Pick-six gives Houston a 21-17 lead on Memphis in AAC West-deciding game

A trip to the AAC Championship Game is on the line in Memphis this afternoon, and the Houston Cougars are looking to play their way into it after erasing a double-digit deficit in the second quarter to take a lead into halftime. Gleson Sprewell‘s 63-yard interception return for a touchdown off Memphis quarterback Brady White gave Houston a 21-17 lead. Houston had been down 17-7 just minutes before. Sprewell struck again with a second interception that prevented a Memphis touchdown in the final 20 seconds of the half.
After missing three of the last four games due to a knee injury, star defensive lineman Ed Oliver returned to the football field for the Houston Cougars Friday afternoon. And whether it was a coincidence or not, the Houston defense set the tone early on the road against Memphis. Memphis went three-and-out on each of their first two drives and the Tigers were stuck playing a battle of field position early on.
With the offense pinned just outside their own goal line, Memphis took advantage of a Houston defense that was forced to play without Oliver, who was having a helmet issue corrected on the sideline. Patrick Taylor rushed for a gain of 57 yards to the Houston 34-yard line on a 3rd & 2, and a 15-yard facemask penalty on Houston moved the football all the way to the Houston 19-yard line. Despite having an excellent chance to put points on the board, Memphis would have to settle for a field goal from the Houston 18-yard line.
Memphis took a 17-7 lead with touchdowns on each of their next two offensive drives, which started with a defensive stand that forced a Houston turnover on downs at the Memphis 25-yard line. Taylor capped the first touchdown drive with a run to the end zone from seven yards and quarterback Brady Whtie completed a nine-yard pass to Joey Magnifico for the 10-point lead.
Houston started the game playing aggressively through the air with Clayton Tune, who has taken over the offense in the absence of an injured D’Eriq King. Houston took to the air multiple times on their first offensive series, and Tune was fortunate not to have thrown an interception on a few plays the Memphis defenders would likely love to get a seconds chance at catching. The inability to force an early turnover would cost Memphis as Tune completed a 33-yard touchdown lob to Terry Mark on a free play (Memphis was offside on the play).
Tune helped the Cougars cut into the Memphis lead in the second quarter by extending a play with his legs and then finding a wide-open Keith Corbin in the back of the end zone for a score. The touchdown drive came after a much-needed strong defensive stand by the Cougars.
We have a ball game in the Liberty Bowl with the stakes as high as they can get in the AAC West. Winner gets to play UCF next week in the AAC Championship Game.
The atmosphere will be a little less college football-like at Martin Stadium Friday night.
Thursday, one of the six buses carrying members of the University of Washington’s marching band and spirit squad was involved in an accident that resulted in the bus rolling over on its side. Icy road conditions were blamed for an incident that happened roughly halfway between Seattle and Pullman.
While no one was seriously injured, nearly four dozen individuals were transported to local hospitals to be treated for cuts, back pain and other non-critical injuries; two of those remain hospitalized with unspecified injuries.
As a result of the accident, the university announced a short time ago that the marching band will not continue on to Pullman and will not be in attendance for the Apple Cup rivalry matchup with No. 8 Washington State.
“The Husky Marching Band is like a family, and we do everything together,” a statement from the band’s director, Brad McDavid, began. “With that in mind, the band will not attend the 2018 Apple Cup game in respect and consideration of the recovery our students and staff need following our bus accident last night.”
The winner of tonight’s game will claim the Pac-12 North title and a spot in the conference championship game. A win for Wazzu would also keep them in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Florida Atlantic is bracing itself for the loss of one of the most productive running backs in college football.
Given his talent and the position he plays, it’s been thought and even expected that Devin Singletary would likely leave eligibility on the table and make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft. This week, citing multiple sources, the Palm Beach Post reported FAU has accepted the possibility that Singletary is likely to declare and will head into the offseason with the mindset that the talented back will not return to the Owls for the 2019 season.
The Post did note that “FAU also has not ruled out that Singletary could return for his senior season.” When asked midweek about the possibility of an early leap into the draft pool, Singletary said, “You just gotta wait and see how everything plays out.”
Should Singletary do what some consider the expected, he would become the first Owls football player to leave the program early for the NFL draft.
Singletary has rushed for a combined 54 touchdowns the past two seasons, including an FBS-leading 32 in 2017. His 22 rushing touchdowns this season are also tops at this level — next up are three players at 17 — while his 1,260 yards rushing are good for seventh nationally. He ran for 1,920 yards last season as a sophomore, good for fourth in the country.
And the fall out from Thursday night’s Egg Brawl has commenced in earnest.
In its 35-3 blowout loss to rival Mississippi State, Ole Miss allowed 420 yards of offense, including 309 yards on the ground. Less than 24 hours, the Rebels have made a significant change on that side of the ball, announcing that defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff has been relieved of his duties and will not return to Matt Luke‘s coaching staff in 2019.
“Despite the challenges his unit faced this season, we can be better on that side of the ball, and I determined new leadership is needed,” the head coach said in a statement announcing McGriff’s dismissal.
“I want to thank Wesley for his hard work and dedication to Ole Miss.”
McGriff just completed his second season in Oxford.
Ole Miss came into the final week of the regular season dead last in the SEC and 113th nationally in scoring defense, giving up an average of 36.3 points per game. They were also 123rd (out of 129 FBS teams) in total defense at 489.2 yards per game; that total, obviously, was dead last in the conference as well.
Two months after his surprising exit from Stillwater, Jalen McCleskey has landed in the Big Easy.
On his personal Twitter account Thanksgiving Day afternoon, McCleskey announced that he has decided to transfer to Tulane. As a graduate transfer, McCleskey will be eligible to play immediately for the Green Wave in 2019.
A significant part of the pull that drew McCleskey to Tulane is that his father, JJ McCleskey, is finishing up his first season as the Green Wave’s defensive backs coach.
“This past season was the first time in my life that my dad ever had to miss seeing me play,” the younger McCleskey wrote on social media, “and now I will have the chance to share the same field with him each and every day, making this opportunity even more special.”
After catching 25 passes as a true freshman in 2015, McCleskey led Oklahoma State in receptions the following season with 73. His 50 receptions in 2017 were good for third on the Cowboys.
The fourth-year senior caught 15 passes for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns in OSU’s first four games this season before abruptly deciding to transfer from the Cowboys in late September. Because he didn’t play in more than four games, he was able to take advantage of the new NCAA redshirt rule that saved him a year of eligibility he’ll now use next season at Tulane.
McCleskey finished the OSU portion of his playing career with 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns on 167 receptions.