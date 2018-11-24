J.T. Daniels on fire as USC holds a slim lead over No. 3 Notre Dame at halftime

LOS ANGELES — Clay Helton just might have been run out of town prematurely.
With his back against the wall amid booing fans at the L.A. Coliseum, the USC head coach seemingly is pulling out all the stops as the Trojans held a slim 10-7 halftime lead over undefeated and third-ranked Notre Dame.
Showcasing that the team is far more talented than their record indicates, USC went full death-by-1000-cuts to tell their intersectional rivals that this will indeed be a battle and not a College Football Playoff coronation. Freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels was on fire with the short passing game, throwing for 244 yards while completing 26-of-31. The run game was lacking once again for the cardinal and gold — 45 total yards on the ground — but that was more than made up for by all the short and intermediate completions over the field from the young signal-caller.
In fact, had it not been for two fumbles the score would have tilted even more in favor of the home squad.
The Irish did wind up figuring things out as the game went on, as QB Ian Book hit Chris Finke on a beautiful over the shoulder toss a few minutes before halftime for a 24 yard score that seemed to awaken the visitors from South Bend. Book finished with 178 yards to go with that score and really seemed to find a groove given that running the ball was very much optional with nobody in a golden dome over 20 yards.
We’ll see if the Trojans can keep things going or if Notre Dame, who get the ball back to start the second half, can cap off a comeback after trailing by double-digits for the first time all year. The undefeated Irish are just a half away from locking up a College Football Playoff spot but it’s clear they’ve got a battle on their hands in this rivalry game.
With Black Sunday fast approaching, yet another FBS job could be opening up.
Citing what it calls multiple sources within the Keenan Football Center, 247Sports.com is reporting “that a head coaching change will be made following [North Carolina]’s loss to N.C. State on Saturday, ending Larry Fedora’s seven-year tenure at the helm.” The headline of the article describes a change as “imminent.”
A university spokesperson stated that no announcement regarding the Tar Heels’ head coach position is expected to be made tonight.
There’s also this from the university’s athletic director:
With the loss to rival NC State, UNC fell to 2-10 on the season and 5-19 over the past two years. In Fedora’s seven seasons, the Tar Heels have gone 45-43 overall and 28-28 in ACC play. The 2015 season was the high-water mark of the Fedora era as UNC went 11-3 and won the ACC Coastal division.
If UNC were to follow through and fire Fedora without cause, they would owe the coach a $12.2 million buyout.
Texas A&M has never beaten LSU as an SEC member, but the Aggies are halfway there. The 22nd-ranked Aggies hold a 17-10 lead over No. 7 LSU at the break in College Station.
After the teams combined for three three-and-outs to open the game, the Aggies opened the scoring by rumbling 95 yards in 10 plays, punctuated with a 10-yard Trayveon Williams run.
LSU immediately answered with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a 22-yard Joe Burrow run, but Texas A&M immediately answered that answer with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown march of its own, this one capped by a 10-yard scoring strike from Kellen Mond to Jace Sternberger.
LSU ended the chain when Cole Tracy missed a 49-yard field goal at the 5:30 mark of the second quarter.
Texas A&M closed the half with its third straight scoring drive, this one a 53-yard drive culminating in a 33-yard Seth Small field goal. Tracy redeemed his 49-yard miss with a 47-yard make on the final play of the half.
With 120 passing yards and 52 more on the ground, Burrow accounted for all but two of LSU’s 174 yards in the first half. Mond completed 8-of-13 throws for 83 yards, while Williams rushed 12 times for 96 yards.
Texas A&M receives to open the second half.
This past week, it was reported that Chris Ash would return as Rutgers’ head coach regardless of what happened this weekend. A few days later, that came to fruition.
Showing surprising life amidst a horrid season, Rutgers actually held a late three-point lead on Michigan State Saturday afternoon before the Spartans scored a touchdown with less than four minutes remaining to secure its seventh win of the season. The Scarlet Knights, meanwhile, dropped to 1-11 in 2018, its worst record since the 2002 season.
Despite the one-win season, RU did the expected by confirming after the 11th loss of the year that Ash will indeed return as head coach in 2019.
“I so appreciate the effort of our young men these last few weeks. They never quit and that’s a testament to their character and the efforts of our coaches,” a statement from athletic director Patrick Hobbs read. “This has been a difficult and disappointing year for our football program. We must and will do better. We have a great core of young talent and will recruit hard in the offseason. We’ve made significant investments and will continue to do the things necessary to bring the desired success to the Scarlet Knight faithful.
“I expect that under Chris’ continued leadership we will see significant improvement next season and ask for everyone’s continued support.”
Ash is currently 7-29 overall in three full seasons with the Knights, including a 3-24 mark in Big Ten play. Thanks to Rice’s win today, Rutgers owns the nation’s longest streak at 11 in a row.
Just one time this season, in the 35-7 win over Texas State in the opener, did Rutgers scored more than 17 points in a single game. Their average of 13.5 points per game is 129th out of the 129 teams at this level of football.
The quarterback position was a significant issue for the Big Ten school as they finished the 2018 season with five touchdowns passes and 21 interceptions. The picks are the most at the FBS level, while the touchdowns are tied with run-heavy Navy for the fewest in the country.
If Wisconsin isn’t the most disappointing team in 2018, it doesn’t take long to call the roll.
Wisconsin entered this season as an overwhelming favorite to win the Big Ten West and a darkhorse College Football Playoff candidate. Exiting the regular season, they will finish at a very pedestrian 7-5 with a bowl game remaining thanks to a stunning 37-15 loss to Minnesota in Madison.
A loss in whichever bowl game for which the Badgers qualify would drop them to the program’s worst record since 2008, Bret Bielema‘s third season at the school.
As ugly as the loss was for Wisconsin, it was Michelangelo-like in its beauty for Minnesota.
The win snapped a 14-game losing streak to the Badgers, returning Paul Bunyan’s Axe to Minneapolis for the first time since the 2003 season. The 22-point margin of victory was the Gophers’ largest in the rivalry since a 35-10 win way back in 1969; it was the Badgers’ worst home defeat in the series since a 24-0 loss way, waaay back in 1936.
The Gophers also won in Madison for the first since 1994.
Additionally, the win over their bitter rivals pushed the Gophers to an even 6-6 in the second season under P.J. Fleck. Minnesota is now bowl-eligible for the first time under Fleck and the first time as a program since 2016.