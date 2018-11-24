Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

No. 10 Ohio State makes B1G statement as they dump No. 4 Michigan from playoff chase in 62-39 rout

By Kevin McGuireNov 24, 2018, 4:08 PM EST
If you wanted a bit of a shakeup in the College Football Playoff picture, then No. 10 Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) delivered. The Buckeyes were a rare home underdog against No. 4 Michigan (10-2, 8-1 Big Ten) on Saturday afternoon but they sure did not play like it. Ohio State scored the most points they have ever scored in a game against Michigan in a 62-39 blowout of the rival Wolverines. The win not only sends Ohio State back to the Big Ten championship game next week as two-time defending East Division champions, but the Buckeyes just scored a loud playoff statement worth considering against one of the nation’s top-ranked defenses.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed for 318 yards and five touchdowns in the win. His fourth touchdown pass, a short pass to K.J. Hill in the fourth quarter, set a new Big Ten single-season passing touchdown record with his 40th of the year (he later added a 41st for the season). The previous record was set by Drew Brees of Purdue in 1998.

Ohio State freshman wide receiver Chris Olave had himself a career day out of nowhere for the Buckeyes. Playing in just his fifth career game, Olave scored his first two career touchdowns in the first half and he blocked a Michigan punt in the second half that was returned for a touchdown to push the Ohio State lead to 34-19. It was pretty much over from there, as Ohio State turned a Michigan interception by Shea Patterson into a touchdown with a short run by Mike Weber to extend the lead to 41-19 just about 90 seconds later. Michigan didn’t roll over and quite, but enough damage had been done.

Ohio State scored the most points they have ever scored in the history of the storied rivalry since hitting 50 points in 1961 and again in 1968. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has now been the head coach of the Wolverines for two of the worst defensive performances against the Buckeyes after giving up 42 points in 2015 and now 48 points this season.

Michigan also got banged up on the field with injuries to key players. Devin Bush was treated for a thigh injury early in the third quarter. Later in the same quarter, Zach Gentry had to be helped off the field with a possible head injury. And in the fourth quarter, Shea Patterson was taken off the field for evaluation on his knee, the same one he previously injured at Ole Miss.

With the win clinching the East Division of the Big Ten, Ohio State will now head to Indianapolis to play in the Big Ten championship game for a second straight season. It will be Ohio State’s fourth trip to the conference championship game with a 2-1 record in the game entering next week against Northwestern. The Wildcats will make their first appearance in the Big Ten championship game after winning the West Division a few weeks ago. Ohio State leads the all-time series with Northwestern, 61-14-1, with a six-game winning streak in the series, although the two have not played each other since 2016.

Ohio State fans will also be eager to see where the Buckeyes move in the next batch of rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee. The Buckeyes will absolutely be moving up in the rankings on Tuesday, jumping Michigan and a handful of other programs on the way, most likely. Where Ohio State ranks compared to Oklahoma will be what to pay close attention to as the Buckeyes and Sooners could be battling to impress the selection committee the most next week with a potential spot in the playoff up for grabs now that Michigan will tumble out of the fourth spot and Alabama or Georgia is guaranteed to lose next week in the SEC Championship Game (Georgia entered the week No. 5 in the rankings and will likely take over the fourth spot before championship week).

It remains to be seen if Ohio State will be in the College Football Playoff, the Rose Bowl as Big Ten champion, or some other bowl. For now, the range of bowl possibilities is pretty wide for Ohio State. For Michigan, the chance to still play in the Rose Bowl is a possibility, but it would only be an option if Ohio State is selected for the College Football Playoff. If the Rose Bowl is out of the mix though, a spot in a New Years Six bowl should still be on the table for the Wolverines, as they will more than likely remain within the top 12 of the playoff committee’s rankings, which would make them eligible for consideration for an at-large invite to an open bowl spot in the New Years Six lineup.

But for now, we sit and wait to see what comes next for Michigan and Ohio State. The one things we do know is Ohio State will begin preparing for Northwestern.

FIU loss means Middle Tennessee State-UAB Conference USA title game

By John TaylorNov 24, 2018, 4:14 PM EST
Between this weekend and next, Middle Tennessee State and UAB will become very familiar with one another.

Coming into the final weekend of the regular season, Butch Davis and Florida International needed to beat Marshall at home AND have Middle Tennessee State lose to UAB later on in the day in order to claim the Conference USA East division.  Unfortunately for Davis, things never got to the “AND” part of the divisional equation as the Thundering Herd took care of the Panthers in a 28-25 road win.

The Panthers got to within three points with 4:47 remaining in the game, but the Herd managed to bleed the remaining time off the clock on the ensuing drive to improve its record to 8-3 on the season with one game remaining.

FIU’s loss, meanwhile, means that MTSU wins the conference’s East division.  Their opponent in next weekend’s league title game?  West winner and today’s opponent, the UAB Blazers.

Both the Blue Raiders and Blazers will be making their first-ever appearances in the conference championship game.

Florida State’s record bowl streak snapped at 36 straight in loss to rival Florida

By John TaylorNov 24, 2018, 3:35 PM EST
Well, it was fun while it lasted.  And, in fairness, it lasted a helluva lot longer than most any other team in college football history.

For Florida, Saturday’s game against rival Florida State was a chance to cement a likely spot in a New Year’s Six Bowl; for FSU, it was a chance to extend its record bowl streak.  In the end, it was the visitors that likely locked in their postseason plans as the Gators jumped out to a 13-7 halftime lead en route to a 41-14 win over the Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Lamical Perine ran for a game-high 129 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter that gave the Gators a 10-0 lead.  Eight minutes later, the Seminoles closed the deficit to six on Deondre Francois‘ 15-yard touchdown pass to Cam Akers, although that was as close as FSU would get the remainder of the contest.

The embattled Feleipe Franks, who may not have even been the starter in this game were it not for an injury to his backup, passed for 254 yards and three touchdowns in the win.  On the ground side of the offensive equation, the Gators ran for another 282 yards on 52 carries.

The loss drops the Seminoles to 5-7 on the season, which means, barring some sort of postseason miracle, they won’t be going bowling in 2018.  This will mark the first time since the 1981 season that FSU will not play in a bowl game, snapping a streak of 36 straight games that serves as the all-time FBS record regardless of what the NCAA says.

The fact that FSU found itself in a position to even become bowl-eligible on the final weekend of the regular season is rather remarkable given the way its schedule played out.  Entering Week 9 at 4-3, FSU’s last five games came against teams that were, at the time, ranked in the Top 25 of either the Associated Press poll of the College Football Playoff rankings: No. 2 Clemson (Oct. 27), No. 21 NC State (Nov. 3), No. 3 Notre Dame (Nov. 10), No. 20 Boston College (Nov. 17) and No. 11 Florida today.  Not surprisingly, Willie Taggart‘s rebuilding Seminoles went 1-4 during that treacherous stretch.

With FSU now out of the postseason, Virginia Tech, for the moment, would own the nation’s longest bowl streak at 25 in a row.  Tech, though, sits at 5-6 and will need to beat Marshall next weekend in a hastily-scheduled game to keep that streak alive and push it to 26.

Should Tech lose to the Thundering Herd and fail to become bowl-eligible, Georgia, at 22 straight including this season, would take over as the team with the nation’s longest bowl streak.  Oklahoma would be next, incidentally, at 20 seasons in a row, followed by LSU (19), Boise State (17) and Wisconsin (17).  All of those latter totals include this season as well.

As for Florida’s postseason future?  Our very own Bryan Fischer had them facing Penn State in the Peach Bowl last week, although those bowl projections will be updated Sunday morning.

Ohio State has late first-half breakdown but leads Michigan at halftime, 24-19

By Kevin McGuireNov 24, 2018, 1:53 PM EST
Ohio State had a 21-6 lead in the final minute of the first half. Then, just a couple of plays later, it was a two-point game. But before the end of the half was over, Ohio State padded their lead in a wild final minute of the first half and the Buckeyes have a 24-19 lead on the Wolverines at the break.

Dwayne Haskins has thrown three touchdowns in the half, including two to freshman Chris Olave and things were looking quite rosy for the Buckeyes in Ohio Stadium Saturday afternoon. But a late touchdown drive by Michigan on a pass from Shea Patterson to Nico Collins was quickly followed by a special teams disaster on a fair catch that gave Michigan another quick possession. A quick touchdown and a failed two-point attempt cut the Ohio State lead to 21-19, but Haskins and company quickly moved down the field to get into position for a field goal after being held out of the end zone.

After the Ohio State defense forced a three-and-out to open the game, the Buckeyes offense got the first points of the game on their first offensive series. Dwayne Haskins got the drive started with a nine-yard run, picked up a first down two plays later with a 16-yard pass to Parris Campbell and ended the drive a few plays later with a 24-yard pass to Chris Olave, who had a clear path to the end zone on the left side of the field. Ohio State became the third team this season to score any points on their first offensive series against the Wolverines, joining Notre Dame and Northwestern.

Michigan managed to cut into the lead but failed to get into the end zone. A dropped pass for what would have been a touchdown by Zach Gentry left Michigan to settle for a field goal from the Ohio State 13-yard line, and a chance to convert a short fourth down at the Ohio State 42-yard line was thwarted by having to burn a timeout for too many men on the field and followed up by a false start penalty to force Michigan to punt. Ohio State capitalized on that opportunity by going 80 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 14-6. Once again, Olave was the receiver catching the football for the score.

Haskins has thrown three touchdowns in the game so far, with his third going to a wide open Johnnie Dixon on a 31-yard pass later in the second quarter. Late in the firts half, Michigan needed to get something to be optimistic about and they certainly did with a fantastic effort by Collins for a much-needed touchdown, which was followe dby a special teams mistake by Ohio State on the ensuing kickoff.

Patterson quickly completed a touchdown pass to Chris Evans but Patterson was taken down for a loss on the two-point conversion attempt.

Ohio State gets the ball to start the second half. The winner of this game wins the Big Ten East Division and advances to the Big Ten championship game to face Northwestern next week in Indianapolis. A spot in the College Football Playoff also is potentially on the line as well, perhaps more so for Michigan than Ohio State.

Northwestern’s leading receiver ruled out for Illinois game

By John TaylorNov 24, 2018, 12:34 PM EST
You can guarantee that Northwestern fans, including the wad of students who will be headed to Indianapolis next week, are really hoping this is coming out of an abundance of caution.

On its official injury report Friday, Northwestern announced that Flynn Nagel will not play in Saturday’s game against Illinois.  The standout wide receiver suffered an unspecified leg injury during last Saturday’s win over Minnesota.

In the grand scheme of things, the Fighting Illini game has almost no meaning except to the Wildcats’ final record.  NU has already clinched the Big Ten West title and a spot in the conference championship at Lucas Oil Stadium next Saturday night regardless of what happens later on today.

After Week 13, Northwestern will go on to play the winner of this afternoon’s Michigan-Ohio State game on Dec. 1.

As for Nagel, the senior leads the Wildcats in receptions (64) and receiving yards (746).  The next closest in both categories are Cameron Green‘s 45 catches and Bennett Skowronek‘s 506 yards.