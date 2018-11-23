Getty Images

After holding off Kansas, Texas is back in the Big 12 championship game for first time since 2009*

By John TaylorNov 23, 2018, 3:29 PM EST
For the first time in nearly a decade, the Lonestar State’s flagship football program will play for a conference championship.

Needing a win over lowly Kansas to secure one of the two spots in next weekend’s Big 12 championship game, Texas did just that as they will leave Lawrence and head coach to Austin with a 24-17 win.  The Longhorns held a scant 7-0 lead coming out of the halftime locker room, but a pair of third-quarter Sam Ehlinger touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) gave UT what seemed at the time to be an insurmountable edge over the offensively-challenged Jayhawks.

Ehlinger, who was somewhat questionable throughout the week after aggravating an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder, accounted for a total of three touchdowns, including two through the air. The sophomore also tossed his first two interceptions since throwing a pair in the season-opening loss to Maryland, a streak of more than 300 pass attempts without a pick.

The second interception came early in the fourth quarter, giving KU both hope and the ball at UT’s 22-yard line trailing 21-7.  That particular hope proved fleeting, however, as the Jayhawks returned the pick favor and handed the ball right back to the Longhorns.  Thanks in part to its first penalty of the game, UT managed to turn that turnover into what was essentially a game-icing field goal with under 11 minutes to play.

The key word there was “essentially” as, trailing 24-7, KU made it interesting as Peyton Bender connected with Daylon Chariot on a 31-yard touchdown pass that sliced the lead to 10 with just over three minutes to go; a successful onside kick moments later gave the ball right back to the Jayhawks with 3:21 left.  A field goal at the end of that drive brought the Jayhawks to within one score at 24-17 with 1:37 remaining.

That would be as close as the Jayhawks, out of timeouts, would get as the Longhorns recovered the second onside kick to, finally, end the game.

With the win, Texas moves on to the Big 12 championship game next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.  There, they will face the winner of tonight’s Oklahoma-West Virginia game.

The appearance will mark the Longhorns’ first in the conference title game since the 2009 season.  Granted, the game was on hiatus from 2011-16 so that comes with the headlines asterisk, but still.

UT will be looking for its first conference crown since that 2009 season and 33rd in the program’s storied history. Three of the previous 32 conference championships have come as members of the Big 12 (1995, 2005, 2009), while 27 came during their time in the Southwest Conference.  The other two came when they were a part of the Texas Intercollegiate Athletic Association way back in 1913 and 1914.

For Kansas, the regular-season finale marked the end of the David Beaty era in Lawrence.  In four full seasons with the Jayhawks, Beaty posted a 6-42 overall record — exactly half of those wins came in 2018 — and a hard-to-comprehend 2-34 mark in Big 12 play.

Beaty was fired earlier this month, officially replaced by Les Miles this past weekend.

Bloodied Kirk Ferentz nets $500,000 bonus for Iowa’s Black Friday win over Nebraska

By John TaylorNov 23, 2018, 4:10 PM EST
It was one hell of a Black Friday for Kirk Ferentz, both on the field and for his bank account.

Very early in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon, Iowa held what seemed to be a comfortable 28-13 lead on Nebraska in Iowa City.  However, two Adrian Martinez touchdowns in the final quarter — one passing, one rushing — as well as a Martinez two-point conversion to Kade Warner (Kurt Warner‘s son) with just over three minutes remaining tied the game at 28-all.

As time expired, though, Miguel Recinos connected on a 41-yard field goal to lift the Hawkeyes to the 31-28 win and an 8-4 regular season.  That eighth win, as it turned out, proved to be very financially beneficial for the head coach.

As I always say, teach a man to fish, and you’ll feed him for a lifetime.  Teach a man to coach, and Kirk Ferentz’s agent will make him enough money to feed him for several lifetimes.

It wasn’t all puppy dogs and dollar signs for Ferentz, however, as he walked off the field with a bloodied face courtesy of an ill-timed and inadvertent headbutt from a helmeted Nate Stanley in the postgame celebration.

Oregon down its best D-lineman for Civil War matchup with Oregon State

By John TaylorNov 23, 2018, 3:46 PM EST
Oregon has won nine of the last 10 games in the annual Civil War clash with Oregon State.  If they are going to make it 10 of 11, the Ducks will have to do so without the services of the most productive member of their defensive line.

In the hours before this afternoon’s Ducks-Beavers grudge match in Corvallis, Oregon confirmed that Jalen Jelks will be sidelined for the rivalry game.  The defensive end had been dealing with an unspecified injury in the days leading up to Saturday afternoon’s game.

Despite being limited or not participating in practice, it had been expected that Jelks would be healthy enough to play this weekend.

Jelks is currently second on the Ducks in tackles for loss with 7½ and third in sacks 3½.  Both of those totals are tops among defensive linemen.

There is some good news on the injury front, however, as fellow end Austin Faoliu is expected to play today.  Faoliu, who has a pair of sacks this season, has been hampered by an ankle injury sustained in mid-September.

Memphis tops Houston to book AAC Championship rematch with UCF

By Kevin McGuireNov 23, 2018, 3:39 PM EST
The American Athletic Conference championship game is now set, and it’s going to be a rematch. Memphis (8-4, 5-3 AAC) clinched a return trip to the conference championship game on Friday afternoon with a 52-31 victory over Houston (8-4, 5-3 AAC) in a game that determined the AAC West Division crown. Darrell Henderson‘s big day on the ground fueled the Memphis clincher for the division, with his 60-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter giving the Tigers a two-score lead.

What was a back-and-forth type of game with momentum swings at every turn became a game in which Memphis took control in the fourth quarter. The Tigers scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, which started with the game tied at 31-31. Houston’s offense struggled to find the plays that had been available earlier and the defense was leaving hole son the ground with Ed Oliver out of action for much of the afternoon. Oliver did return and started the game for the Cougars after missing some playing time in recent weeks, but he was limited to the sideline for much of the afternoon in what could be a disappointing end to his time in a Houston uniform. When Oliver was in the game in the first half, Memphis struggled to get much offense running, especially on the ground.

Henderson rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown and Patrick Taylor accompanied that with 111 rushing yards and two scores as Memphis combined for 353 rushing yards against a reeling Houston defense. Memphis will hope to carry over that momentum on the ground in the AAC Championship Game next week when they face UCF for a second-straight year. Henderson broke the single-season rushing record in the AAC by passing James Flanders of Tulsa by ending his day with 1,699 yards for the regular season, exceeding Flanders’ 2016 total of 1,629 yards.

Houston attempted to make plays happen through the air with backup quarterback Clayton Tune taking over for an injured D’Eriq King, but the consistency through the air never materialized as the game went on. Tune did throw three touchdowns but he completed just 18 of 43 pass attempts and was intercepted in the end zone late in the game on Houston’s last scoring chance of the afternoon. Memphis quarterback Brady White had a rough end to the first half with two interceptions thrown, both by Houston’s Gleson Sprewell who returned one for a long touchdown, but White had the luzury of falling back and letting the running game take control.

UCF will host Memphis for the second straight year in the AAC Championship Game, and once again UCF is looking to book a trip to a New Years Six bowl game. Memphis, who lost in overtime to the Knights in last year’s AAC title game and came up just shy of edging UCF earlier this season, could play the ultimate spoiler and open the door up for a spot in the New Years Six for a team from the Mountain West Conference, which would be the conference most likely to capitalize on any sudden shortcomings by UCF. However, UCF has won each of the last three meetings between the two programs.

UCF will host Memphis on December 1 for the AAC Championship Game. Houston, after losing three of their final four games as key injuries piled up, will wait to learn their bowl destination.

Buffalo blasts Bowling Green, claims MAC East crown

By John TaylorNov 23, 2018, 3:10 PM EST
Three teams entered Week 13 with a shot at winning the MAC East.  Exiting it, just one of those remains standing.

Needing a win to capture the division, Buffalo got off to as good a start as possible in jumping out to a 34-7 halftime lead on Bowling Green.  From there, the Bulls dropped it into cruise control, rolling to a 44-14 win over the Falcons that’s was their 10th of the season, the most in program history.

A pair of freshman running backs, Kevin Marks and Jaret Patterson, accounted for a pair of touchdowns apiece on the ground for the Bulls.  On the day, UB ran for 332 yards as a team, led by Emmanuel Reed‘s game-high 109.

In claiming the division crown, Buffalo (7-1 in conference play) has earned a spot in next week’s MAC championship game in Detroit against West winner Northern Illinois.  The Bulls last played in the conference championship game in 2008, and will be seeking their first league title since that season.  In fact, that was the football program’s only conference title.

The MAC East crown, meanwhile, was the program’s second, although they lost the tiebreaker to Miami of Ohio in 2007 in sharing that year’s divisional title.

Buffalo’s opponent, NIU, will be playing in its seventh MAC title game since 2010 and its first since 2015.  In a stretch of six consecutive championship game appearances from 2010-15, the Huskies won three league titles, with the last coming in 2014.

Aside from Buffalo, Miami (6-2) and Ohio (6-2) both had a shot at claiming the divisional crown coming into the week.  Ohio needed to beat Akron (which they did) and for Buffalo to lose (they didn’t), while Miami needed both Buffalo and Ohio to lose after beating Ball State Tuesday night.