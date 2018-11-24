LOOK: Ohio State superfan LeBron James trolls Michigan

LeBron James may have left Ohio (again), but a part of his heart still remains in Columbus.
It was bad enough for No. 4 Michigan that they were thoroughly embarrassed by rival Ohio State Saturday afternoon in Ohio Stadium. It was bad enough that the high hopes the Wolverines held for a spot in the College Football Playoff entering The Game were dashed by a deluge of points from a Buckeyes offense for which the top defense in the country had no answers.
Adding insult to Jim Harbaugh‘s growing misery was The King, the very vocal OSU superfan and future NBA Hall of Famer who took to social media in the immediate aftermath of yet another Buckeyes win to rub a 55-gallon vat of salt in U-M’s still-fresh wounds.
For those keeping score at home, Harbaugh is now 0-4 against his bitter rival while Urban Meyer is a perfect 7-0 vs. That Team Up North. The Buckeyes have also won 14 of the past 15 meetings between the two Big Ten schools, including the 30-point win in 2010 that the NCAA forced it to vacate.
The Wolverines, though, hold an overall 58-51-6 edge in a series that began way back in 1897.
It appears the Anna Kournikova of college football coaches has seen his run in Lubbock come to an end.
Coming into Saturday’s game against Baylor, there were whispers that Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury could find himself on the chopping block at season’s end. Needing a win to keep that season going and become bowl-eligible, the Red Raiders instead laid an egg in a 35-24 home loss to the Bears.
Citing what he described as a reliable source, KENS-TV sports director Joe Reinagel is reporting that Kingsbury is no longer the head coach at Texas Tech.
There’s been no concrete word from the football program, with a university official stating “nothing is official at this time” when asked about Kingsbury’s status moving forward.
The Red Raiders began the 2018 season 5-2, but ended it on a five-game losing streak that significantly increased the heat under a seat that was already warm entering the year.
In six seasons at Tech, Kingsbury is now 35-40 overall and, worst of all, 19-35 in Big 12 play. The program’s best record under Kingsbury came in his first season when they went 8-5; they won four, seven, five, six and five games in the five years since. They qualified for bowls in three of his six seasons.
A week after taking Ohio State to overtime in a high-scoring affair, Maryland is having trouble finding the offensive gears to become bowl-eligible on the road at Penn State. No. 12 Penn State owns a 17-3 lead on the Terrapins at halftime in Beaver Stadium.
History continued to be made in the first half, however, by the Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback. Senior quarterback Trace McSorley continued to etch his name in the school record books in the first half. McSorley completed his 694th career pass to pass Christian Hackenberg for the most career completions in school history. McSorley also rushed for two touchdowns as Penn State has been having more success on the ground than through the air in some wet conditions moving through the area.
Both teams have had their struggles on offense, though. Third downs have not been easy for either team with the two teams combining for two conversions, one each, in the first half. Maryland’s running game was a major factor last week against the Buckeyes, but Penn State has held it in check in the first half with just 54 rushing yards allowed.
Maryland needs to win this game in order to become bowl eligible this season. Penn State, meanwhile, could use a good win to close out the regular season if they hope to be selected for a possible spot in a New Years Six bowl game for a third straight year.
After blowing most opponents off the field in the first half, No. 1 Alabama heads to the locker room locked in a tussle. The Tide has not trailed, but finds itself leading Auburn just 17-14.
After a rare punt on its first possession, Alabama took advantage of good field position to draw first blood, scoring on a 7-yard Tua Tagovailoa run.
Auburn tied the game with a 10-play, 73-yard drive featuring mostly runs, including a 9-yarder by Anthony Schwartz to paydirt.
Alabama answered with an 8-play, 65-yard scoring jaunt, taking a 14-7 lead on a 4-yard Henry Ruggs III toss from Tagovailoa. Alabama threatend on its next possession, achieving a 1st-and-10 from the Auburn 11-yard line, but the Tide settled for a 30-yard Joseph Bulovas field goal.
After forcing Alabama’s first three-and-out of the game, Auburn forced a big play from a different kind of Alabama kicking blunder by blocking a Mike Bernier punt at the Alabama 23. The Tigers took advantage of the short field by scoring on a 23-yard throwback pass from wide receiver Ryan Davis to running back Malik Miller, pulling Auburn within 17-14 with 4:04 left in the first half. It was Davis’s third career touchdown pass.
Auburn forced a second straight three-and-out on Alabama’s next possession, but Gus Malzahn was content to run out the remainder of the first half rather than push for the lead.
Alabama will receive to open the second half.
The family of McKenzie Milton has publicly responded to the overwhelming show of support the UCF quarterback has received over the last 24 hours or so.
In the second quarter of UCF’s win over rival USF Friday evening, Milton went down with a horrific and gruesome injury to his right leg. Medical personnel immobilized the quarterback’s entire leg before he was taken to a local hospital for further treatment of an injury that his head coach, Josh Heupel, deemed “traumatic.”
It was subsequently confirmed that Milton underwent emergency surgery to repair unspecified damage in his knee as well as what was described as “other internal issues.” Saturday afternoon, McKenzie’s family issued a statement in which they described the surgery as being successful, although just how long of a rehab road the player will face has yet to be determined.
Below is the family’s statement, in its entirety:
The Milton family would like to express gratitude for all of your thoughts, prayers, and concerns. McKenzie’s surgery was successful and he is recovering well. We would like to thank the medical staffs at Tampa General Hospital, University of South Florida, and the sports medicine staff at UCF for their superb care.
“McKenzie looks forward to rejoining his teammates in Orlando and supporting them in their quest to bring another conference championship to our program.
“Remember what Ohana means. No one gets left behind. #UCFamily