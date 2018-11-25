Ohio State OL Demetrius Knox to miss B1G title game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Texas A&M and LSU staged the longest, highest-scoring game in FBS history on Saturday night, but the action did not end when the final score was logged. After the game, LSU offensive analyst Steve Kragthorpe says he was struck by an unnamed Texas A&M staff member, causing his pacemaker to dislodge.

“Out of nowhere, I got nailed,” Kragthorpe told the Lafayette (La.) Daily Advertiser on Sunday. “I didn’t go down, but I clutched over. I was like, ‘Damn, he got me right in my pacemaker.’ Then it started fluttering like he jostled it.”

Kragthorpe, 53, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011 and has worn a pacemaker to stimulate his brain since last year.

According to Kragthorpe’s version of events, Texas A&M wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig, a former LSU assistant, ventured over to the Tigers’ sideline after the Aggies secured the win and began talking, as the kids say, trash. Kragthorpe told Craig to stop, which is when Kragthorpe said he was struck.

The punch sparked a response by LSU director of player development Kevin Faulk, which was caught on video below by Zach Taylor of WTAW-AM in College Station.

Fight breaks out between LSU assistant and Aggie assistant. It’s a rivalry #TAMUvsLSU pic.twitter.com/JHUihGToX4 — Zach Taylor (@ZachTaylorSport) November 25, 2018

Texas A&M has not confirmed the identity of the attacker as of this writing, although the man was seen wearing an A&M shirt during the game and possessed an A&M sideline pass.

“I didn’t appreciate getting punched in my pacemaker,” Kragthorpe said. “I’m not feeling good right now. I have no idea who the guy is. But he was wearing an A&M shirt, and I think I saw him signaling during the game. He was credentialed, so A&M should know who he is.”

Video captured by Ben Baby of the Dallas Morning News appeared to show the attacker relaying his version of events to Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Video of the interaction between Jimbo and the A&M staffer involved in the post-game altercation. pic.twitter.com/wkDXK65Zwl — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 25, 2018

Fisher claimed no knowledge of the incident when asked after the game.

LSU officials were in contact with the SEC office late Saturday night, so further action could be forthcoming.

Kragthorpe says he will not press charges, but could ask Texas A&M to reimburse any charges related to fixing his pacemaker.

“I feel OK, but not as good as I was,” Kragthorpe said. “I felt like he tore something in there. I will be seeing my neurologist in Baton Rouge on Monday.”