WATCH: Alabama using helicopters to dry Bryant-Denny Stadium turf

By John TaylorNov 24, 2018, 11:39 AM EST
Alabama is pulling out all of the stops to ensure that the playing surface at Bryant-Denny Stadium is ready for the latest edition of the Iron Bowl.

A field that was chewed up during last weekend’s win over Citadel was made worse by heavy overnight rains that doused the stadium ahead of this afternoon’s rivalry game against Auburn.  Earlier in the week, Nick Saban stated that “we have a plan for what we’re going to try to do to get the field in the best condition that we possibly can.”

Apparently, a big part of that plan involved bringing in the whirlybirds to hover over the stadium’s surface in an effort to dry it out ahead of the 3:30 kickoff this afternoon.

Despite the less-than-optimal conditions, Saban wasn’t interested in the potential for excuses being made.

“I also think players have to learn how to play in those conditions,” the head coach said earlier in the week. “I played on a lot worse fields than that. You have to plant off the right foot and there’s a way you have to be able to play on surfaces like that.”

McKenzie Milton’s dad confirms surgery to repair UCF QB’s knee, other ‘internal issues’

By John TaylorNov 24, 2018, 11:11 AM EST
While the details are very scant, there is an update of sorts on one of the biggest Black Friday storylines in college football.

In the second quarter of UCF’s win over rival USF, McKenzie Milton went down with a horrific and gruesome injury to his right leg.  Medical personnel immobilized the quarterback’s entire leg before he was taken to a local hospital for further treatment of an injury that his head coach, Josh Heupel, deemed “traumatic.”

With dire rumors flying about the player’s condition, McKenzie’s father confirmed to Andrea Adelson of ESPN.com that his son did undergo surgery Friday night to repair unspecified damage in his knee as well as well as what was described as “other internal issues.” McKenzie remains hospitalized at Tampa General Hospital, and it’s unclear how long his stay will be.

As of right now, neither the family nor the university is releasing any further details about the injury and subsequent surgery, including speculation that the issue could be career-ending.

McKenzie has received an outpouring of support from fans from all across the college football spectrum as well as from other players in the sport in the wake of the devastating injury, including Alabama quarterback and fellow Hawaiian Tua Tagovailoa.

‘As far as I know right now,’ Ed Oliver plans to play in Houston’s bowl game

By John TaylorNov 24, 2018, 10:10 AM EST
The will he/won’t he regarding Ed Oliver took yet another twist Friday, both literally and figuratively.

A knee injury suffered last month had sidelined Oliver for four straight games, leading some to speculate that the All-American defensive tackle was sidelining himself in order to protect his draft stock.  A heated sideline dustup with his head coach last week, for which Oliver later apologized, led some to opine that Oliver would indeed shut it down for good at the collegiate level.

However, a report surfaced last week that Oliver was expected to play in Houston’s game Friday against Memphis that would decide the AAC West title.  Oliver did indeed play for the first time in more than a month, although his playing time was truncated as he aggravated the injury in the second quarter and was sidelined for the entire second half of what turned out to be a 52-31 loss to the Tigers.

After the game, Major Applewhite stated that the in-game setback would have Oliver returning in 2-3 weeks, enough time for the lineman to recover and play in the Cougars’ bowl game.  And, according to Oliver, he has no plans on shutting it down.  Probably.  Maybe.

As far as I know right now, yeah,” Oliver said when asked if he will play in whichever postseason game for which the Cougars qualify. “I want to play every game.”

Obviously, Oliver’s availability will very likely be decided the closer it gets to UH’s bowl game.

Double-teamed most times — and even triple-teamed on occasion — Oliver was held sack-less through the first five games of this season.  The last two in which he played, however, he was credited with three — two against East Carolina, one against Navy.  It was in that latter game in which he was injured.

In March of this year, Oliver announced that the 2018 season would be his last at the collegiate level as he will leave the Cougars early and make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft, where he is widely projected to be a Top Five selection at worst.

After a consensus Freshman All-American season that saw him land on numerous first-team All-American squads, Oliver was a consensus All-American in a 2017 season that saw him become the first underclassman to win the Outland Trophy in the 70-year history of the award.

In his first two seasons with the Cougars, the 6-3, 290-pound Oliver had totaled 39.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.  In addition to the three sacks, Oliver has 13.5 tackles for loss this season; his 1.9 tackles for loss were tied for third nationally prior to his injury.

Chase Winovich reportedly cleared for Michigan vs. Ohio State

By John TaylorNov 24, 2018, 9:46 AM EST
It appears the fiery leader of Michigan’s highly-ranked defense will indeed be a playing participant in the latest edition of The Game.

In the third quarter of last Saturday’s win over Indiana, Chase Winovich went down with an unspecified upper-body injury.  While there was some uncertainty as to the defensive lineman’s availability leading into today’s game against rival Ohio State in Columbus, 247Sports.com is reporting the fifth-year senior has been medically cleared and will take the field against the Buckeyes this afternoon.

Winovich currently leads the Wolverines with 13.5 tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits.  His four sacks are good for third on the team.

The winner of this afternoon’s game will claim the Big Ten East and a spot in the conference championship game opposite Northwestern.  Whoever comes out with the win today will also remain in the chase for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

WR D.K. Metcalf announces he’s leaving Ole Miss early for NFL

By John TaylorNov 24, 2018, 8:42 AM EST
Ole Miss’ season came to an end Thursday night, and, as it turned out, so did the collegiate career of one of the most physically-gifted Rebels on the offensive side of the ball.

On his personal Twitter account Friday, D.K. Metcalf announced that he’s decided to leave the Rebels early as “it’s time for me to pursue my dreams of playing in the NFL.” As a redshirt sophomore, the wide receiver actually leaves two years of eligibility on the table in order to make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft.

“I have enjoyed my time at Ole Miss, gaining brothers and a family,” Metcalf wrote in his tweet. “I want to thank the University, my coaches, and teammates, but most importantly my family for helping me through this process.”

Metcalf actually didn’t play in the Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State Thanksgiving Day night as his season ended prematurely because of an October back injury.  Metcalf’s true freshman season in 2016 ended early as well as a broken foot cost him the last 10 games of that year and led to a medical redshirt being granted.

In between the injuries, the 6-4, 230-pound Metcalf caught 67 passes for 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns.  In seven games this season, he totaled 569 yards and five touchdowns on 26 receptions.