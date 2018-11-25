Oklahoma remains in front of Ohio State in latest AP poll

After weeks of, frankly speaking, boring poll watching, Ohio State’s blowout of Michigan on Saturday has finally added some intrigue to the College Football Playoff hunt. With Alabama and Georgia squaring off Saturday (and with Alabama widely expected to win), a debate has now opened as to who deserves the No. 4 spot, probable Big 12 champion Oklahoma or probable Big Ten champion Ohio State.

While we’re still two days away from finding out how the CFP selection committee views the recent developments and a week away from Selection Sunday, we got our first data point in the Playoff Debate of 2018 when the AP poll came out. The Buckeyes rocketed forward four spots in the poll, but remained behind Oklahoma. With No. 4 Georgia expected to lose on Saturday, it seems the AP’s version of the Playoff would lift the Sooners, who expects to avenge its only loss to No. 9 Texas on Saturday, into the field over Ohio State, who plays No. 21 Northwestern on Saturday night.

Elsewhere, Washington State and LSU fell from the top 10 into a tie for 12th, replaced by Texas and Washington, who was this week’s biggest climber from No. 16 to No. 10.

Texas A&M, Army and Fresno State joined the poll, meaning the Mountain West championship will be a matchup of ranked teams, pitting No. 25 Fresno State against No. 19 Boise State.

But, of course, the AP doesn’t get to decide this stuff anymore.

The full poll:

1. Alabama — 1,525 total points (61 first-place votes)

2. Clemson — 1,458

3. Notre Dame — 1,409

4. Georgia — 1,336

5. Oklahoma — 1,266

6. Ohio State — 1,229

7. UCF — 1,146

8. Michigan — 1,058

9. Texas — 959

10. Washington — 897

11. Florida — 876

12. Washington State — 818

12. LSU — 818

14. Penn State — 751

15. West Virginia — 672

16. Kentucky — 602

17. Utah — 536

18. Syracuse — 475

19. Boise State — 409

20. Mississippi State — 324

21. Northwestern — 322

22. Texas A&M — 283

23. Army — 169

24. Iowa State — 116

25. Fresno State — 102