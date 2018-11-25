Getty Images

No. 22 Texas A&M outlasts No. 7 LSU in 7 OTs

By Zach BarnettNov 25, 2018, 12:37 AM EST
4 Comments

No. 7 LSU thought it had No. 22 Texas A&M beat in regulation — twice. Instead, Kellen Mond found Quartney Davis for a 19-yard touchdown pass as time expired, extending what would become the longest and highest-scoring game in FBS history, as Mond’s 2-point pass to Kendrick Rogers gave Texas A&M a 74-72 win in seven overtimes.

It was the fifth game in FBS history to reach seven overtimes, and the third such SEC game. Mond passed or threw the ball on 69 plays for Texas A&M, posting seven total touchdowns and no turnovers. But before Texas A&M could win the game in the dawn of morning, the Aggies first had to give it away.

Leading 24-17 with the ball early in the fourth quarter, the Aggies appeared primed to beat the Tigers for the first time as SEC West bunk mates. Texas A&M had a 1st-and-10 at the LSU 40 and tossed it to Trayveon Williams, who’d already scored twice in the game. But Williams was wrapped up by LSU linebacker Devin White, who forced the ball free in the process of bringing Williams to the ground. Michael Divinity, Jr. picked up the loose pigskin and raced it 58 yards untouched for a game-tying touchdown.

Energized by the touchdown, LSU forced a three-and-out and then handed over to its offense. Completely dependent on Joe Burrow to that point, the Tigers’ offense knifed 76 yards in four plays, popping off a 46-yard Lanard Fournette run and two Nick Brosette runs of seven and nine yards, setting up a 14-yard scoring strike to Foster Moreau, handing LSU its first lead with 6:41 left in regulation.

The Aggies reached the LSU 37 on the ensuing possession, but Jimbo Fisher elected to go for a 4th-and-5 rather than try a 54-yard field goal with 2:32 remaining, but Mond was stopped short on a gotta-have-it scramble, turning the ball over on downs.

LSU could not expire the remainder of the clock, and punted the ball back to Texas A&M with 1:29 to go and no timeouts. Mond seemingly threw A&M’s last-gasp drive away with an interception to LSU’s Grant Delpit, but instant replay found Mond’s knee touched the ground when he kneeled down to corral an errant snap, handing the ball back to the Aggies at their own 39 with 26 seconds remaining. Completions to Davis and Rogers pushed the ball to the LSU 19 with one second left — including a 4th-and-18 conversion that appeared short of the line to gain to the naked eye but was not reviewed, and after the clock momentarily hit triple zeroes before a final second was added back — allowing Davis to sky over LSU All-American corner Greedy Willaims to snare the game-tying touchdown grab as time expired, pushing the game, one in which Ed Orgeron had already taken a Gatorade bath and the LSU defensive coaches had already bailed on the press box to join in on the victory celebration, into overtime.

LSU took the ball to open the extra session and lost seven yards on its offensive possession, but Cole Tracy bailed the offense out by a knocking in a 50-yard field goal. Texas A&M had no such problem in the bottom of the first overtime, pushing forward to a 1st-and-goal from the LSU 1. But two straight runs lost yardage and Mond’s third down pass was incomplete, forcing a 25-yard Seth Small field goal to force double overtime.

Williams rushed for 22 yards to open the second overtime, and Mond capitalized this time with a 3-yard keeper, forcing LSU to score a touchdown to extend the game — which LSU got, barely. On a 4th-and-2 from the Texas A&M 3, Brosette secured the first down and the touchdown, pushing the game to triple overtime.

Taking the ball to start the third frame, LSU did not flirt with disaster, instead hitting Dee Anderson for a touchdown on its first play, then connecting with Justin Jefferson on the mandated 2-point play. Texas A&M answered with its own 25-yard scoring heave, hauled in by Rogers despite pass interference, then hit Rogers for the 2-point try to push the game to a fourth overtime.

After achieving a 1st-and-goal in the top of the fourth overtime, Texas A&M again stalled near the goal line, forcing Small’s second field goal of overtime. Knowing a touchdown would win the game, LSU gained a 1st-and-goal on its first play but also stalled as three straight running plays could not reach the goal line, forcing Tracy’s second field goal of overtime, this one from 26 yards.

Texas A&M again pushed forward to a 1st-and-goal but again stalled. Facing a 4th-and-the-game from the LSU 6, Mond scrambled and again hit Rogers for the game-saving touchdown, but fired incomplete on the 2-point try, pushing the game to a sixth overtime at 58-all.

The Aggies wasted no time in the top of the sixth overtime, hitting Jace Sternberger for a 25-yard touchdown. Mond yet again found Rogers for the 2-point try. Burrow hit Jefferson for a 15-yard gain on 3rd-and-6 to put LSU at the 2, then carried in for his fifth touchdown of the night on his 65th rush or pass of the game, then found Anderson for the 2-point try to push the game to an FBS record-tying seventh overtime.

Burrow’s hot streak continued when his fade route drew a pass interference penalty on the first play of the seventh overtime, then rushed in untouched from seven yards out for his sixth touchdown of the game. Anderson caught a deflected 2-point pass but was hauled down short of the goal line.

Mond hit Davis for the tying touchdown, then found — who else? — Rogers for the winning 2-point conversion, concluding the longest and highest-scoring game in FBS history.

The win snapped Texas A&M’s seven-game losing streak to its would-be rivals to the east, including an 0-6 mark in SEC play, and concludes Fisher’s first season at 8-4 overall and in second place in the SEC West.

LSU, with hopes of moving to 10-2 and surpassing No. 5 Georgia to appear in the Sugar Bowl, now falls to 9-3 and will likely fall out of the New Year’s Six altogether.

The Tigers opened the fifth overtime with some creativity they did not show in the fourth, as running back Clyde Edwards-Elaire hit fullback Tory Carter for a 13-yard touchdown pass, but Burrow’s 2-point pass sailed wide of Jefferson.

After the teams combined for three three-and-outs to open the game, the Aggies opened the scoring by rumbling 95 yards in 10 plays, punctuated with a 10-yard Williams run run.

LSU immediately answered with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a 22-yard Burrow run, but Texas A&M immediately answered that answer with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown march of its own, this one capped by a 10-yard scoring strike from Mond to Sternberger.

LSU ended the chain when Tracy missed a 49-yard field goal at the 5:30 mark of the second quarter.

Texas A&M closed the half with its third straight scoring drive, this one a 53-yard drive culminating in a 33-yard Small field goal. Tracy redeemed his 49-yard miss with a 47-yard make on the final play of the half.

After forcing a three-and-out to open the second half, LSU pieced together its best drive of the night, a 15-play, 90-yard marathon that consumed more than six minutes and ended in a 7-yard strike to Jefferson.

LSU forced another Texas A&M punt and was poised to take the ball in a tie game for the first time of the night, but Jonathan Giles muffed the punt and handed it right back to the Aggies at the LSU 29. Texas A&M capitalized with Williams’s second touchdown of the game, this one a 1-yard plunge.

 

Mountain West title still rolls through the blue turf after No. 23 Boise State tops No. 21 Utah State

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 25, 2018, 1:53 AM EST
Leave a comment

The Mountain West Championship still rolls through the blue turf.

No. 23 Boise State used a stellar defensive effort at home to slowdown a high-powered No. 21 Utah State squad 33-24, clinching their Mountain division on Saturday night and keeping the conference title game in Idaho for yet another season in the process.

Facing off against one of the most prolific offenses in the country, the Broncos used a familiar formula recently in playing a bit of ball control on offense and using their defense to create a few extra possessions. That allowed them to nearly double up the Aggies in time of possession and take advantage of several self-inflicted mistakes from the visitors who had won 10 in a row coming into the game.

Senior quarterback Brett Rypien was not surprisingly at the center of the BSU offensive attack, helping the team pick up numerous third down conversions on his way to a 310 yard, one touchdown passing effort. His efficient performance from behind center was balanced out by star tailback Alex Mattison, who was an admirable workhorse out of the backfield who rushed for an even 200 yards and three touchdowns.

Utah State looked like they would be a big threat early on when they marched 75 yards on their first drive for a touchdown to open the game, but trailed off quickly from there and had issues piecing together sustained drives against an active front seven. QB Jordan Love needed a whopping 46 attempts to get 348 yards, throwing for three scores while also tossing an early interception. Running back Darwin Thompson took a bit of a back seat to the passing game as a result of all that and just 61 yards on 11 carries as his team played from behind most of the second half.

The loss puts a damper on the incredible campaign that USU had put together after a wild run this season since they narrowly fell to Michigan State in the opener. Either way, the team still rose into the top 15 of the polls this year and made their head coach Matt Wells a very hot commodity on the coaching market over the coming weeks as a result.

The flip side is that the victory once again puts Boise State back in the driver’s seat for the conference title like they were favored to do all season long. They will host Fresno State yet again in a rematch from last year’s championship contest and a replay of the two rivals game from earlier this month, a 24-17 win for the Broncos. Given the status of UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, it’s possible the BSU could also secure a Group of Five bid to a major bowl game as well if they take care of business next Saturday and can get Memphis to knock off the Knights in the AAC title game.

While there was some outside thought that there could be a new MWC champion this year, in the end it was the same old story as the always familiar blue turf reigns supreme for yet another week.

Playoff ticket punched: No. 3 Notre Dame rallies to beat USC and cap off 12-0 regular season

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 24, 2018, 11:30 PM EST
2 Comments

LOS ANGELES — They never said it was going to be easy, but the wins all count the same.

No. 3 Notre Dame trailed by double-digits for the first time all year but completed a second half comeback against rival USC 24-17 to cap off an undefeated regular season for the first time since 2012.

The Irish, who trailed by 10 early in the second quarter, slowly but surely chipped away at their deficit as the game wore on despite not really firing on all cylinders on either side of the ball. Though the defense allowed just 10 points, they were shredded in the first half by a short passing game that allowed true freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels to throw for 349 yards (one TD) while completing over 70% of his passes. The group did force two key turnovers (all fumbles) to keep the team in it with the offense not finding a groove until well after halftime.

That said, when Notre Dame needed a big play, they found one as they have all season long during this remarkable run. Dexter Williams recorded over half of 97 yards rushing on a 52-yard burst up the seam to give the visitors from South Bend their first lead of the game. After a few up-and-down drives, Justin Yoon tacked on a 46 yard field goal late in the third quarter while Tony Jones Jr. put the exclamation point on the season with a weaving 51 yard catch and run touchdown that clinched the game.

Irish signal-caller Ian Book was far from his best on the night but still finished with 352 yards and two scores (one interception) while picking up another 16 on the ground.

Though Williams was able to break that big run, neither side could do much at all running the football. Aca’Cedric Ware led the way for the Trojans with 68 yards but it was other wise too little, too late for the cardinal and gold as they miss a bowl game for the first time since 2000 at 5-7 overall.

That final record will also lead to plenty of speculation over the future of USC head coach Clay Helton, whose team was almost shutout in the second half and faces an extremely unhappy fan base that even flew a pre-game banner from an airplane over the Coliseum urging athletic director Lynn Syann to fire him.

Opposite number Brian Kelly won’t have to worry about that at all as he completed his second undefeated regular season in seven years. The Irish, who came into the night ranked No. 3 behind No. Alabama and No. 2 Clemson, will assuredly be in a College Football Playoff semifinal next month and will await who they might play on Selection Sunday next week.

There will be plenty to clean up between now and then for the Irish coaches but, deep into a perfect Southern California night, first will come just a little celebrating from the golden domers.

Report: Larry Fedora’s firing at North Carolina ‘imminent’

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 24, 2018, 10:18 PM EST
1 Comment

With Black Sunday fast approaching, yet another FBS job could be opening up.

Citing what it calls multiple sources within the Keenan Football Center, 247Sports.com is reporting “that a head coaching change will be made following [North Carolina]’s loss to N.C. State on Saturday, ending Larry Fedora’s seven-year tenure at the helm.”  The headline of the article describes a change as “imminent.”

A university spokesperson stated that no announcement regarding the Tar Heels’ head coach position is expected to be made tonight.

There’s also this from the university’s athletic director:

With the loss to rival NC State, UNC fell to 2-10 on the season and 5-19 over the past two years.  In Fedora’s seven seasons, the Tar Heels have gone 45-43 overall and 28-28 in ACC play.  The 2015 season was the high-water mark of the Fedora era as UNC went 11-3 and won the ACC Coastal division.

If UNC were to follow through and fire Fedora without cause, they would owe the coach a $12.2 million buyout.

J.T. Daniels on fire as USC holds a slim lead over No. 3 Notre Dame at halftime

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 24, 2018, 9:39 PM EST
3 Comments

LOS ANGELES — Clay Helton just might have been run out of town prematurely.

With his back against the wall amid booing fans at the L.A. Coliseum, the USC head coach seemingly is pulling out all the stops as the Trojans held a slim 10-7 halftime lead over undefeated and third-ranked Notre Dame.

Showcasing that the team is far more talented than their record indicates, USC went full death-by-1000-cuts to tell their intersectional rivals that this will indeed be a battle and not a College Football Playoff coronation. Freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels was on fire with the short passing game, throwing for 244 yards while completing 26-of-31. The run game was lacking once again for the cardinal and gold — 45 total yards on the ground — but that was more than made up for by all the short and intermediate completions over the field from the young signal-caller.

In fact, had it not been for two fumbles the score would have tilted even more in favor of the home squad.

The Irish did wind up figuring things out as the game went on, as QB Ian Book hit Chris Finke on a beautiful over the shoulder toss a few minutes before halftime for a 24 yard score that seemed to awaken the visitors from South Bend. Book finished with 178 yards to go with that score and really seemed to find a groove given that running the ball was very much optional with nobody in a golden dome over 20 yards.

We’ll see if the Trojans can keep things going or if Notre Dame, who get the ball back to start the second half, can cap off a comeback after trailing by double-digits for the first time all year. The undefeated Irish are just a half away from locking up a College Football Playoff spot but it’s clear they’ve got a battle on their hands in this rivalry game.