Mizzou pitches shutout as Arkansas caps off worst season in school history

For those in Hog Nation hoping things would get better by getting rid of Bret Bielema, that’s not the case — at least not yet.

In the regular-season finale against Missouri in Columbia Friday, Arkansas fell down 28-0 in the first half and had no second-half answers either as the Razorbacks were taken to the woodshed in a 38-0 loss to the Tigers. Putting the exclamation on the loss, the Razorbacks managed just 52 yards rushing on 39 carries (1.3 ypc) as they were simply overpowered on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

With the loss, Arkansas tumbled to a 2-10 record in Chad Morris‘ first season as the head coach. It’s the first time since the 1952 season that the Razorbacks finished a year with two or fewer wins; winning percentage-wise (.167), it was the worst season in the history of a football program that stretches back to the late 1800s. While the 1932 team won just one of its eight games, they also managed a pair of ties to give them a .222 winning percentage.

The two wins in 2018, incidentally, came against an FCS team (Eastern Illinois) in the opener and 2-9 Tulsa.

The Razorbacks also lost all eight SEC games this season, the first time they’ve gone winless in conference play since Bielema’s year in Fayetteville. The last two years, the Hogs are 1-15 against teams from the SEC.

Missouri, meanwhile, finishes the regular season 8-4 and will post its best record since 2014 (11-3) regardless of what happens in the postseason.