No. 1 Alabama completes perfect regular season with Iron Bowl romp

By Zach BarnettNov 24, 2018, 6:56 PM EST
While the story of this Alabama season will be written by what happens next month, the 2018 Crimson Tide has already accomplished something very few teams do — something even more rare than a national championship in Tuscaloosa. The No. 1 Tide handled Auburn 52-21 on Saturday evening, completing just the fourth perfect regular season of the highly successful Nick Saban era of Alabama football.

Alabama (12-0, 8-0 SEC) will head to Atlanta to face No. 5 Georgia in what is essentially a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game. Saban’s first two unbeaten teams, in 2008 and ’09, headed to Atlanta with similar stakes. The 2008 team lost to No. 2 Florida, who went on to win that season’s national title; the ’09 team upended the No. 1 Gators en route to the first of five (and counting) national titles under Saban. This time, of course, it’ll be Georgia looking for vengeance after losing the 2017 CFP National Championship on the same field they’ll play on next Saturday.

But to play a game with such stakes, Alabama first had to win this one.

Alabama led this one throughout, though it did get dicey just before halftime. Leading 17-7, Alabama had just suffered its first three-and-out when a group of Tigers broke through to block Mike Bernier‘s punt, which Auburn’s Jamien Sherwood recovered at the Alabama 23-yard line. Two plays later, Ryan Davis completed a throwback pass to wide-open running back Malik Miller, pulling the visitors within 17-14 at the break.

Facing their first close game of the season, Alabama accepted the ball to open the second half and immediately erased any drama. Tua Tagovailoa hit Jerry Jeudy for a 46-yard touchdown pass to put the Tide up 10, then essentially ended the game with a 33-yard strike to Josh Jacobs, stretching the Alabama lead to 31-14 just over five minutes into the second half.

Auburn pulled back within 10 when Darius Slayton scored a 52-yard snatch-and-dash touchdown, but Alabama answered with a 3-play, 75-yard touchdown drive culminating in a 40-yard Devonta Smith touchdown catch.

Tagovailoa ended his day at the 14:27 mark of the fourth quarter, firing a 22-yard scoring strike to Henry Ruggs III that saw the Heisman front-runner polish his resume by going 25-of-32 for 324 yards and five touchdowns with another 26 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Jalen Hurts entered the game on Alabama’s next drive and immediately fired a 53-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle.

Jarrett Stidham played nearly the entire game and battled throughout, hitting 13-of-30 passes for 127 yards with a touchdown and an interception while taking numerous shots.

The win moved Alabama to 8-4 in the Iron Bowl in the Saban era and dropped Auburn, a preseason top-10 team, to 7-5 overall and 3-5 in SEC play.

Arizona State caps off thrilling fourth quarter rally to keep Territorial Cup over Arizona

By Bryan FischerNov 24, 2018, 7:40 PM EST
To say it’s been a disappointing season in Tucson is a bit of an understatement. Quarterback Khalil Tate entered 2018 on a Heisman Trophy push and new head coach Kevin Sumlin had many believing that a Pac-12 South title could be had in a wide-open division.

Well, just when you thought the team couldn’t go lower, they sunk even further in a stunning 41-40 loss to Arizona State on Saturday afternoon that will keep the Territorial Cup in Tempe as a result.

The Wildcats had led from the beginning of the game and entered the fourth quarter with a healthy 16 point lead and plenty of momentum. Tate, who has looked much healthier in the back end of the season than the beginning, was electric running around at times — throwing for three touchdowns and 282 yards while adding 46 more on the ground all told.

What he gave, however, Tate also took away. The signal-caller threw an interception in the fourth quarter and added a fumble on a handoff that was just the kind of match needed to spark a 19-point ASU rally down the stretch. Both of the turnovers came near his goal line that the Sun Devils then converted each into points the other way. By the time Eno Benjamin crossed the goal line with 3:08 left to put Herm Edwards’ crew in front, the meltdown in the desert was fully complete.

It’s not like the visitors from Tempe were doing all that much to take control of things before then either. QB Manny Wilkins threw for only 265 yards and a touchdown while nearly becoming the team’s leading rusher as well with 57 yards and another score. Benjamin finished the game with 80 hard-fought yards and three scores while it was a fairly quiet effort in potentially N'Keal Harry‘s final game after the top wideout caught four passes for 55 yards.

That’s not to say it will be Arizona State’s final game of the season as they moved to 7-5 in Edwards’ first season with a bowl game still to play. While the overall record for the Sun Devils was nearly identical to their mark last year, they did check off a few boxes with a big non-conference win over Michigan State earlier on and, more importantly, retain the Territorial Cup for another year.

As for Arizona, they will find themselves wondering what happened to their season as they let another victory slip through their hands to fall to 5-7. Not only will that keep the Wildcats out of a bowl game but it should prompt plenty of second-guessing in Tucson after a disastrous up-and-down campaign that was once filled with such promise.

UConn sets FBS record for most points allowed in a season

By John TaylorNov 24, 2018, 7:25 PM EST
In the midst of yet another lost season for UConn football, at least the history books will remember them — albeit for all of the wrong reasons.

UConn came into today’s game against Temple having given up 548 points, well within range of the FBS record of 572 set by the 2010 East Carolina Pirates.  Needing to give up 25 points to set the record, the Huskies surrendered 57 to the Owls in falling to 1-11 on the season.  They also set a modern FBS record by giving up an average of 50.4 points per game, breaking the old mark of 50.3 set by the 1997 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The fewest number of points the Huskies allowed this season was 22 against UMass in late October; the next fewest was 38 the week before against USF.  They allowed 62 points in two different games, and gave up 50 or more in five others.  They also surrendered exactly 49 points in three other games.

Coming into the game, the school had already clinched another defensive futility record: 626.6 yards per game allowed, absolutely shattering the old mark of 560.8 ypg set by the 2015 Kansas Jayhawks.  It was actually a banner day for the Huskies defense on that front as the Owls managed “just” 516 yards of total offense.

It wasn’t a completely lost day for Randy Edsall, though, at least when it comes to pocket change.

No. 12 Penn State and Trace McSorley end season on winning note and block Maryland from bowl berth

By Kevin McGuireNov 24, 2018, 6:50 PM EST
1 Comment

No. 12 Penn State (9-3, 6-3) ended their regular season on a very positive note, one the Nittany Lions hope will be enough to receive an invite back to a New Years Six bowl game in a couple of weeks. Penn State’s 38-3 win against Maryland (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) saw the senior class go out in winning fashion and brought an official close to the year for the Terrapins. Maryland needed a win in order to become eligible for a postseason bowl berth this year.

Playing in his final home game for Penn State, senior quarterback Trace McSorley made the most of it by becoming the school’s all-time leader in completions and adding his 21st career game with a passing and rushing touchdown in the same game. Mcsorley passed the previous school record for most all-time completions set by Christian Hackenberg in the first half and continued to rack up completions to go over 700 for his career. Mcsorley rushed for two touchdowns in the first half and threw his first and only touchdown pass of the game in the fourth quarter to tight end Pat Freiermuth. McSorley finished the day with 230 passing yards without an interception and 64 rushing yards with three total touchdowns before Tommy Stevens entered the game to relieve the Penn State starter.

Maryland’s offense appeared to have run out of steam after last week’s game at home against Ohio State. Anthony McFarland was limited to just 12 yards on six carries a week after a career day. Maryland’s entire running game was held down well by Penn State. The Terps had just 70 rushing yards in the game. Quarterback Tyrell Pigrome picked up just 13 rushing yards and was without a touchdown in the game. Penn State doubled the total offensive production of Maryland, 560-255 as well. It just appeared as though Maryland was out of gas on the road at the end of an emotionally exhausting season, and Penn State playing at home was a bad matchup for that to be the case.

Penn State will now sit and wait to see just what their bowl outlook may look like. Penn State began the week ranked just high enough to be eligible for consideration for an at-large bid to a New Years Six bowl game, but a handful of results this week could pose a threat to the possibility Penn State could play in a New Years Six bowl game (Washington State and Michigan losing), although a clearer picture should be painted on Tuesday night when the next College Football Playoff selection committee rankings are released. Penn State should still be in a spot for consideration, but it is a bit more clouded at the moment. If Penn State misses out on a New Years Six bowl game, the Nittany Lions could still be playing on January 1 with a spot in the Citrus Bowl a strong possibility if passed over for an at-large invitation. Ohio State being selected for the College Football Playoff could help Penn State’s case as Michigan would head to the Rose Bowl in the Big Ten’s tied-in spot.

While Penn State awaits its bowl fate, Maryland will continue to figure out just what happens next with the program. Matt Canada remains the interim coach as the program will now be able to focus on a coaching search to name a new permanent head coach. Despite the loss to Penn State, Canada should be among the list of candidates Maryland interviews for the job unless the school decided to wipe the slate completely clean of the DJ Durkin era and start over. Maryland’s 2019 season will begin on August 31, 2019 with a home game against Howard, followed by a home date against Syracuse.

App State-Louisiana set for first-ever Sun Belt title game

Associated Press
By John TaylorNov 24, 2018, 6:48 PM EST
When the 3:30 ET television window opened, there were still three divisions left to decide and two conference championship games unsettled. As that afternoon window closed, just one division, and thus one league title game, remains undecided.

Coming into Week 13, the Sun Belt East was simple and straightforward: the winner of the Appalachian State-Troy game would claim the division title. There wasn’t much mystery in the outcome of that contest as, after jumping out to a 21-3 halftime lead, the Mountaineers cruised the rest of the way to a 21-10 home win over the Trojans.

In the West, three teams, Arkansas State, Louisiana and Louisiana-Monroe, were still alive in the divisional race, although the Ragin’ Cajuns merely needed to beat their rival Warhawks in a head-to-head matchup to claim the crown. And, as it turns out, that’s exactly how things played out as the Team Formerly Known as Louisiana-Lafayette held off ULM for a 31-28 win.

ULM actually had a chance to tie the game, but a 36-yard field goal attempt was unsuccessful as time expired.

Given the twin results, App State and Louisiana will now square off next week in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.  The Mountaineers will play host to what will be the first-ever SBC title game a week from today.

App State has won back-to-back co-SBC championships, while Louisiana shared titles in 2005 and 2013.  Neither program has claimed a solo conference title at the FBS level.

The only undecided division up for grabs is the MWC Mountain, with the winner of tonight’s Utah State-Boise State matchup squaring off with Fresno State in the conference championship game next Saturday night.