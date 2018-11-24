No. 22 Texas A&M leading No. 7 LSU at the break

Texas A&M has never beaten LSU as an SEC member, but the Aggies are halfway there. The 22nd-ranked Aggies hold a 17-10 lead over No. 7 LSU at the break in College Station.
After the teams combined for three three-and-outs to open the game, the Aggies opened the scoring by rumbling 95 yards in 10 plays, punctuated with a 10-yard Trayveon Williams run.
LSU immediately answered with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a 22-yard Joe Burrow run, but Texas A&M immediately answered that answer with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown march of its own, this one capped by a 10-yard scoring strike from Kellen Mond to Jace Sternberger.
LSU ended the chain when Cole Tracy missed a 49-yard field goal at the 5:30 mark of the second quarter.
Texas A&M closed the half with its third straight scoring drive, this one a 53-yard drive culminating in a 33-yard Seth Small field goal. Tracy redeemed his 49-yard miss with a 47-yard make on the final play of the half.
With 120 passing yards and 52 more on the ground, Burrow accounted for all but two of LSU’s 174 yards in the first half. Mond completed 8-of-13 throws for 83 yards, while Williams rushed 12 times for 96 yards.
Texas A&M receives to open the second half.
This past week, it was reported that Chris Ash would return as Rutgers’ head coach regardless of what happened this weekend. A few days later, that came to fruition.
Showing surprising life amidst a horrid season, Rutgers actually held a late three-point lead on Michigan State Saturday afternoon before the Spartans scored a touchdown with less than four minutes remaining to secure its seventh win of the season. The Scarlet Knights, meanwhile, dropped to 1-11 in 2018, its worst record since the 2002 season.
Despite the one-win season, RU did the expected by confirming after the 11th loss of the year that Ash will indeed return as head coach in 2019.
“I so appreciate the effort of our young men these last few weeks. They never quit and that’s a testament to their character and the efforts of our coaches,” a statement from athletic director Patrick Hobbs read. “This has been a difficult and disappointing year for our football program. We must and will do better. We have a great core of young talent and will recruit hard in the offseason. We’ve made significant investments and will continue to do the things necessary to bring the desired success to the Scarlet Knight faithful.
“I expect that under Chris’ continued leadership we will see significant improvement next season and ask for everyone’s continued support.”
Ash is currently 7-29 overall in three full seasons with the Knights, including a 3-24 mark in Big Ten play. Thanks to Rice’s win today, Rutgers owns the nation’s longest streak at 11 in a row.
Just one time this season, in the 35-7 win over Texas State in the opener, did Rutgers scored more than 17 points in a single game. Their average of 13.5 points per game is 129th out of the 129 teams at this level of football.
The quarterback position was a significant issue for the Big Ten school as they finished the 2018 season with five touchdowns passes and 21 interceptions. The picks are the most at the FBS level, while the touchdowns are tied with run-heavy Navy for the fewest in the country.
If Wisconsin isn’t the most disappointing team in 2018, it doesn’t take long to call the roll.
Wisconsin entered this season as an overwhelming favorite to win the Big Ten West and a darkhorse College Football Playoff candidate. Exiting the regular season, they will finish at a very pedestrian 7-5 with a bowl game remaining thanks to a stunning 37-15 loss to Minnesota in Madison.
A loss in whichever bowl game for which the Badgers qualify would drop them to the program’s worst record since 2008, Bret Bielema‘s third season at the school.
As ugly as the loss was for Wisconsin, it was Michelangelo-like in its beauty for Minnesota.
The win snapped a 14-game losing streak to the Badgers, returning Paul Bunyan’s Axe to Minneapolis for the first time since the 2003 season. The 22-point margin of victory was the Gophers’ largest in the rivalry since a 35-10 win way back in 1969; it was the Badgers’ worst home defeat in the series since a 24-0 loss way, waaay back in 1936.
The Gophers also won in Madison for the first since 1994.
Additionally, the win over their bitter rivals pushed the Gophers to an even 6-6 in the second season under P.J. Fleck. Minnesota is now bowl-eligible for the first time under Fleck and the first time as a program since 2016.
To say it’s been a disappointing season in Tucson is a bit of an understatement. Quarterback Khalil Tate entered 2018 on a Heisman Trophy push and new head coach Kevin Sumlin had many believing that a Pac-12 South title could be had in a wide-open division.
Well, just when you thought the team couldn’t go lower, they sunk even further in a stunning 41-40 loss to Arizona State on Saturday afternoon that will keep the Territorial Cup in Tempe as a result.
The Wildcats had led from the beginning of the game and entered the fourth quarter with a healthy 16 point lead and plenty of momentum. Tate, who has looked much healthier in the back end of the season than the beginning, was electric running around at times — throwing for three touchdowns and 282 yards while adding 46 more on the ground all told.
What he gave, however, Tate also took away. The signal-caller threw an interception in the fourth quarter and added a fumble on a handoff that was just the kind of match needed to spark a 19-point ASU rally down the stretch. Both of the turnovers came near his goal line that the Sun Devils then converted each into points the other way. By the time Eno Benjamin crossed the goal line with 3:08 left to put Herm Edwards’ crew in front, the meltdown in the desert was fully complete.
It’s not like the visitors from Tempe were doing all that much to take control of things before then either. QB Manny Wilkins threw for only 265 yards and a touchdown while nearly becoming the team’s leading rusher as well with 57 yards and another score. Benjamin finished the game with 80 hard-fought yards and three scores while it was a fairly quiet effort in potentially N'Keal Harry‘s final game after the top wideout caught four passes for 55 yards.
That’s not to say it will be Arizona State’s final game of the season as they moved to 7-5 in Edwards’ first season with a bowl game still to play. While the overall record for the Sun Devils was nearly identical to their mark last year, they did check off a few boxes with a big non-conference win over Michigan State earlier on and, more importantly, retain the Territorial Cup for another year.
As for Arizona, they will find themselves wondering what happened to their season as they let another victory slip through their hands to fall to 5-7. Not only will that keep the Wildcats out of a bowl game but it should prompt plenty of second-guessing in Tucson after a disastrous up-and-down campaign that was once filled with such promise.
In the midst of yet another lost season for UConn football, at least the history books will remember them — albeit for all of the wrong reasons.
UConn came into today’s game against Temple having given up 548 points, well within range of the FBS record of 572 set by the 2010 East Carolina Pirates. Needing to give up 25 points to set the record, the Huskies surrendered 57 to the Owls in falling to 1-11 on the season. They also set a modern FBS record by giving up an average of 50.4 points per game, breaking the old mark of 50.3 set by the 1997 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
The fewest number of points the Huskies allowed this season was 22 against UMass in late October; the next fewest was 38 the week before against USF. They allowed 62 points in two different games, and gave up 50 or more in five others. They also surrendered exactly 49 points in three other games.
Coming into the game, the school had already clinched another defensive futility record: 626.6 yards per game allowed, absolutely shattering the old mark of 560.8 ypg set by the 2015 Kansas Jayhawks. It was actually a banner day for the Huskies defense on that front as the Owls managed “just” 516 yards of total offense.
It wasn’t a completely lost day for Randy Edsall, though, at least when it comes to pocket change.