in receptions (35) and receiving yards (563). The sophomore’s 16.1 yards per reception are second on the team while his three touchdown receptions are tied for third.
Northwestern has been ticketed to the Big Ten title game for several weeks now and there’s been quite a bit of interest in the school making their first trip to Indianapolis for the game.
How much interest? Well longtime Chicago Sun Times columnist (and NU alum) Rick Telander spoke to athletic director Jim Phillips and let’s just say that nearly a majority of the school is donning purple and heading to the game next Saturday.
“I thought maybe we’d get a thousand students,” Phillips said. “But over 3,500 are going. We have 58 buses from a dozen companies. I don’t think there’s a bus left in Chicago.
“That’s 45 percent of the student body going.”
Yes Northwestern is a small private school but it’s still pretty impressive to see what kind of support the team is going to get at Lucas Oil Stadium — especially considering they’ll play either of the Big Ten’s two mega-fan bases in Michigan or Ohio State.
The Wildcats wound up turning Salt Lake City purple when they made their first NCAA basketball appearance there a few years ago and it sounds like the school is doing the same in football next Saturday in Indy as well.
It took a little longer than expected to officially announce but the school confirmed on Wednesday evening that Mark Whipple is “stepping down” as head coach at UMass.
News of the school letting him go first surfaced on Tuesday after the team wrapped up a 4-8 campaign over the weekend with a 66-27 loss to Georgia.
“I want to thank Mark for his commitment to our football program for 11 years. He came back to UMass when this program needed a strong leader and respected mentor,” AD Ryan Bamford said in a statement. “Mark provided the steady hand we needed in our early years as an FBS program and leaves our program in much better standing than when he came back in 2014. His legacy is not only cemented in his 65 wins and our 1998 FCS national championship, but in the way he positively impacted hundreds of young men in his program.”
“I want to thank the UMass family for the opportunity of being the head football coach for 11 seasons,” said Whipple in a statement. “I especially want to thank our coaches, players, support staff and football alumni for their tireless efforts and support. I have greatly appreciated the opportunity to help foster the growth of our student-athletes during these 11 years!”
Terms of Whipple’s departure were not announced but The Daily Hampshire Gazette notes that some $200,000 could have been saved had the program waited another week based on how his buyout is worded:
Whipple will be due $60,000 for UMass’ four wins this season in addition to a buyout of $500,000 if the termination is done prior to Nov. 30 or $300,000 if it occurs after Dec. 1. However, those figures are likely what is being negotiated by both sides.
We typically see schools announce firings only a few hours after the news becomes public, but the delay in any official announcement could have been the result of that negotiation between the two parties. Either way, Whipple is now free to pursue other jobs and the Minutemen can embark on their coaching search after weeks of speculation.
We’ve heard for several years now about the devaluation of the running back at the NFL level. Now that may even be filtering down a few levels to top recruits considering how they want their college careers to play out.
Speaking to the Washington Post this week, Charlotte (NC) Harding running back Quavaris Crouch disclosed that while he’s one of the best at his positions in the country in the class of 2019, he’ll be playing linebacker at the next level because stopping tailbacks pays a lot more than running the ball in the NFL.
“I want to be smart about it,” Crouch told the paper. “My passion is running back. I love to play running back. I love to score touchdowns. Realistically, I feel like linebacker is the best for me.”
Obviously this has been a hot topic the past few years come NFL draft time, dating back to the Dallas Cowboys making Ezekiel Elliott a top five pick to this season’s on-going drama with the Pittsburgh Steelers and holdout Le’veon Bell. Crouch thinks he will have a much better shot at earning a second contract in the league if he’s a successful linebacker going forward instead of being a star running back.
The 6-foot-2, 230 pound prospect is considered a five-star athlete by 247Sports and the No. 33 overall player in his class a result of the position change. The usual suspects of Clemson, Alabama, Michigan and Tennessee are in the running for his commitment and he even noted that several college coaches like Dabo Swinney and Jim Harbaugh confirmed he’d still be able to run the ball a bit in a potential goal line package should the need arise.
It will be fascinating to see if what Crouch is doing starts to become much more a trend than a one-off. Running backs changing positions is nothing new at the college level over the years but a top recruit making the change before he even arrives on campus with an eye on his longterm future is still pretty interesting and something to keep tabs on.