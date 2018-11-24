Rutgers confirms Chris Ash will return for fourth season

This past week, it was reported that Chris Ash would return as Rutgers’ head coach regardless of what happened this weekend. A few days later, that came to fruition.

Showing surprising life amidst a horrid season, Rutgers actually held a late three-point lead on Michigan State Saturday afternoon before the Spartans scored a touchdown with less than four minutes remaining to secure its seventh win of the season. The Scarlet Knights, meanwhile, dropped to 1-11 in 2018, its worst record since the 2002 season.

Despite the one-win season, RU did the expected by confirming after the 11th loss of the year that Ash will indeed return as head coach in 2019.

“I so appreciate the effort of our young men these last few weeks. They never quit and that’s a testament to their character and the efforts of our coaches,” a statement from athletic director Patrick Hobbs read. “This has been a difficult and disappointing year for our football program. We must and will do better. We have a great core of young talent and will recruit hard in the offseason. We’ve made significant investments and will continue to do the things necessary to bring the desired success to the Scarlet Knight faithful.

“I expect that under Chris’ continued leadership we will see significant improvement next season and ask for everyone’s continued support.”

Ash is currently 7-29 overall in three full seasons with the Knights, including a 3-24 mark in Big Ten play. Thanks to Rice’s win today, Rutgers owns the nation’s longest streak at 11 in a row.

Just one time this season, in the 35-7 win over Texas State in the opener, did Rutgers scored more than 17 points in a single game. Their average of 13.5 points per game is 129th out of the 129 teams at this level of football.

The quarterback position was a significant issue for the Big Ten school as they finished the 2018 season with five touchdowns passes and 21 interceptions. The picks are the most at the FBS level, while the touchdowns are tied with run-heavy Navy for the fewest in the country.