No. 10 Ohio State makes B1G statement as they dump No. 4 Michigan from playoff chase in 62-39 rout

By Kevin McGuireNov 24, 2018, 4:08 PM EST
If you wanted a bit of a shakeup in the College Football Playoff picture, then No. 10 Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) delivered. The Buckeyes were a rare home underdog against No. 4 Michigan (10-2, 8-1 Big Ten) on Saturday afternoon but they sure did not play like it. Ohio State scored the most points they have ever scored in a game against Michigan in a 62-39 blowout of the rival Wolverines. The win not only sends Ohio State back to the Big Ten championship game next week as two-time defending East Division champions, but the Buckeyes just scored a loud playoff statement worth considering against one of the nation’s top-ranked defenses.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed for 318 yards and five touchdowns in the win. His fourth touchdown pass, a short pass to K.J. Hill in the fourth quarter, set a new Big Ten single-season passing touchdown record with his 40th of the year (he later added a 41st for the season). The previous record was set by Drew Brees of Purdue in 1998.

Ohio State freshman wide receiver Chris Olave had himself a career day out of nowhere for the Buckeyes. Playing in just his fifth career game, Olave scored his first two career touchdowns in the first half and he blocked a Michigan punt in the second half that was returned for a touchdown to push the Ohio State lead to 34-19. It was pretty much over from there, as Ohio State turned a Michigan interception by Shea Patterson into a touchdown with a short run by Mike Weber to extend the lead to 41-19 just about 90 seconds later. Michigan didn’t roll over and quite, but enough damage had been done.

Ohio State scored the most points they have ever scored in the history of the storied rivalry since hitting 50 points in 1961 and again in 1968. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has now been the head coach of the Wolverines for two of the worst defensive performances against the Buckeyes after giving up 42 points in 2015 and now 48 points this season.

Michigan also got banged up on the field with injuries to key players. Devin Bush was treated for a thigh injury early in the third quarter. Later in the same quarter, Zach Gentry had to be helped off the field with a possible head injury. And in the fourth quarter, Shea Patterson was taken off the field for evaluation on his knee, the same one he previously injured at Ole Miss.

With the win clinching the East Division of the Big Ten, Ohio State will now head to Indianapolis to play in the Big Ten championship game for a second straight season. It will be Ohio State’s fourth trip to the conference championship game with a 2-1 record in the game entering next week against Northwestern. The Wildcats will make their first appearance in the Big Ten championship game after winning the West Division a few weeks ago. Ohio State leads the all-time series with Northwestern, 61-14-1, with a six-game winning streak in the series, although the two have not played each other since 2016.

Ohio State fans will also be eager to see where the Buckeyes move in the next batch of rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee. The Buckeyes will absolutely be moving up in the rankings on Tuesday, jumping Michigan and a handful of other programs on the way, most likely. Where Ohio State ranks compared to Oklahoma will be what to pay close attention to as the Buckeyes and Sooners could be battling to impress the selection committee the most next week with a potential spot in the playoff up for grabs now that Michigan will tumble out of the fourth spot and Alabama or Georgia is guaranteed to lose next week in the SEC Championship Game (Georgia entered the week No. 5 in the rankings and will likely take over the fourth spot before championship week).

It remains to be seen if Ohio State will be in the College Football Playoff, the Rose Bowl as Big Ten champion, or some other bowl. For now, the range of bowl possibilities is pretty wide for Ohio State. For Michigan, the chance to still play in the Rose Bowl is a possibility, but it would only be an option if Ohio State is selected for the College Football Playoff. If the Rose Bowl is out of the mix though, a spot in a New Years Six bowl should still be on the table for the Wolverines, as they will more than likely remain within the top 12 of the playoff committee’s rankings, which would make them eligible for consideration for an at-large invite to an open bowl spot in the New Years Six lineup.

But for now, we sit and wait to see what comes next for Michigan and Ohio State. The one things we do know is Ohio State will begin preparing for Northwestern.

Report: Kliff Kingsbury out as head coach at Texas Tech

By John TaylorNov 24, 2018, 5:43 PM EST
It appears the Anna Kournikova of college football coaches has seen his run in Lubbock come to an end.

Coming into Saturday’s game against Baylor, there were whispers that Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury could find himself on the chopping block at season’s end.  Needing a win to keep that season going and become bowl-eligible, the Red Raiders instead laid an egg in a 35-24 home loss to the Bears.

Citing what he described as a reliable source, KENS-TV sports director Joe Reinagel is reporting that Kingsbury is no longer the head coach at Texas Tech.

There’s been no concrete word from the football program, with a university official stating “nothing is official at this time” when asked about Kingsbury’s status moving forward.

The Red Raiders began the 2018 season 5-2, but ended it on a five-game losing streak that significantly increased the heat under a seat that was already warm entering the year.

In six seasons at Tech, Kingsbury is now 35-40 overall and, worst of all, 19-35 in Big 12 play.  The program’s best record under Kingsbury came in his first season when they went 8-5; they won four, seven, five, six and five games in the five years since.  They qualified for bowls in three of his six seasons.

Trace McSorley adds another school record as Penn State leads Maryland at half

By Kevin McGuireNov 24, 2018, 5:12 PM EST
A week after taking Ohio State to overtime in a high-scoring affair, Maryland is having trouble finding the offensive gears to become bowl-eligible on the road at Penn State. No. 12 Penn State owns a 17-3 lead on the Terrapins at halftime in Beaver Stadium.

History continued to be made in the first half, however, by the Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback. Senior quarterback Trace McSorley continued to etch his name in the school record books in the first half. McSorley completed his 694th career pass to pass Christian Hackenberg for the most career completions in school history. McSorley also rushed for two touchdowns as Penn State has been having more success on the ground than through the air in some wet conditions moving through the area.

Both teams have had their struggles on offense, though. Third downs have not been easy for either team with the two teams combining for two conversions, one each, in the first half. Maryland’s running game was a major factor last week against the Buckeyes, but Penn State has held it in check in the first half with just 54 rushing yards allowed.

Maryland needs to win this game in order to become bowl eligible this season. Penn State, meanwhile, could use a good win to close out the regular season if they hope to be selected for a possible spot in a New Years Six bowl game for a third straight year.

No. 1 Alabama leading a tight Iron Bowl at the break

By Zach BarnettNov 24, 2018, 5:09 PM EST
After blowing most opponents off the field in the first half, No. 1 Alabama heads to the locker room locked in a tussle. The Tide has not trailed, but finds itself leading Auburn just 17-14.

After a rare punt on its first possession, Alabama took advantage of good field position to draw first blood, scoring on a 7-yard Tua Tagovailoa run.

Auburn tied the game with a 10-play, 73-yard drive featuring mostly runs, including a 9-yarder by Anthony Schwartz to paydirt.

Alabama answered with an 8-play, 65-yard scoring jaunt, taking a 14-7 lead on a 4-yard Henry Ruggs III toss from Tagovailoa. Alabama threatend on its next possession, achieving a 1st-and-10 from the Auburn 11-yard line, but the Tide settled for a 30-yard Joseph Bulovas field goal.

After forcing Alabama’s first three-and-out of the game, Auburn forced a big play from a different kind of Alabama kicking blunder by blocking a Mike Bernier punt at the Alabama 23. The Tigers took advantage of the short field by scoring on a 23-yard throwback pass from wide receiver Ryan Davis to running back Malik Miller, pulling Auburn within 17-14 with 4:04 left in the first half. It was Davis’s third career touchdown pass.

Auburn forced a second straight three-and-out on Alabama’s next possession, but Gus Malzahn was content to run out the remainder of the first half rather than push for the lead.

Alabama will receive to open the second half.

LOOK: Ohio State superfan LeBron James trolls Michigan

By John TaylorNov 24, 2018, 5:05 PM EST
LeBron James may have left Ohio (again), but a part of his heart still remains in Columbus.

It was bad enough for No. 4 Michigan that they were thoroughly embarrassed by rival Ohio State Saturday afternoon in Ohio Stadium.  It was bad enough that the high hopes the Wolverines held for a spot in the College Football Playoff entering The Game were dashed by a deluge of points from a Buckeyes offense for which the top defense in the country had no answers.

Adding insult to Jim Harbaugh‘s growing misery was The King, the very vocal OSU superfan and future NBA Hall of Famer who took to social media in the immediate aftermath of yet another Buckeyes win to rub a 55-gallon vat of salt in U-M’s still-fresh wounds.

For those keeping score at home, Harbaugh is now 0-4 against his bitter rival while Urban Meyer is a perfect 7-0 vs. That Team Up North.  The Buckeyes have also won 14 of the past 15 meetings between the two Big Ten schools, including the 30-point win in 2010 that the NCAA forced it to vacate.

The Wolverines, though, hold an overall 58-51-6 edge in a series that began way back in 1897.