No. 16 Washington leads No. 8 Washington State as snowy Apple Cup hits halftime

Neither snow nor rain nor hot routes nor the gloom of night will prevent the Apple Cup from being played — but all of that sure enhances the viewing pleasure for one of the games of the weekend in college football.
No. 16 Washington jumped out to an early 14-7 lead heading into halftime of their rivalry series with No. 8 Washington State as both look to move on to the Pac-12 Championship Game next week despite some frigid conditions in Pullman.
The Huskies had just three drives through the first two quarters as both teams surprisingly downshifted to a bit of ball control on offense to accommodate the weather. The visitors from Seattle found the end zone twice to make up for that difference however, with both touchdowns coming via senior Myles Gaskin (64 rushing yards) at the end of a pair of long drives. QB Jake Browning threw an awful interception in the red zone or else the score could have been even more lopsided but was otherwise solid in going 5-of-6 for 116 yards in the game.
Opposite number Gardner Minshew once again played well, keeping several drives alive on third and fourth down while going 17-of-22 for 96 yards while also leading the team in rushing with 22 more (and one interception on a Hail Mary to end the half). James Williams was not surprisingly a threat out of the backfield to do a little bit of everything, scoring the team’s lone touchdown on the ground while catching five passes for 20 yards.
Washington gets the ball back to start the second half as they look to extend their winning streak in the series to six in a row but you can bet the Cougs will not go quietly into the snowy night. There’s a lot riding on the outcome in this one as the winner secures the Pac-12 North title, a trip to the conference championship game and potentially a Rose Bowl berth all in the cards as well.