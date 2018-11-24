Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Ohio State has late first-half breakdown but leads Michigan at halftime, 24-19

By Kevin McGuireNov 24, 2018, 1:53 PM EST
Ohio State had a 21-6 lead in the final minute of the first half. Then, just a couple of plays later, it was a two-point game. But before the end of the half was over, Ohio State padded their lead in a wild final minute of the first half and the Buckeyes have a 24-19 lead on the Wolverines at the break.

Dwayne Haskins has thrown three touchdowns in the half, including two to freshman Chris Olave and things were looking quite rosy for the Buckeyes in Ohio Stadium Saturday afternoon. But a late touchdown drive by Michigan on a pass from Shea Patterson to Nico Collins was quickly followed by a special teams disaster on a fair catch that gave Michigan another quick possession. A quick touchdown and a failed two-point attempt cut the Ohio State lead to 21-19, but Haskins and company quickly moved down the field to get into position for a field goal after being held out of the end zone.

After the Ohio State defense forced a three-and-out to open the game, the Buckeyes offense got the first points of the game on their first offensive series. Dwayne Haskins got the drive started with a nine-yard run, picked up a first down two plays later with a 16-yard pass to Parris Campbell and ended the drive a few plays later with a 24-yard pass to Chris Olave, who had a clear path to the end zone on the left side of the field. Ohio State became the third team this season to score any points on their first offensive series against the Wolverines, joining Notre Dame and Northwestern.

Michigan managed to cut into the lead but failed to get into the end zone. A dropped pass for what would have been a touchdown by Zach Gentry left Michigan to settle for a field goal from the Ohio State 13-yard line, and a chance to convert a short fourth down at the Ohio State 42-yard line was thwarted by having to burn a timeout for too many men on the field and followed up by a false start penalty to force Michigan to punt. Ohio State capitalized on that opportunity by going 80 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 14-6. Once again, Olave was the receiver catching the football for the score.

Haskins has thrown three touchdowns in the game so far, with his third going to a wide open Johnnie Dixon on a 31-yard pass later in the second quarter. Late in the firts half, Michigan needed to get something to be optimistic about and they certainly did with a fantastic effort by Collins for a much-needed touchdown, which was followe dby a special teams mistake by Ohio State on the ensuing kickoff.

Patterson quickly completed a touchdown pass to Chris Evans but Patterson was taken down for a loss on the two-point conversion attempt.

Ohio State gets the ball to start the second half. The winner of this game wins the Big Ten East Division and advances to the Big Ten championship game to face Northwestern next week in Indianapolis. A spot in the College Football Playoff also is potentially on the line as well, perhaps more so for Michigan than Ohio State.

Northwestern’s leading receiver ruled out for Illinois game

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 24, 2018, 12:34 PM EST
You can guarantee that Northwestern fans, including the wad of students who will be headed to Indianapolis next week, are really hoping this is coming out of an abundance of caution.

On its official injury report Friday, Northwestern announced that Flynn Nagel will not play in Saturday’s game against Illinois.  The standout wide receiver suffered an unspecified leg injury during last Saturday’s win over Minnesota.

In the grand scheme of things, the Fighting Illini game has almost no meaning except to the Wildcats’ final record.  NU has already clinched the Big Ten West title and a spot in the conference championship at Lucas Oil Stadium next Saturday night regardless of what happens later on today.

After Week 13, Northwestern will go on to play the winner of this afternoon’s Michigan-Ohio State game on Dec. 1.

As for Nagel, the senior leads the Wildcats in receptions (64) and receiving yards (746).  The next closest in both categories are Cameron Green‘s 45 catches and Bennett Skowronek‘s 506 yards.

WATCH: Alabama using helicopters to dry Bryant-Denny Stadium turf

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 24, 2018, 11:39 AM EST
Alabama is pulling out all of the stops to ensure that the playing surface at Bryant-Denny Stadium is ready for the latest edition of the Iron Bowl.

A field that was chewed up during last weekend’s win over Citadel was made worse by heavy overnight rains that doused the stadium ahead of this afternoon’s rivalry game against Auburn.  Earlier in the week, Nick Saban stated that “we have a plan for what we’re going to try to do to get the field in the best condition that we possibly can.”

Apparently, a big part of that plan involved bringing in the whirlybirds to hover over the stadium’s surface in an effort to dry it out ahead of the 3:30 kickoff this afternoon.

Despite the less-than-optimal conditions, Saban wasn’t interested in the potential for excuses being made.

“I also think players have to learn how to play in those conditions,” the head coach said earlier in the week. “I played on a lot worse fields than that. You have to plant off the right foot and there’s a way you have to be able to play on surfaces like that.”

McKenzie Milton’s dad confirms surgery to repair UCF QB’s knee, other ‘internal issues’

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 24, 2018, 11:11 AM EST
While the details are very scant, there is an update of sorts on one of the biggest Black Friday storylines in college football.

In the second quarter of UCF’s win over rival USF, McKenzie Milton went down with a horrific and gruesome injury to his right leg.  Medical personnel immobilized the quarterback’s entire leg before he was taken to a local hospital for further treatment of an injury that his head coach, Josh Heupel, deemed “traumatic.”

With dire rumors flying about the player’s condition, McKenzie’s father confirmed to Andrea Adelson of ESPN.com that his son did undergo surgery Friday night to repair unspecified damage in his knee as well as well as what was described as “other internal issues.” McKenzie remains hospitalized at Tampa General Hospital, and it’s unclear how long his stay will be.

As of right now, neither the family nor the university is releasing any further details about the injury and subsequent surgery, including speculation that the issue could be career-ending.

McKenzie has received an outpouring of support from fans from all across the college football spectrum as well as from other players in the sport in the wake of the devastating injury, including Alabama quarterback and fellow Hawaiian Tua Tagovailoa.

‘As far as I know right now,’ Ed Oliver plans to play in Houston’s bowl game

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 24, 2018, 10:10 AM EST
The will he/won’t he regarding Ed Oliver took yet another twist Friday, both literally and figuratively.

A knee injury suffered last month had sidelined Oliver for four straight games, leading some to speculate that the All-American defensive tackle was sidelining himself in order to protect his draft stock.  A heated sideline dustup with his head coach last week, for which Oliver later apologized, led some to opine that Oliver would indeed shut it down for good at the collegiate level.

However, a report surfaced last week that Oliver was expected to play in Houston’s game Friday against Memphis that would decide the AAC West title.  Oliver did indeed play for the first time in more than a month, although his playing time was truncated as he aggravated the injury in the second quarter and was sidelined for the entire second half of what turned out to be a 52-31 loss to the Tigers.

After the game, Major Applewhite stated that the in-game setback would have Oliver returning in 2-3 weeks, enough time for the lineman to recover and play in the Cougars’ bowl game.  And, according to Oliver, he has no plans on shutting it down.  Probably.  Maybe.

As far as I know right now, yeah,” Oliver said when asked if he will play in whichever postseason game for which the Cougars qualify. “I want to play every game.”

Obviously, Oliver’s availability will very likely be decided the closer it gets to UH’s bowl game.

Double-teamed most times — and even triple-teamed on occasion — Oliver was held sack-less through the first five games of this season.  The last two in which he played, however, he was credited with three — two against East Carolina, one against Navy.  It was in that latter game in which he was injured.

In March of this year, Oliver announced that the 2018 season would be his last at the collegiate level as he will leave the Cougars early and make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft, where he is widely projected to be a Top Five selection at worst.

After a consensus Freshman All-American season that saw him land on numerous first-team All-American squads, Oliver was a consensus All-American in a 2017 season that saw him become the first underclassman to win the Outland Trophy in the 70-year history of the award.

In his first two seasons with the Cougars, the 6-3, 290-pound Oliver had totaled 39.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.  In addition to the three sacks, Oliver has 13.5 tackles for loss this season; his 1.9 tackles for loss were tied for third nationally prior to his injury.