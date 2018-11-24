LOOK: Ohio State superfan LeBron James trolls Michigan

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James may have left Ohio (again), but a part of his heart still remains in Columbus.

It was bad enough for No. 4 Michigan that they were thoroughly embarrassed by rival Ohio State Saturday afternoon in Ohio Stadium. It was bad enough that the high hopes the Wolverines held for a spot in the College Football Playoff entering The Game were dashed by a deluge of points from a Buckeyes offense for which the top defense in the country had no answers.

Adding insult to Jim Harbaugh‘s growing misery was The King, the very vocal OSU superfan and future NBA Hall of Famer who took to social media in the immediate aftermath of yet another Buckeyes win to rub a 55-gallon vat of salt in U-M’s still-fresh wounds.

For those keeping score at home, Harbaugh is now 0-4 against his bitter rival while Urban Meyer is a perfect 7-0 vs. That Team Up North. The Buckeyes have also won 14 of the past 15 meetings between the two Big Ten schools, including the 30-point win in 2010 that the NCAA forced it to vacate.

The Wolverines, though, hold an overall 58-51-6 edge in a series that began way back in 1897.