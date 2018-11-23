UCF loses McKenzie Milton but leads South Florida at halftime

If UCF is going to finish off another regular season without a loss, they will do so from here on out without quarterback McKenzie Milton. Milton was carted off the field with his right leg in a cast on his way off the field with what appeared to be a devastating injury early in the second quarter. But UCF owns a 17-3 lead on South Florida in Tampa as this game shifts to a battle of backup quarterbacks.
South Florida is playing without Blake Barnett in the offense, instead going with Chris Oladokun and Brett Kean splitting the snaps as Barnett is banged up. In the absence of Milton, UCF is continuing on offense with Darriel Mack. Milton will not return to the game.
South Florida had a great opportunity to strike first in the first quarter but the Bulls failed to capitalize. Nick Roberts intercepted a pass from UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton and returned the football to the UCF 12-yard line. But the Bulls offense could not do anything with the red zone possession. Johnny Ford was handed the football on four straight plays, and the drive stalled at the UCF 3-yard line with a fourth-down stop by the Knights.
That was a problem for South Florida because UCF then marched quickly down the field for a 97-yard touchdown drive fueled by Milton through the air and Adrian Killins on the ground. A sideline catch by Gabriel Davis for a gain of 38 yards was the highlight of the drive, and Davis scored a touchdown on a free play on an offside penalty by South Florida.
Shortly after Milton was carted off the field, UCF extended the lead to 10-0 with a field goal off the leg of Matthew Wright. A 40-yard touchdown run by Greg McCrae later in the second quarter gave UCF a 17-0 lead.
Even without Milton, the UCF offense is still a stiff challenge for South Florida to figure out at the half. But the Bulls need to figure out how to crack the UCF defense first for any of that to mean anything after halftime.
For those in Hog Nation hoping things would get better by getting rid of Bret Bielema, that’s not the case — at least not yet.
In the regular-season finale against Missouri in Columbia Friday, Arkansas fell down 28-0 in the first half and had no second-half answers either as the Razorbacks were taken to the woodshed in a 38-0 loss to the Tigers. Putting the exclamation on the loss, the Razorbacks managed just 52 yards rushing on 39 carries (1.3 ypc) as they were simply overpowered on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
With the loss, Arkansas tumbled to a 2-10 record in Chad Morris‘ first season as the head coach. It’s the first time since the 1952 season that the Razorbacks finished a year with two or fewer wins; winning percentage-wise (.167), it was the worst season in the history of a football program that stretches back to the late 1800s. While the 1932 team won just one of its eight games, they also managed a pair of ties to give them a .222 winning percentage.
The two wins in 2018, incidentally, came against an FCS team (Eastern Illinois) in the opener and 2-9 Tulsa.
The Razorbacks also lost all eight SEC games this season, the first time they’ve gone winless in conference play since Bielema’s year in Fayetteville. The last two years, the Hogs are 1-15 against teams from the SEC.
Missouri, meanwhile, finishes the regular season 8-4 and will post its best record since 2014 (11-3) regardless of what happens in the postseason.
UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton was taken out of a game early in the second quarter against South Florida with what appeared to be a devastating leg injury. Milton, one of the top offensive players in the American Athletic Conference, suffered the injury at the end of a play when he was running for a first down.
The entire UCF team came out to the field and took a knee as medical trainers quickly attended to Milton, who was then taken off the field on a cart. Trainers had wrapped his right leg in a cast as they placed him on a cart.
Milton had completed five of 10 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown with one interception as UCF was leading South Florida 7-0. No immediate update on his injury has been reported, but we will stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
The loss of Milton, of course, would be a critical blow to UCF as the Knights are attempting to play their way to a second straight New Years Six bowl game.
It was one hell of a Black Friday for Kirk Ferentz, both on the field and for his bank account.
Very early in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon, Iowa held what seemed to be a comfortable 28-13 lead on Nebraska in Iowa City. However, two Adrian Martinez touchdowns in the final quarter — one passing, one rushing — as well as a Martinez two-point conversion to Kade Warner (Kurt Warner‘s son) with just over three minutes remaining tied the game at 28-all.
As time expired, though, Miguel Recinos connected on a 41-yard field goal to lift the Hawkeyes to the 31-28 win and an 8-4 regular season. That eighth win, as it turned out, proved to be very financially beneficial for the head coach.
As I always say, teach a man to fish, and you’ll feed him for a lifetime. Teach a man to coach, and Kirk Ferentz’s agent will make him enough money to feed him for several lifetimes.
It wasn’t all puppy dogs and dollar signs for Ferentz, however, as he walked off the field with a bloodied face courtesy of an ill-timed and inadvertent headbutt from a helmeted Nate Stanley in the postgame celebration.
Oregon has won nine of the last 10 games in the annual Civil War clash with Oregon State. If they are going to make it 10 of 11, the Ducks will have to do so without the services of the most productive member of their defensive line.
In the hours before this afternoon’s Ducks-Beavers grudge match in Corvallis, Oregon confirmed that Jalen Jelks will be sidelined for the rivalry game. The defensive end had been dealing with an unspecified injury in the days leading up to Saturday afternoon’s game.
Despite being limited or not participating in practice, it had been expected that Jelks would be healthy enough to play this weekend.
Jelks is currently second on the Ducks in tackles for loss with 7½ and third in sacks 3½. Both of those totals are tops among defensive linemen.
There is some good news on the injury front, however, as fellow end Austin Faoliu is expected to play today. Faoliu, who has a pair of sacks this season, has been hampered by an ankle injury sustained in mid-September.