Report: Kliff Kingsbury out as head coach at Texas Tech

It appears the Anna Kournikova of college football coaches has seen his run in Lubbock come to an end.

Coming into Saturday’s game against Baylor, there were whispers that Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury could find himself on the chopping block at season’s end. Needing a win to keep that season going and become bowl-eligible, the Red Raiders instead laid an egg in a 35-24 home loss to the Bears.

Citing what he described as a reliable source, KENS-TV sports director Joe Reinagel is reporting that Kingsbury is no longer the head coach at Texas Tech.

Im hearing from a reliable source that Kliff Kingsbury is out at Texas Tech. — Joe Reinagel (@JoeKENS5) November 24, 2018

There’s been no concrete word from the football program, with a university official stating “nothing is official at this time” when asked about Kingsbury’s status moving forward.

The Red Raiders began the 2018 season 5-2, but ended it on a five-game losing streak that significantly increased the heat under a seat that was already warm entering the year.

In six seasons at Tech, Kingsbury is now 35-40 overall and, worst of all, 19-35 in Big 12 play. The program’s best record under Kingsbury came in his first season when they went 8-5; they won four, seven, five, six and five games in the five years since. They qualified for bowls in three of his six seasons.