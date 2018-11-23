Getty Images

Big plays on offense and defense put No. 6 OU ahead of No. 13 WVU

By Zach BarnettNov 23, 2018, 9:54 PM EST
No. 6 Oklahoma’s offense has been its customary explosive self and its defense has made plays of its own, staking the visiting Sooners to a 35-28 halftime lead over No. 13 West Virginia in Morgantown.

In any shootout, it’s the plays that take points off the board that prove to be crucial. The first of those went against West Virginia when Will Grier‘s 8-yard touchdown pass to Gary Jennings, Jr. was wiped off the board due to an offensive pass interference penalty on David Sills V. Rather than owning a 21-14 lead three minutes into the second quarter, West Virginia faced a 3rd-and-19. The Mountaineers picked up 13 yards on a Kennedy McKoy run, but, knowing only touchdowns would beat Oklahoma, WVU dialed up a 4th-and-6 pass, but Grier overshot his intended receiver, giving the OU defense the first stop of the game.

After its defense held serve, Oklahoma’s offense issued its first mistake of the game when Kyler Murray fumbled the ball on a 16-yard run to the WVU 22, keeping the score at 14-14.

Given a second chance to take its third lead of the first half, West Virginia again was stopped, posting the game’s first three-and-out and its first punt. Oklahoma needed only two plays to grab its first lead, hitting Marquise Brown for a 65-yard catch-and-run to the WVU 1, which set up a Trey Sermon plunge to put the Sooners up 21-14 with 7:12 left in the first half.

After two straight scoreless drives, West Virginia answered with a 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by the second Grier-to-Sills scoring strike of the night, evening the score at 21-21 with 4:14 left in the first half.

Oklahoma wasted no time in retaking the lead when Kennedy Brooks raced 68 yards for a touchdown, putting the Sooners back in front at 28-21. After the Murray fumble, Oklahoma’s next two possessions both found the end zone in just two plays. After its offense made a big play, the much-maligned defense came up with its biggest of the season when linebacker Caleb Kelly stripped Grier of the ball and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown, pushing the OU edge to 35-21.

West Virginia rebounded to go 81 yards in 13 plays, scoring on a 1-yard McKoy plunge with 18 seconds left in the half to pull within 35-28, but Oklahoma receives to open the second half.

In just 25 snaps, Oklahoma gained 367 yards, running for 199 and three scores while Murray hit 9-of-12 passes for 168 yards and a score. Grier was 20-of-29 for 262 yards with two touchdowns.

No. 16 Washington leads No. 8 Washington State as snowy Apple Cup hits halftime


By Bryan FischerNov 23, 2018, 10:10 PM EST
Neither snow nor rain nor hot routes nor the gloom of night will prevent the Apple Cup from being played — but all of that sure enhances the viewing pleasure for one of the games of the weekend in college football.

No. 16 Washington jumped out to an early 14-7 lead heading into halftime of their rivalry series with No. 8 Washington State as both look to move on to the Pac-12 Championship Game next week despite some frigid conditions in Pullman.

The Huskies had just three drives through the first two quarters as both teams surprisingly downshifted to a bit of ball control on offense to accommodate the weather. The visitors from Seattle found the end zone twice to make up for that difference however, with both touchdowns coming via senior Myles Gaskin (64 rushing yards) at the end of a pair of long drives. QB Jake Browning threw an awful interception in the red zone or else the score could have been even more lopsided but was otherwise solid in going 5-of-6 for 116 yards in the game.

Opposite number Gardner Minshew once again played well, keeping several drives alive on third and fourth down while going 17-of-22 for 96 yards while also leading the team in rushing with 22 more (and one interception on a Hail Mary to end the half). James Williams was not surprisingly a threat out of the backfield to do a little bit of everything, scoring the team’s lone touchdown on the ground while catching five passes for 20 yards.

Washington gets the ball back to start the second half as they look to extend their winning streak in the series to six in a row but you can bet the Cougs will not go quietly into the snowy night. There’s a lot riding on the outcome in this one as the winner secures the Pac-12 North title, a trip to the conference championship game and potentially a Rose Bowl berth all in the cards as well.

John Bonamego out as Central Michigan’s head coach


By John TaylorNov 23, 2018, 9:46 PM EST
With Black Sunday for coaches just a couple of days away, yet another FBS school has gotten a head start on firing season.

In a move a little more surprising than the other changes over the last month or so, Central Michigan announced Friday night that John Bonamego will not return as the Chippewas head coach in 2019.  The move came just hours after CMU fell to Toledo 51-13 in the MAC school’s regular-season finale.

Bonamego, a CMU alum who beat cancer early on his tenure, just completed his fourth season with the football program.

“Making a leadership change is a difficult decision, especially when you know that coach has given his all to CMU,” athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement. “After conducting a 360-degree evaluation of the program, it was clear that a change is needed if we are going to compete for and win championships. We greatly appreciate all that John has done for his alma mater and wish him the best moving forward.”

The Chippewas finished 1-11 in what turned out to be Bonamego’s final season in Mount Pleasant.  The record marks the worst in the program’s history, surpassing two-wins seasons in 1997 and 2000.

Prior to this season, the Chips had qualified for three straight bowls under Bonamego, only the second coach in program history — Butch Jones was the first from 2007-09 — to lead the school to three consecutive postseason appearances.  In that span, CMU went 21-18; Bonamego finishes with a 22-29 record during his tenure.

Counting this latest one, nine FBS jobs have come open this season and eight remain vacant: Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Colorado, Louisville, Maryland, Texas State and UMass. The Kansas job had been open prior to Les Miles taking over the Jayhawks this past weekend.

No. 9 UCF remains undefeated but loss of QB Milton clouds outlook moving forward


By Kevin McGuireNov 23, 2018, 7:43 PM EST
For the second straight year, No. 9 UCF (11-0, 8-0 AAC) will enter the AAC Championship Game without a loss on their record, putting them one win away from a likely trip to a New Years Six bowl game. The Knights finished off their regular season with a clean 11-0 record after securing a 38-10 win on the road against South Florida (7-5, 3-5 AAC) on Friday. The win, the 24th straight for the program, came at a price for UCF, however, as starting quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered what appeared to be a severe leg injury in the first half that required him to be carted off the field for further medical treatment.

Coming off the bench to lead the offense for UCF in the absence of Milton was Darriel Mack Jr., but the Knights could get by with the running game and a strong defensive effort to carry the load. Greg McRae rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns to power UCF past the Bulls. As a team, UCF rushed for 325 yards. McCrae’s third touchdown run, a 31-yard run, essentially slammed the door shut on South Florida after Charlie Strong made a puzzling decision to punt away from the USF 43-yard line on 4th & 1 with USF trailing 24-10 in the fourth quarter. Four plays later came McCrae’s long touchdown run. UCF outscored South Florida 14-0 in the fourth quarter and 21-7 after halftime.

Milton’s injury was severe enough to prevent him from returning to the game, but there was no updated on his status moving forward. However, odds are he will not be available next week for the conference championship game. As such, how UCF fares without their MVP quarterback in the near future will be scrutinized heavily as UCF is sitting in position to not only compete for a chance to play in a big bowl game, but how this potentially impacts their standing in the eyes of the College Football Playoff selection committee should a few breaks open things up for UCF down the line. But in order for that to matter, UCF has one more game to win first.

South Florida played the entire game without Blake Barnett, who was banged up himself. That led the Bulls to split the duties between Chris Oladokun and Brett Kean, but neither was able to spark the South Florida offense against a determined UCF defensive effort. Running back Johnny Ford had 16 carries for 120 yards, but that was the highlight of the offense for the Bulls. South Florida was stooped twice on fourth downs, including one at the UCF three-yard line that was followed by a 97-yard UCF touchdown drive in the first half. Getting stuffed twice on fourth down may have led Strong to decide to settle for a field goal deep in UCF territory in the second quarter when a touchdown would have been much more important.

UCF will host Memphis in the AAC Championship Game next weekend in Orlando. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 1. The game will be a rematch of last year’s AAC Championship Game, won by UCF by a score of 62-55 in double overtime, and an earlier regular season meeting this year in Memphis won by UCF 31-30. A win by UCF next week at home will likely send UCF back to a New Years Six bowl, which would make the Knights the first Group of Five team to make consecutive New Years Six bowl trips in the College Football Playoff era.

South Florida will slump their way into the postseason after ending the season on a five-game losing skid. But the Bulls have enough wins to go to a bowl game, which will be determined at a later time.

Wazzu band learns Washington’s fight song, will play it in rival’s absence after bus crash


By John TaylorNov 23, 2018, 6:36 PM EST
Underneath all of the hatred and animosity and vitriol, this is what a real college football rivalry looks like.

Thursday, one of the six buses carrying members of the University of Washington’s marching band and spirit squad was involved in an accident that resulted in the bus rolling over on its side.  Icy road conditions were blamed for an incident that happened roughly halfway between Seattle and Pullman.

While no one was seriously injured, nearly four dozen individuals were transported to local hospitals to be treated for cuts, back pain and other non-critical injuries; two of those remain hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

As a result of the accident, the university announced earlier Friday that the marching band will not continue on to Pullman and will not be in attendance for the Apple Cup rivalry matchup with No. 8 Washington State.  In response to that development, the Wazzu marching band took it upon itself to, on very short notice, learn UW’s fight song, which they will play during tonight’s game.

Even prior to that gesture, the Wazzu band had set a classy tone.