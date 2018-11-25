Getty Images

Clay Helton to return as USC’s head coach

By Zach BarnettNov 25, 2018, 1:25 PM EST
4 Comments

USC has gone from Rose Bowl champions to Pac-12 champions to missing a bowl game in Clay Helton‘s three full seasons as head coach, but that slide will not cost him his job.

Trojans AD Lynn Swann announced Sunday that Helton will return as the program’s head coach in 2019. Swann’s full statement is posted below.

USC completed its 2018 campaign with a 24-17 loss to No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday night. While the Trojans were competitive against the Playoff-bound Irish, multiple trend lines within the game indicated the fan base’s vote to remove Helton. First, USC surrendered 24 unanswered points to Notre Dame in turning a 10-0 deficit into a 24-10 lead, one of many extended runs Helton’s team surrendered on the scene.

But beyond that, USC drew less than 60,000 fans to the Coliseum, the smallest crowd to see Notre Dame since 2001, the year that USC fired Paul Hackett and hired Pete Carroll. Furthermore, reports on the scene said Trojans fans booed Helton each time he was shown on the jumbotron.

Still, Helton has been a good solider for the USC program, first serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2010 and rising the ranks from there, surviving through multiple coaching staffs to eventually lead his own.

We now know Helton will last at least 10 full seasons at USC, as the program confirmed he’ll be back for a fourth full season as head coach in 2019.

Oklahoma remains in front of Ohio State in latest AP poll

By Zach BarnettNov 25, 2018, 2:31 PM EST
3 Comments

After weeks of, frankly speaking, boring poll watching, Ohio State’s blowout of Michigan on Saturday has finally added some intrigue to the College Football Playoff hunt. With Alabama and Georgia squaring off Saturday (and with Alabama widely expected to win), a debate has now opened as to who deserves the No. 4 spot, probable Big 12 champion Oklahoma or probable Big Ten champion Ohio State.

While we’re still two days away from finding out how the CFP selection committee views the recent developments and a week away from Selection Sunday, we got our first data point in the Playoff Debate of 2018 when the AP poll came out. The Buckeyes rocketed forward four spots in the poll, but remained behind Oklahoma. With No. 4 Georgia expected to lose on Saturday, it seems the AP’s version of the Playoff would lift the Sooners, who expects to avenge its only loss to No. 9 Texas on Saturday, into the field over Ohio State, who plays No. 21 Northwestern on Saturday night.

Elsewhere, Washington State and LSU fell from the top 10 into a tie for 12th, replaced by Texas and Washington, who was this week’s biggest climber from No. 16 to No. 10.

Texas A&M, Army and Fresno State joined the poll, meaning the Mountain West championship will be a matchup of ranked teams, pitting No. 25 Fresno State against No. 19 Boise State.

But, of course, the AP doesn’t get to decide this stuff anymore.

The full poll:

1. Alabama — 1,525 total points (61 first-place votes)
2. Clemson — 1,458
3. Notre Dame — 1,409
4. Georgia — 1,336
5. Oklahoma — 1,266
6. Ohio State — 1,229
7. UCF — 1,146
8. Michigan — 1,058
9. Texas — 959
10. Washington — 897
11. Florida — 876
12. Washington State — 818
12. LSU — 818
14. Penn State — 751
15. West Virginia — 672
16. Kentucky — 602
17. Utah — 536
18. Syracuse — 475
19. Boise State — 409
20. Mississippi State — 324
21. Northwestern — 322
22. Texas A&M — 283
23. Army — 169
24. Iowa State — 116
25. Fresno State — 102

Texas Tech officially fires Kliff Kingsbury

By Zach BarnettNov 25, 2018, 2:19 PM EST
3 Comments

The writing was on the wall a few hours ago, but it’s now official: Texas Tech has fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“I’d like to thank Kliff Kingsbury for his six years of dedication leading our football program,” Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt said. “He’s worked very hard and represented us in a first-class manner.”

The move comes a day after Texas Tech lost 35-24 to Baylor, ending the Red Raiders’ 2018 season at 5-7 and the Kingsbury era at 35-40. Texas Tech lost at least seven games in four of Kingsbury’s final five seasons leading the program, including each of the last three.

“For what he achieved and contributed to Texas Tech, as an athlete, a student and our football coach, Kliff Kingsbury has a special place in the hearts of Red Raiders,” Texas Tech President Dr. Lawrence Schovanec said. “As a coach, he was a model of class and character, and he always put the best interests of his student-athletes first. I admire and appreciate all he has done for Texas Tech.”

While Texas Tech will hold a 2 p.m. local time press conference to discuss the move and the impending search, focus will also remain on Kingsbury in regards to his next stop. As the Air Raid offense flourishes in the NFL, Kingsbury could have his pick of offensive coordinator jobs at the next level.

Illinois extends Lovie Smith

By Zach BarnettNov 25, 2018, 12:33 PM EST
5 Comments

Lovie Smith is just 9-27 in three seasons as the head coach at Illinois. The Illini concluded a 4-8 season with a 24-16 loss to No. 20 Northwestern on Saturday, just a week after falling 63-0 to Iowa. Smith is just 4-23 in Big Ten play, and 2-22 against everyone in the conference not named Rutgers.

Given those figures, one would expect that Illinois might announced today it had fired Smith.

Instead, Illinois did the opposite. The Illini have announced a 2-year contract extension for its head coach, keeping him employed through the 2023 season.

In a lengthy statement by AD Josh Whitman, he explained the reasons he decided to double down on the Smith tenure:

  • We doubled our win total from the 2017 campaign and compiled two more Big Ten wins than in the prior year.  In addition, we were minutes away from an upset against South Florida that could have propelled our season in an entirely different direction and, just yesterday, we had several chances to beat a good Northwestern team before losing a one-score game. 

  • Our offense was one of the nation’s most improved units, making significant advancements in national rankings for total yards and scoring per game.

  • We emerged as one of the most dynamic running attacks in football, with more than 240 yards rushing per game, an improvement of almost 140 yards from the previous season.  We were among the nation’s leaders in explosive runs, and running back Reggie Corbin recorded the first 1,000-yard season by an Illini runner in the last eight years.

  • For the second consecutive season, we fielded one of the youngest teams in college football, with only nine seniors and 24 total upperclassmen, both the fewest in the nation. 

  • On the other end of the spectrum, underclassmen accounted for nearly 80% of the roster and 60% of the total starting lineup.  In the last two seasons, we have played 41 true freshmen who, in total, have accounted for 118 starts – numbers unprecedented in our program’s history.

  • More than 30 starters and significant contributors are expected to return in 2019.

  • The team was riddled with injuries during the 2018 season.  Players missed a total of 114 games due to injury, including more than 65 combined games by projected starters.

  • In terms of our roster, this staff has successfully attracted more top tier talent to Champaign than we have seen in a decade, with several players in each class choosing Illinois over tradition-rich Power 5 programs.

  • In July 2019, we will open the doors on the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center, the new 110,000-square-foot home of the Illinois football program.  This building, which will be among the finest facilities of its kind anywhere in the country, represents the most sweeping upgrades to player and staff spaces in generations.

“The University of Illinois is an incredible place to coach and teach,” Smith said. “We love living here in Champaign-Urbana and representing our state’s flagship institution. We will continue working every day as we move our football program forward. Our new football performance center, the Smith Football Center, which will be completed next summer, will be among the best in the nation. I want to thank Josh Whitman and Chancellor Robert Jones for continuing to believe in what we are working to accomplish. Those of us around the program see the progress being made each and every day and we expect to be competing for championships very soon. Our incredible fans and everyone on our campus deserve nothing less.”

Contract figures for Smith’s extension were not disclosed. Smith made $5 million in 2018 according to the USA Today coaching salary database, making him the 13th highest-paid coach in college football.

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly out as Texas Tech head coach

By Zach BarnettNov 25, 2018, 12:24 PM EST
6 Comments

Just as Texas Tech announced a press conference at 2 p.m. local time “regarding the future of the Red Raider football program,” the nature of that press conference (as if discerning minds couldn’t already figure it out) became apparent.

The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman and the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal‘s Don Williams both reported that Kliff Kingsbury is out as Texas Tech’s head coach.

Kingsbury stands at 35-40 in six seasons leading his alma mater, including a 19-35 mark in Big 12 play. He memorably won his first seven games as Texas Tech’s head coach, rocketing the Red Raiders to No. 10 in the AP poll, but lost his next five and concluded that year at 8-5 — which proved to be his high water mark in Lubbock. Texas Tech won seven games in 2015 but never reached that mark again.

Kingsbury managed to win-or-else game at Texas last year, lifting the 5-6 Red Raiders into a bowl game, but could not do the same in a similar situation on Saturday as Texas Tech lost 35-24 to Baylor, ending the year at 5-7.

While the move is not yet official, the writing is certainly on the wall — in permanent ink.