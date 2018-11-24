Trace McSorley adds another school record as Penn State leads Maryland at half

A week after taking Ohio State to overtime in a high-scoring affair, Maryland is having trouble finding the offensive gears to become bowl-eligible on the road at Penn State. No. 12 Penn State owns a 17-3 lead on the Terrapins at halftime in Beaver Stadium.

History continued to be made in the first half, however, by the Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback. Senior quarterback Trace McSorley continued to etch his name in the school record books in the first half. McSorley completed his 694th career pass to pass Christian Hackenberg for the most career completions in school history. McSorley also rushed for two touchdowns as Penn State has been having more success on the ground than through the air in some wet conditions moving through the area.

Both teams have had their struggles on offense, though. Third downs have not been easy for either team with the two teams combining for two conversions, one each, in the first half. Maryland’s running game was a major factor last week against the Buckeyes, but Penn State has held it in check in the first half with just 54 rushing yards allowed.

Maryland needs to win this game in order to become bowl eligible this season. Penn State, meanwhile, could use a good win to close out the regular season if they hope to be selected for a possible spot in a New Years Six bowl game for a third straight year.

