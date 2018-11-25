Getty Images

Ohio State OL Demetrius Knox to miss B1G title game

Nov 25, 2018
Saturday was nearly perfect for Ohio State, but the Buckeyes did suffer one blow that will carry over for the rest of their championship drive.

Urban Meyer confirmed Sunday that starting guard Demetrius Knox will miss next week’s Big Ten championship after suffering a foot injury in the waning moments of the 62-39 win over Michigan.

“It’s a tough injury,” Meyer said, via the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. “He’s done so much for this team and his career here. We have to regroup and put together that group.”

Meyer said Knox’s injury could be season-ending, which would mean it is also career-ending for the fifth-year senior out of Fort Worth.

With Knox out, Ohio State will turn to redshirt freshman Wyatt Davis at right guard.

“He’s had a tremendous couple months of practice for us, so we’re confident he’ll be ready,” Meyer told Eleven Warriors.

LSU assistant Steve Kragthorpe describes being punched by unnamed A&M staffer

Nov 25, 2018
Texas A&M and LSU staged the longest, highest-scoring game in FBS history on Saturday night, but the action did not end when the final score was logged. After the game, LSU offensive analyst Steve Kragthorpe says he was struck by an unnamed Texas A&M staff member, causing his pacemaker to dislodge.

“Out of nowhere, I got nailed,” Kragthorpe told the Lafayette (La.) Daily Advertiser on Sunday. “I didn’t go down, but I clutched over. I was like, ‘Damn, he got me right in my pacemaker.’ Then it started fluttering like he jostled it.”

Kragthorpe, 53, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011 and has worn a pacemaker to stimulate his brain since last year.

According to Kragthorpe’s version of events, Texas A&M wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig, a former LSU assistant, ventured over to the Tigers’ sideline after the Aggies secured the win and began talking, as the kids say, trash. Kragthorpe told Craig to stop, which is when Kragthorpe said he was struck.

The punch sparked a response by LSU director of player development Kevin Faulk, which was caught on video below by Zach Taylor of WTAW-AM in College Station.

Texas A&M has not confirmed the identity of the attacker as of this writing, although the man was seen wearing an A&M shirt during the game and possessed an A&M sideline pass.

“I didn’t appreciate getting punched in my pacemaker,” Kragthorpe said. “I’m not feeling good right now. I have no idea who the guy is. But he was wearing an A&M shirt, and I think I saw him signaling during the game. He was credentialed, so A&M should know who he is.”

Video captured by Ben Baby of the Dallas Morning News appeared to show the attacker relaying his version of events to Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Fisher claimed no knowledge of the incident when asked after the game.

LSU officials were in contact with the SEC office late Saturday night, so further action could be forthcoming.

Kragthorpe says he will not press charges, but could ask Texas A&M to reimburse any charges related to fixing his pacemaker.

“I feel OK, but not as good as I was,” Kragthorpe said. “I felt like he tore something in there. I will be seeing my neurologist in Baton Rouge on Monday.”

Western Kentucky fires Mike Sanford

Nov 25, 2018
Western Kentucky won its final two games of the season, concluding with a 40-16 win over UTEP and a 30-15 victory at Louisiana Tech. Those wins were not enough for WKU head coach Mike Sanford to save his job, as the Hilltoppers announced his firing on Sunday.

The late rally proved too little, too late after WKU started the year at 1-9. Overall, Sanford went 9-16 in two seasons leading the program.

Western Kentucky is the third FBS program to announce head coaching change on Sunday, joining North Carolina and Texas Tech.

“I would like to thank Mike for his dedication and passion leading our football program over the last two years,” Western Kentucky AD Todd Stewart said in a statement.  “His commitment to bettering the lives of our student-athletes is unquestioned.  However, based on a complete review of the total body of work of our program over the last two years and assessing the likelihood of meeting our future expectations, I felt it was time that we make a change in leadership. This was not an easy decision and was not made lightly.”

Western Kentucky made Sanford the youngest FBS head coach at the time in naming him as the replacement for Jeff Brohm, who was lured away to Purdue after leading WKU to back-to-back Conference USA championships in 2015-16.

The son of Mike Sanford, Sr., who was formerly the head coach at UNLV and Indiana State, the younger Sanford completed a rapid rise to the WKU job after spending just three years as an offensive coordinator, one at Boise State and two at Notre Dame.

Still only 36 years old, Sanford figures to be a valued prospect on the offensive coordinator market.

Toledo, FIU to meet in Bahamas Bowl

Nov 25, 2018
The first of 41 bowl matchups (is that the number?) is officially filled. Toledo and FIU will meet in the Bahamas Bowl, it was announced Sunday.

The game will be played Friday, Dec. 21 at Nassau’s Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. It will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. ET and air on ESPN.

“The Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl will provide our team with an outstanding bowl experience, as well as the opportunity to play against a very tough FIU team,” said Toledo head coach Jason Candle. “We are looking forward to a great matchup. Playing in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl is an excellent reward for our players, coaches, fans and everyone who has played a part in the success of our program.”

“We’re thrilled for our team to play in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl – which is our second-consecutive bowl game – and get a chance to enjoy the Bahamian culture,” FIU head coach Butch Davis said. “The Atlantis resort is one of the best facilities in the world and we’re excited to enjoy their hospitality. Toledo is a very good football program and our kids are excited for the challenge. Hopefully, this provides our team with an opportunity to cap the season on a high note.”

Toledo and FIU have met three times previously, most recently in a bowl game in the far-flung locale of… Detroit. Toledo won the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl 32-24 on the day after Christmas in 2010.

FIU went 8-4 this season and missed out on the C-USA East championship with a loss to Marshall on Saturday. Toledo finished 7-5 and tied for second in the MAC East.

Now in its fifth year, the Bahamas Bowl has pitted MAC and Conference USA opponents in each year. Ohio beat UAB last year, 41-6.

Florida State rebukes racist post against Willie Taggart

Nov 25, 2018
Florida State lost to Florida on Saturday, snapping the Seminoles’ 5-game winning streak over their arch rivals and the program’s FBS record 36-year bowl streak. While the FSU fan base was understandably upset with the result and Willie Taggart‘s 5-7 debut season, one fan took it over the line by posting a racist meme depicting Taggart’s head photoshopped onto the photo of a lynching.

The image was captioned with the line, “Believe in Something Even If It Means Sacrificing Your Rep.” The meme was posted to a Facebook page dedicated to FSU football fans. When one user, according to the Orlando Sentinel, commented if the post was serious, the poster, credited to an account named Tom Shand, replied, “I’m dead [expletive] serious. This is how far I’m willing to go to get rid of this clown!!!” Facebook and Twitter accounts linked to Shand were quickly deleted, and the employer connected to Shand’s LinkedIn account, Hilton Grand Vacation in Orlando, began receiving blowback for the post, according to the Sentinel.

As the photo made the rounds on social media, Florida State’s administration felt compelled to respond.

“A recent racist social media post aimed at our football coach is ignorant and despicable,” Florida State president John Thrasher said in a statement. “I speak for the entire FSU community in expressing our disgust and extreme disappointment, and I am glad the state attorney is investigating.

“Coach Taggart has our full support and as true Seminoles know, he is a respected member of the FSU family.”

Taggart has not personally commented on the post as of this writing, but the post itself and Florida State’s strong rebuke says everything that needs to be said on the situation.