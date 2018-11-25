Scoring change gives Dwayne Haskins a sixth TD pass vs. Michigan

If you awoke Sunday morning feeling like Dwayne Haskins was still throwing touchdowns against Michigan’s secondary, well, you weren’t exactly wrong.
The Buckeye gunslinger threw for 318 yards and five touchdowns in No. 10 Ohio State’s 62-39 drubbing of No. 4 Michigan, breaking the Big Ten single-season records for passing yards and passing touchdowns in the process.
But by Sunday, Ohio State’s sports information staff had reviewed the tape and discovered a sixth touchdown pass for Haskins. Parris Campbell‘s 78-yard touchdown at the 13:55 mark of the fourth quarter, which put the game away for good by pushing Ohio State’s lead to 48-25, was changed from a rush to a pass.
The FOX camera angle obscures the exchange, but Ohio State feels confident enough that Haskins tossed, and did not hand, the ball to Campbell, thus giving him the easiest 78-yard touchdown pass he’ll ever throw.
With the change, Haskins now threw for 396 yards and six touchdowns, giving him 4,125 yards and 42 touchdowns on the season. The six touchdowns tie an Ohio State single-game record Haskins already shared with JT Barrett and Kenny Guiton.
Campbell’s stat line was adjusted to six grabs for 192 yards and two touchdowns. And even after losing a 78-yard touchdown run, the Ohio State running game still produced 171 yards on 4.8 a carry, besting the 111.6 yards per game the Wolverines came into Saturday’s game averaging.