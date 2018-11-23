Getty Images

Oklahoma State transfer WR Jalen McCleskey lands at Tulane

By John TaylorNov 23, 2018, 11:22 AM EST
Leave a comment

Two months after his surprising exit from Stillwater, Jalen McCleskey has landed in the Big Easy.

On his personal Twitter account Thanksgiving Day afternoon, McCleskey announced that he has decided to transfer to Tulane. As a graduate transfer, McCleskey will be eligible to play immediately for the Green Wave in 2019.

A significant part of the pull that drew McCleskey to Tulane is that his father, JJ McCleskey, is finishing up his first season as the Green Wave’s defensive backs coach.

“This past season was the first time in my life that my dad ever had to miss seeing me play,” the younger McCleskey wrote on social media, “and now I will have the chance to share the same field with him each and every day, making this opportunity even more special.”

After catching 25 passes as a true freshman in 2015, McCleskey led Oklahoma State in receptions the following season with 73. His 50 receptions in 2017 were good for third on the Cowboys.

The fourth-year senior caught 15 passes for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns in OSU’s first four games this season before abruptly deciding to transfer from the Cowboys in late September. Because he didn’t play in more than four games, he was able to take advantage of the new NCAA redshirt rule that saved him a year of eligibility he’ll now use next season at Tulane.

McCleskey finished the OSU portion of his playing career with 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns on 167 receptions.

Texas suspends leading tackler for Kansas game

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 23, 2018, 10:29 AM EST
1 Comment

As Texas looks to punch its Dec. 1 ticket to Jerry World, the Longhorns will have to do so without one of its veteran leaders on the defensive side of the ball.

With rumors swirling over the past couple of days about his availability, it was confirmed late Friday morning that Gary Johnson has been suspended for this afternoon’s game against Kansas.  The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules.

Johnson currently leads the Longhorns in tackles with 74, tackles for loss with 14 and quarterback hits with eight.  The senior’s 5½ sacks are also good for second on the team.

With a win over Kansas, Texas would claim one of the two spots in the Big 12 championship game next Saturday and would face the winner of tonight’s Oklahoma-West Virginia matchup.

Dozens injured as bus carrying Washington band members to Apple Cup involved in rollover

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 23, 2018, 9:58 AM EST
1 Comment

The trek to a rivalry football game this holiday turned harrowing for one side of the series.

According to the Seattle Times, one of the six buses carrying members of the University of Washington’s marching band and spirit squad to Friday night’s game against Washington State in Pullman rolled over onto its side Thursday evening on its way to the Apple Cup matchup. Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported, although nearly four dozen of the 56 individuals who were on the bus were taken by ambulances to local hospitals.

A UW spokesperson told the Times that “the injuries included cuts, back pain and complaints of general pain but were not considered critical.”

Weather conditions were blamed for the accident.

“The university is doing everything it can to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff, and to get them safely back on their journey to Pullman,” the university said in a statement.

The Huskies will face the eighth-ranked Cougars later on tonight, with the winner claiming the Pac-12 North title and a spot in the conference championship game. A win for Wazzu would also keep them in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Air Force’s Cole Fagan rushes for 260 yards, third-most in Falcons history and most-ever for a fullback

Associated Press
By John TaylorNov 23, 2018, 9:11 AM EST
Leave a comment

Thanks in very large part to Cole Fagan, Air Force’s very faint bowl hopes remain alive.

In Air Force’s 27-19 win over Colorado State Thanksgiving Day evening, Fagan rushed for 260 yards on 34 attempts, an average of 7.6 yards per carry. The 260 yards rushing are third-most in the service academy’s history, 15 yards away from tying Chad Hall‘s record set back in 2007.

The total did, though, set the all-time record for a Falcons fullback.

Fagan’s three-yard touchdown run with just under six minutes left in the first quarter to put the Falcons up 7-0, a lead they would never relinquish. The Rams got to within one at 20-19 midway through the fourth quarter, but Kadin Remsberg‘s touchdown run from four yards out sealed the win for the Falcons.

With the victory, Air Force finished the 2018 regular season at 5-7. If not enough teams reach the requisite six wins for bowl eligibility, the Falcons would have a very good shot at making the postseason due to their APR; however, it’s widely expected that there will be a glut of 6-6 teams that would negate the need for a five-win team to go bowling.

Counting the two College Football Playoff semifinals, there are 41 bowls this year that need to fill 82 spots. Right now, there are 72 schools that have reached the necessary six wins for bowl eligibility. Another 23 could potentially reach that number over the next two weeks, although six of those nearly two dozen teams face each other this weekend.

Egg Brawl in the Egg Bowl: No. 18 Mississippi State thumps rival Ole Miss in victory

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 22, 2018, 10:38 PM EST
4 Comments

A year ago in the Egg Bowl, Nick Fitzgerald sat on a stretcher after an awful ankle injury and watched his team struggle offensively against their in-state rivals in a devastating loss. A season later and fully healthy, the senior quarterback showed just what kind of impact he can have over a full game as his No. 18 Mississippi State squad thumped — literally and figuratively it turns out — Ole Miss 35-3 on Thanksgiving night in Oxford.

Fitzgerald showcased just why he was one of the top dual-threat signal-callers in the country coming into 2018, throwing for an efficient 111 yards and a touchdown while doing most of his damage on the ground with 117 yards rushing and two more scores. His ability to tuck and run kept the Landshark defense guessing all night long and helped the tailback tandem in the backfield with him do plenty of damage of their own. Fellow senior Aeris Williams recorded 64 yards rushing and a score while back of the future Kylin Hill was even better, breaking off several impressive runs on his way to 108 yards and a touchdown.

While the MSU offense has sputtered at times this season, safe to say Joe Moorhead’s group saved one of their better performances for the end of the regular season even if the final numbers were not quite eye-popping.

Even with that said though, the Bulldogs defense also showcased why they’re one of the best units in the SEC, if not the nation. They held Ole Miss to zero third down conversions on the night and held them well below just about every season average. Add in four sacks and a trio of turnovers and it was quite the performance in front of a national audience.

The same group also was involved in one of the most bizarre moments of the game — and one that figures to be discussed in the state for weeks and years to come — when it had appeared as though Rebels wideout A.J. Brown had scored a touchdown. Safety Johnathan Abram got into a fight with him after scoring though and that spilled over into several minor skirmishes before referees and coaches were able to break things up. Every single player on both sides was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty while Ole Miss’ C.J. Moore was ejected from the game along with Bulldogs Jamal Peters, Cameron Dantzler and William Gay.

And the play that caused it all didn’t even happen because they reviewed things and the third quarter clock had actually expired. Nothing like Egg Bowl theatrics, that’s for sure.

That fight will take away from the fact that the Rebels couldn’t get much done with their normally prolific offense. QB Jordan Ta’amu threw for only 87 yards and threw an interception but most notably injured his hand while fumbling early in the first half. Though he did briefly return to action a few series later, he left the game for good by the third quarter and had turned things fully over to freshman backup Matt Corral. The youngster wound up throwing for 65 yards and a pick himself but really endeared himself to the home fans by sticking up for his wideout when the fight broke out by getting right in the middle of the action.

Either way, it was probably not the way Matt Luke wanted to close out the season with the Rebels. Not only did Ole Miss fall to 5-7 overall in 2018, but they closed out their final campaign under a bowl ban with a four game losing streak.

The Egg Bowl victors, meanwhile, find themselves on the opposite end of the spectrum by winning four of their final five that included a competitive loss to Alabama. There was some questions about the Selection Committee ranking next to their name the last few weeks but MSU certainly have showcased what they’re capable of down the stretch in the rough SEC West and should be able to look forward to a pretty good bowl next month as well.

Most importantly, the team was able to hold that golden trophy up at the end of the night for the first time with their new head coach… and the last time with their stellar senior quarterback a year after he had his own bit of heartbreak in the rivalry game.